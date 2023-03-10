  • Home
Thirst Tap House 324 West Lancaster Rd. Suite C

No reviews yet

324 West Lancaster Rd. Suite C

Hayden, ID 83835

FOOD🍔

Appetizers

Brisket Crostini

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Loaded Brisket Fries

$16.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Nuts n Bolts

$5.00

Pork Belly Bites

$8.00

reg fries

$4.00+

Kids

Charkidderie Board

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

Kale Salad

$5.00+

Sliders n Stuff

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.00+

Plain Grilled Chz

$9.00

Sliders

$10.00+

DRINKS🍷🍻

On Tap

1. Coors

$5.00

2. Pfriem Lager

$6.75

3. Pilsner Bayern

$6.75

4. La Cerveza (Mick Duff's)

$6.75

5. Forager

$6.75

6. Miners Gold Hefe

$6.75

7. Pfriem Pale

$6.75

8. Big Juicy

$6.75

9. Peak Juice

$6.75

10. Jbox

$6.75

11. NOHO

$6.75

12. Avondale Amber

$6.75

13. Mtn Man

$6.75

14. Porter

$6.75

15. Goatmeal Stout (Iron Goat)

$6.75

16. Pacific Pineapple Cider (2 towns)

$6.75

Flight

$6.75

Wine

Cab

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

House Red

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Proseco

$9.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00+

Canned Cocktails

Truly

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Bourbon

$8.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Cutwater Marg

$8.00

Cutwater Mule

$8.00

Canned Beer

Great Notion

$8.00

Crimson Bliss

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Ultra Light

$4.50

NA Beer

$7.00

Elysian

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

NA Beer

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

1

$4.00

2

$5.75

3

$5.75

4

$5.75

5

$5.75

6

$5.75

7

$5.75

8

$5.75

9

$5.75

10

$5.75

11

$5.75

12

$5.75

13

$5.75

14

$5.75

15

$5.75

16

$5.75

MERCH👕

products

shirt

$29.00

sticker

sweatshirt

$40.00

glass

$3.00+

Hat

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 West Lancaster Rd. Suite C, Hayden, ID 83835

Directions

Main pic

