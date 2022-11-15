Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Nature Brewing Company

200 Reviews

$$

7733 Childsdale St

Rockford, MI 49341

Popular Items

Renew Membership

House Events

Yoga on Tap- JUNE 18th

$15.00Out of stock

55 minute yoga class. Includes one beer with the price of your ticket!

Fall Beer Dinner

$54.00Out of stock

4 Course Dinner & Beer Pairing on September 21st.

Hats

Leather Patch Snapback

$25.00

Snapback

$22.00

White Baseball Hat

$22.00

Canvas

$22.00

Pom Beanie

$22.00

Rust Waffle Beanie

$22.00

Cream Waffle Beanie

$22.00

Glassware

Logo Pint

$6.00Out of stock

Logo Growler

$8.00

Logo Howler

$6.00Out of stock

Logo Belgian

$7.00

Brew Guild Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Blank Mug

$7.00

Misc.

Sticker

$1.00

Koozie

$3.00

Bandana

$5.00

Blanket

$20.00

Reel Craft Pass

$25.00

Stainless Pint

$15.00

Stainless Water Bottle

$25.00

Mug Clug Growler

$13.00

Hop Passport

$40.00

Tin Tracker

$20.00

Mug Club Memberships

New Membership

$60.00Out of stock

Renew Membership

$50.00

When you purchase your renewal online you are also accepting contract terms and conditions. Please email hayleyz@thirdnaturebrewing.com for contract terms if you would like to review before purchasing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!!

Website

Location

7733 Childsdale St, Rockford, MI 49341

Directions

