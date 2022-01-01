Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Street Aleworks

1,380 Reviews

$$

610 3rd St

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Third Street Aleworks, a Santa Rosa original, has led the way in local craft beer since 1995! Our beers have been recognized throughout the US and around the world with over 25 different medals—including, but not limited to “Great American Beer Festival” and “World Beer Cup”—being awarded for excellence; a true testament of our quest to create great quality beer!

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

