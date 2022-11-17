Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Third Street Bagel

545 Reviews

$

429 N 3rd St

Marquette, MI 49855

Breakfast Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Latte

Bagels

Bagel - Prepared

Bagel - Prepared

$1.49

For the best pricing on a multiple bagel purchase and to ensure all options are available, call directly to place your order

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.19
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$3.29

Bagel with Butter & Cream Cheese

$4.49
Bagel with Peanut Butter

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.99

Bagel with Jam

$3.49
Bagel with PB & J

Bagel with PB & J

$4.69
Bagel with Butter & Cinnamon Sugar

Bagel with Butter & Cinnamon Sugar

$3.49
Bagel with Nutella

Bagel with Nutella

$4.49
Bagel with Nutella and Fruit

Bagel with Nutella and Fruit

$5.19

Bagel with PB & Banana

$4.99
Bagel with Whole Avocado

Bagel with Whole Avocado

$5.19
Bagel with Hummus

Bagel with Hummus

$4.49

Bagel with Honey

$3.49

Bagel with Butter & Honey

$3.89
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$5.89

Build your own! Two scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bagel. Add a meat $2.49

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs, sauteed blend of bell peppers and red onions, with cheddar cheese

Santa Fe

Santa Fe

$7.09

Two scrambled eggs, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and salsa

Gourmet

Gourmet

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs, sauteed red onions and tomatoes with feta cheese

Tex Mex

$7.09

Two scrambled eggs, sauteed yellow onions, mushrooms, fresh cilantro, green chilis, with cheddar cheese and salsa verde

Turkey Morita

Turkey Morita

$8.99

Grilled turkey, sauteed red onion, pepper jack cheese with sprouts, tomatoes, and house made chipotle mayo

Chicken Asado

$9.19

Grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms and roasted red peppers, with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, spinach & house made roasted red pepper mayo

Grilled Turkey

$9.19

Grilled turkey, sautéed artichokes, red onions and sundried tomatoes, with mozzarella cheese and house made pesto smear

Veg Way

$7.39

Vegetarian friendly! Sauteed artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onion, with mozzarella cheese and house made pesto

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.39

Grilled chicken, sauteed artichokes, provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes & garlic aioli

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.39

Grilled turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Tuna Melt

$8.69

House made tuna salad blend, with cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Swiss Mushroom Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken and ham, with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and house made roasted red pepper mayo

Giardiniera Turkey

$8.99

Grilled turkey, sauteed roasted red peppers and red onion, with giardinera peppers, lettuce & bistro sauce

Hot Ham & Cheddar

Hot Ham & Cheddar

$8.19

Grilled ham and cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Hot Italian

$9.19

Ham and salami grilled with sauteed red onions and melted provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and house made Italian dressing

B.L.T.

$6.49

Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Tempting Turkey

Tempting Turkey

$8.09

Scallion cream cheese, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers and sprouts, on the bagel of your choice

Cold Italian

$9.19

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, red onions, lettuce & tomato, with house made Italian dressing

Cold Ham & Cheddar

$8.19

Ham & cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on the bagel of your choice

Lox

Lox

$9.69

Plain cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomatoes & smoked salmon

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.49

House made tuna salad blend, with lettuce & tomatoes, on the bagel of your choice

Village Veg

Village Veg

$7.39

Veggie cream cheese, cucumber, tomatoes & sprouts, on the bagel of your choice

Veggie Delight

$7.39

Garlic aioli, provolone cheese, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes & sprouts, on the bagel of your choice

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$7.39

Vegan option! House made hummus, cucumber, tomatoes & sprouts, on the bagel of your choice

Spreads/Sides

Cream Cheese

$1.79+

Hummus

$1.79+

2oz side Butter

$0.99

2oz side Honey

$1.59

2oz side Peanut Butter

$2.49

2oz side Jam

$2.49

2oz side Nutella

$2.49

2oz side Pesto

$1.69

2oz side Salsa

$0.75

Mixed Green Salads

*Cranberry Coucous Salad*

*Cranberry Coucous Salad*

$8.49

Spring Mixed Greens with Israeli Couscous Cranberry blend, almonds, red onion, strawberries or grapes (seasonal), tomatoes & blue cheese. With Strawberry Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

