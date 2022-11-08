Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Thirsty Dog 141 N Plano Rd

No reviews yet

141 N Plano Rd

Richardson, TX 75081

Tacos

Pollo

$2.50

Pastor

$2.50

Bistek

$3.00

Barbacoa

$3.50

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Pork Quesadilla

$8.00

Bacon Quesadilla

$8.50

Ground Beff Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Fries

Chicken Cheese Fries

$10.00

Pork Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

Ground Beef Cheese Fries

$10.00

Steak Cheese Fries

$11.00

Extras

Extra Guacamole

$4.00

Extra Queso

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$2.00

Starters

K.A Croissant (2)

$4.75

Egg Rolls (2)

$3.50

French Fries

$4.75

Chips and Queso

$5.25

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Pork Nachos

$9.00

Bacon Nachos

$9.50

Ground Beff

$9.00

Steak Nacho

$10.00

Savory

O' Chicken Waffle

$9.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.95

Class Belgian waffle

$5.95

Combo Plate (3 tacos, fries, egg roll)

$11.95

Sweet

O' Strawberry Waffle

$8.95

O' Chocolate Waffle

$7.95

O' Strawberry and chocolate Waffle

$9.95

O' Crunchy Cinnamon Waffle

$10.95

Beer

DFT Yuengling Lager

$3.50

DFT Shiner Bock

$3.50

DFT Dos Equis

$3.50

DFT Miller Lite

$3.50

4 Pocket DFT Beer Flight

$10.00

BTL Guinness

$5.50

CAN Dallas Blonde

$4.00

CAN Dos Equis

$4.00

CAN Shiner Bock

$4.00

CAN Michelob Ultra

$4.00

CAN Miller Lite

$4.00

CAN Modelo

$4.00

Cocktails

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Margarita (frozen)

$5.00

Margarita (rocks)

$6.00

Margarita Meltdown

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Tequila & Soda

$9.00

Vodka & Cranberry

$9.00

Vodka & Red Bull

$8.00

Vodka & Soda

$9.00

Vodka & Tonic

$9.00

4 Pocket Frozen Marg Flight

$17.00

4 Pocket Meltdown Marg Flight

$25.00

6 shot B-day Paddle

$20.00

Whiskey & Coke

$6.00

Shots

TS Hennessy

$8.00

TS Hennessy double

$11.00

TS Blanton's Bourbon

$14.00

TS Blanton's Bourbon double

$22.50

TS Scotch - Chivas Regal

$8.00

TS Scotch - Chivas Regal double

$11.00

TS Scotch - Dwar's

$8.00

TS Scotch - Dwar's double

$11.00

Tequila - Lunazal

$6.00

Tequila - Lunazal double

$9.00

Tequila - Milagro

$6.00

Tequila - Milagro double

$9.00

Tequila - El Destilador

$6.00

Tequila - El Destilador double

$9.00

Tequila - Hornitos

$4.00

Tequila - Hornitos double

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Whiskey (Jack, Jim or Ezra Brooks)

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Champagne

$6.00

BTL Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Champagne

$27.00

Cocktails HH

Cuba Libre

$7.50

Margarita (frozen)

$5.00

Margarita (rocks)

$5.00

Margarita Meltdown

$7.60

Mimosa

$7.00

Ranch Water

$7.50

Tequila & Soda

$7.50

Vodka & Cranberry

$7.50

Vodka & Red Bull

$7.50

Vodka & Soda

$7.50

Vodka & Tonic

$7.50

Beer HH

DFT Yuengling Lager

$2.50

DFT Shiner Bock

$2.50

DFT Dos Equis

$2.50

DFT Miller Lite

$2.50

BTL Guinness

$4.00

CAN Dallas Blonde

$3.00

CAN Dos Equis

$3.00

CAN Shiner Bock

$3.00

CAN Michelob Ultra

$3.00

CAN Miller Lite

$3.00

CAN Modelo

$3.00

Wine By the Glass HH

GLS Cabernet

$4.00

GLS Chardonnay

$4.00

GLS Champagne

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Taco's, Margarita and Tequila. Specials: "Taco Tuesday", "Thirsty Thursday with Clifford the thirsty dog" and "When it rains......we pour". Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 N Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

