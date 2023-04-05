- Home
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
201 Reviews
$$
1105 South Broadway
Albert Lea, MN 56007
FOOD
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick fried rings served with a dip of your choice.
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of Whiskey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Asian Orange or Buffalo Sauce. Served with celery.
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds. Served with ranch dressing.
Fried Green Beans
Green beans coated with seasoning served with ranch dip.
Fried Pickle Chips
Battered & golden fried. Served with sriracha ranch.
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds with a slight kick. Served with ranch.
Loaded Nachos
Shredded chicken, pork or seasoned beef topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, cheese & our own special sriracha mayo.
Loaded Pork Totchos
Crispy tots topped with bacon, shredded BBQ pork, green onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, melted cheese & our own sriracha mayo.
Pretzel, Soft w/ Beer Cheese
Soft 5 oz. pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce.
Quesadillas
Choice of Smoked Chicken, BBQ Pork, Taco Beef or Cheese. Includes cheese, meat, tomatoes, & onions on a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Apple Bacon Jam Crostini
Toasted baguette slices, topped with seasoned ricotta cheese, apple bacon jam, chimichurri sauce, balsamic glaze.
Bruschetta
Toasted baguette slices topped with seasoned ricotta cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, chimichurri & balsamic glaze.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Served hot & crispy, with side of our mustard sauce.
Baskets
Beer Chicken & Fries Basket
Tender beer battered chicken tenderloin served with fries, coleslaw and ranch dressing.
Fish & Chips Basket
Beer battered fish filet (2) served with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Shrimp Fry Basket
Large shrimp with coconut breading and our special coconut rum sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce & tomato. Comes with fries.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Rich and flavorful black bean based veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic basil aioli on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Hamburger
Seasoned ground beef served on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Seasoned beef patty with sauteed mushrooms & onions with double Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato with garlic basil aioli. On a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries.
Patty Melt
Seasoned patty with sauteed onions, double Swiss cheese & 1000 island on grilled rye toast.
Pepper Jack Jalapeno Burger
Seasoned beef patty topped with sauteed onions & jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, tomato & lettuce & srirache mayo. Served with fries.
Rum-Glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger
Seasoned patty topped with cheddar, bacon, rum glazed pineapple slice, & lettuce with coconut rum sauce.
Smoked Gouda & Shredded Pork Burger
Seasoned patty topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a fried onion ring & smoked pulled BBQ pork, lettuce. Comes with fries.
Double Smash Cheeseburger
Super juicy and packed with flavor. Two seared burgers totaling ¾ lb with sautéed onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, red onions & pickles.
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger
Savory delight of simple ingredients, A seasoned patty, double American cheese, peanut butter, bacon.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Seasoned patty, bourbon sauce, sauteed onions, lettuce, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, thick smoked bacon.
Bacon Jam Pub Burger
Seasoned patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, topped with our own apple bacon jam.
Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread
Fresh shredded mozzarella - and lots of it. Tomato sauce base.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, with a sriracha mayo and ranch base.
Italian Sausage Flatbread Pizza
Italian sausage, tomato sauce & blended cheese.
Margherita Flatbread Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze.
Piggy Pork Flatbread Pizza
Shredded seasoned pork, cream cheese, balsamic glaze, roasted peppers, & fresh mozzarella.
Reuben Flatbread Pizza
Corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and our house made thousand island dressing.
Bacon Dill Pickle
Garlic ranch sauce, mozzarella, topped with dill pickle slices, smoked bacon, seasoning & dill.
Thai Peanut Chicken
Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, carrots, roasted peanuts, cilantro with coconut rum sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pineapple
Grilled chicken, whiskey BBQ sauce, pineapple, green onions, mozzarella.
Kids Menu
Rice Bowls
Fire Roasted Chicken Burrito Bowl
Seasoned grilled chicken, fire roasted corn-bean-pepper-onions, lettuce, tomato and cilantro.
Asian Orange Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken with house made orange sauce, grilled vegetables and candied broccoli make a great sweet & savory combination.
Tropical Blackened Shrimp Bowl
White rice, seasoned blackened shrimp, pineapple, fire roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cilantro, coconut rum sauce.
Salads
Chicken Bourbon Cranberry Salad
Crisp greens, grilled seasoned chicken, bacon, onions, bleu cheese, glazed pecans, bourbon-soaked cranberries. House-made sweet cream dressing on side.
Taco Salad
Crisp greens, seasoned group beef, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, & onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Side Salad
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, hard cooked eggs, shaved parmesan cheese, choice of dressing.
Baja Blackened Shrimp Salad
Sandwiches & Other
Classic BLT
Smoked crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo served on grilled white bread. Includes fries.
Smoked Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced grilled chicken breast with Mexican Fiesta seasoning and sautéed onions, peppers, melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fries.
Grilled Cheese
American & Cheddar cheese on grilled thick sliced white bread. Includes fries. (Single or Double-deck)
Philly Cheesesteak
Slices of seasoned roast beef, sauteed onions, peppers, American cheese & beef juice on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fries.
Pulled Pork w/Smoked Gouda
Smoked pulled pork with our own whiskey BBQ sauce topped with melted Smoked Gouda cheese. Comes with fries and sauce.
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with house-made 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread. Includes fries.
Roast Beef Au Jus
Our own slow roasted beef on a grilled hoagie bun with our seasoned Au Jus and fries.
Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich
Grilled whiskey-glazed chicken breast, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grilled bun. Includes fries.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Beer-battered fish topped with lettuce, pickles, & tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, topped with dill pickles on a grilled brioche bun.
Sides
Side Grilled Vegetables
Fries
Tots
Side Salad
Mashed Potatos & Gravy
Buttered Veggies
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Extra - BBQ Sauce
Extra - Ranch
Extra - Mayo
Extra - Garlic Basil Aioli
Extra - Coconut Sauce
Extra - Sriracha Mayo
Extra - Thousand Island
Extra - Sour Cream
Extra - Salsa
Tacos
Quinoa Tacos (2)
Seasoned quinoa, pico de gallo, lettuce, southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.
Beef Tacos (2)
Taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions, black olives, southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro, southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw
Pork Tacos (2)
Pulled pork, pineapple, lettuce, coconut & southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.
Wraps
Fish Taco Wrap
Fiesta-seasoned breaded filet with cilantro, coleslaw, chipotle salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Vegggie Wrap
Grilled Asian vegetables & mushrooms with our own Szechwan sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, green onion, garlic basil aioli.
Winter - Seasonal
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub!
1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007