Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Third Street Bagel
545 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!
Location
429 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855
Gallery