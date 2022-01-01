Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Third + Main

review star

No reviews yet

15 South Third Street

Warrenton, VA 20186

Order Again

Popular Items

The Fabulous BLT
Pork BBQ w/ Slaw
The Mango

Sandwiches (MTO)

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Black Bean Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.95

Chicken Curry Sandwhich

$7.95

Cold Ham, Swiss & Dijon

$7.95

Cubano

$7.95

Egg Salad

$7.95

Grilled Ham & Swiss with Dijon

$7.95

Grilled Turkey, Swiss & Dijon

$7.95

Ham Salad

$7.95

Pork BBQ w/ Slaw

$7.95

Rajin Cajun

$7.95

Reuben

$7.95

Roasted Turkey Cran

$7.95

Slice Of Bread

$1.00

The Fabulous BLT

$7.95

The Mango

$7.95

Tuna Melt

$7.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Turkey Wrap

$7.95

Tzatzaiki Veggy Wrap

$7.95

Veggie Melt

$7.95

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$7.95

PBJ

$3.95

Roast Beef Havarti

$8.95

Hot Roast Beef Cheddar

$7.95

Kiddo Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Cold Ham Cheese

$7.95

Extra Roast Beef

$3.00

Pimiento Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Cold Pimiento Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Club Roller

$7.95

Salads (MTO)

6 Bean Salad

$4.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Curry Mango Chicken Platter

$8.95

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Scoop (Curry Mango Chicken)

$2.95

Extra Scoop (Ham Salad)

$2.95

Extra Scoop (Tarragon Chicken)

$2.95

Extra Scoop (Tuna)

$2.95

Extra Scoop Egg Salad

$2.95

Garden Salad

$6.95

Ham Salad Platter

$8.95

House Salad

$6.95

Scoop Bento Box

$6.95

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Slice Of Quiche

$4.50

Slice Of Quiche With Salad

$8.95

Tarragon Chicken Platter

$8.95

Tuna Salad Platter

$8.95

Chicken Cutlet Only

$3.00

Kiddo Mac n Cheese

$3.95

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Sweets

(2) Assorted Baked Cookies

$3.75

Assorted Baked Cookies (1)

$2.00

Brownie Bar

$2.75

Brownie Bar Walnut

$3.00

Gluten Free Almond Short Bread

$4.95

Homemade Pies & Cakes

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$2.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Bar

$2.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$24.00

Cup Cake Assortment

$4.95

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.95

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$1.95

Cup Of Tap Water

$0.25

Diet Ginger Ale

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Milk

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.95

Water

$1.75

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Can Sweet Tea

$1.95

Can Green Tea

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Dinner (G&G)

Shepherds Pie

$11.95

Daily Soup

Medium Meat/Cream/Seafood Soup

$7.75

Large Meat/Cream/Seafood Soup

$8.95

Jumbo Meat/Cream/Seafood Soup

$17.50

Daily Medium

$6.45

Daily Large

$7.45

Daily Jumbo

$14.95

She Crab Medium

$7.95

Available Friday/Saturday Only

She Crab Large

$9.95

Available Friday/Saturday Only

She Crab Jumbo

$19.50

Available Friday/Saturday Only

12oz Hot MAC + SHE

$9.95

16oz Hot Mac + She

$11.95

Catering

Catering

$1,045.00

Alcohol Here

BTL Siegal Cab 2019

$17.95

BTL Alain Pinot 2020

$17.95

BTL Rubus Zin 2018

$21.99

BTL Crucero Sav Blanc 2021

$17.95

BTL Rubus Chard 2020

$17.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 South Third Street, Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

Gallery
Third + Main image
Third + Main image