*Mediterranean Salad*

*Mediterranean Salad*

$8.49

Spring Mixed Greens with Quinoa Tabbouleh, chickpeas, feta cheese, red onion & kalamata olives. With Tahini Yogurt dressing

*Caesar Salad*

*Caesar Salad*

$8.49

Romaine & baby kale blend, bagel croutons, grated parmesan cheese, tossed in an authentic house made Caesar dressing

*Southwest Salad*

*Southwest Salad*

$8.49

Spring Mixed Greens with black beans, corn, red onion, bell peppers, avocado, cheddar cheese, tri-colored tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing

*Classic Salad*

*Classic Salad*

$8.49

Spring Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, bagel croutons, fresh bacon bits & cheddar cheese. With house made buttermilk ranch dressing

Deli Salads

Greek Pasta

$2.29+

Shell pasta, Kalamata olives, parmesan, red bell pepper & house made creamy Greek dressing

Fresh Fruit

$2.29+

Honeydew melon, cantaloupe, pineapple, red grapes, and sliced strawberries

Ranch Pasta

$2.29+

Soups

Always made in house!

12oz Cup Soup

$4.49

Always made in house!

16oz Bowl Soup

$5.49

Always made in house!

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$2.59

A bag of chips to complete your lunch! Choose from Original Sea Salt, Rosemary & Olive Oil, Zesty Jalapeno, Cheddar & Horseradish, Sweet Maui Onion, Mesquite BBQ, or Sea Salt & Vinegar

Whole Banana

$1.35

Coffee

12oz Coffee

$2.10

16oz Coffee

$2.50

20oz Coffee

$2.90

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.40+

Cappuccino

$3.40+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.15+

Mocha

$4.15+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.15+

Red Eye

$2.80+

Americano

$2.75+

Shot Of Espresso

$0.75

Shot Of Syrup

$0.80

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.05+

Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.70

Hot Tea

$2.49

Steamer

$3.70

Italian Soda

$2.90

French Soda

$3.15

Chai Tea Lattes

Vanilla Chai

$4.50

Spiced Chai

$4.50

Raspberry Chai

$4.50

Green Tea Chai

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.50

Coffee Coolers

Caramel Coffee Cooler

$5.09+

Vanilla Coffee Cooler

$5.09+

Vanilla Mocha Coffee Cooler

$5.09+

Chocolate PB Coffee Cooler

$5.09+

Chocolate Mint Coffee Cooler

$5.09+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$6.00+

Frozen strawberries, banana, vanilla yogurt, and apple juice

Blueberry Banana

$6.00+

Frozen blueberries, banana, vanilla yogurt, and apple juice

Tropical Mango

$6.00+

Frozen mango, frozen pineapple, banana, vanilla yogurt, and orange juice

PB & Oats

$6.00+

Bananas, oats, peanut butter, honey, and whole milk

Mixed Berry

$7.29+

Frozen mixed berry medley, banana, vanilla yogurt, and apple juice

Super Green

$7.29+

Banana, frozen mango, fresh ginger root, spinach and kale blend, coconut milk, topped with chia seeds

Blue Mango

$7.29+

Banana, frozen mango, frozen pineapple, fresh spinach, Spirulina, and almond milk

The Cacao

$7.29+

Frozen bananas, peanut butter, oats, cacao powder, almond milk, topped with slivered almonds

Shakes

16oz Shake

$5.99

24oz Shake

$7.99

Bottled

Milk

$2.79

Tea

$2.79

Juice

$2.99

Pop

$2.69

Water

$2.49

Vitamin H2O

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Body Armor

$2.99

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$3.70+

*APPLE CIDER*

Hot Cider

$3.75

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Cider Spiced Chai

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Locally owned bagel bakery & coffee shop. We have a large variety of bagels baked daily, with an array of flavored cream cheeses. We prepare hot & cold gourmet sandwiches and a variety of breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs. We have a full espresso bar, ice cream shakes, chai tea lattes and organic coffee options. Our smoothies are never made with sugars, but with fresh ingredients and healthy "add in" options. Sit inside or on our sidewalk seating in the summer. Call in ahead for fast pick up at our drive up window!

