Rule of Thirds

171 Banker St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Snacks

Karaage

$15.00

Fried chicken, ginger soy, tartar sauce

Potato Salad

$6.00

Curried potato salad, ajitama

Takoyaki

$6.00Out of stock

Flour-battered octopus with Paul dog sauce, kewpie, and bonito. 3 pc per order

Kani Tempura

$6.00

Tempura fried squid.

Chicken Meatball skewer

$5.00

Grilled chicken meatball with yakitare & Worcestershire yolk jam

Maitake Skewer

$9.00

Grilled maitake mushroom with gremolata

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Limited winter comfort dishes from Rule of Thirds Available Daily: 5:00pm - 11:00pm 📍 171 Banker @thirdsbk

171 Banker St., Brooklyn, NY 11222

