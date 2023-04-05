Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

201 Reviews

$$

1105 South Broadway

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Double Smash Cheeseburger
Chicken Bourbon Cranberry Salad

FOOD

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.59

Thick fried rings served with a dip of your choice.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Tossed in your choice of Whiskey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Asian Orange or Buffalo Sauce. Served with celery.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99+

Lightly breaded white cheddar curds. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Green beans coated with seasoning served with ranch dip.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.89

Battered & golden fried. Served with sriracha ranch.

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$5.99+

Lightly breaded white cheddar curds with a slight kick. Served with ranch.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.85+

Shredded chicken, pork or seasoned beef topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, cheese & our own special sriracha mayo.

Loaded Pork Totchos

Loaded Pork Totchos

$9.89+Out of stock

Crispy tots topped with bacon, shredded BBQ pork, green onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, melted cheese & our own sriracha mayo.

Pretzel, Soft w/ Beer Cheese

Pretzel, Soft w/ Beer Cheese

$6.59

Soft 5 oz. pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.99+

Choice of Smoked Chicken, BBQ Pork, Taco Beef or Cheese. Includes cheese, meat, tomatoes, & onions on a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Apple Bacon Jam Crostini

$14.75Out of stock

Toasted baguette slices, topped with seasoned ricotta cheese, apple bacon jam, chimichurri sauce, balsamic glaze.

Bruschetta

$13.75

Toasted baguette slices topped with seasoned ricotta cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, chimichurri & balsamic glaze.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.85

Served hot & crispy, with side of our mustard sauce.

Baskets

Beer Chicken & Fries Basket

Beer Chicken & Fries Basket

$12.95

Tender beer battered chicken tenderloin served with fries, coleslaw and ranch dressing.

Fish & Chips Basket

Fish & Chips Basket

$14.59

Beer battered fish filet (2) served with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Shrimp Fry Basket

Shrimp Fry Basket

$13.55

Large shrimp with coconut breading and our special coconut rum sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.89

Seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce & tomato. Comes with fries.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.99

Rich and flavorful black bean based veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic basil aioli on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.25

Seasoned ground beef served on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.59

Seasoned beef patty with sauteed mushrooms & onions with double Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato with garlic basil aioli. On a grilled brioche bun. Served with fries.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

Seasoned patty with sauteed onions, double Swiss cheese & 1000 island on grilled rye toast.

Pepper Jack Jalapeno Burger

Pepper Jack Jalapeno Burger

$12.59

Seasoned beef patty topped with sauteed onions & jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, tomato & lettuce & srirache mayo. Served with fries.

Rum-Glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger

Rum-Glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger

$12.59

Seasoned patty topped with cheddar, bacon, rum glazed pineapple slice, & lettuce with coconut rum sauce.

Smoked Gouda & Shredded Pork Burger

Smoked Gouda & Shredded Pork Burger

$12.59Out of stock

Seasoned patty topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a fried onion ring & smoked pulled BBQ pork, lettuce. Comes with fries.

Double Smash Cheeseburger

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$15.79

Super juicy and packed with flavor. Two seared burgers totaling ¾ lb with sautéed onions & peppers, ketchup, mustard, mayo, red onions & pickles.

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.59

Savory delight of simple ingredients, A seasoned patty, double American cheese, peanut butter, bacon.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$12.59

Seasoned patty, bourbon sauce, sauteed onions, lettuce, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, thick smoked bacon.

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.59

Bacon Jam Pub Burger

$13.79Out of stock

Seasoned patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, topped with our own apple bacon jam.

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$10.59

Fresh shredded mozzarella - and lots of it. Tomato sauce base.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, with a sriracha mayo and ranch base.

Italian Sausage Flatbread Pizza

Italian Sausage Flatbread Pizza

$10.99

Italian sausage, tomato sauce & blended cheese.

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$10.99

Olive oil, garlic, margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze.

Piggy Pork Flatbread Pizza

Piggy Pork Flatbread Pizza

$12.99

Shredded seasoned pork, cream cheese, balsamic glaze, roasted peppers, & fresh mozzarella.

Reuben Flatbread Pizza

Reuben Flatbread Pizza

$12.59

Corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and our house made thousand island dressing.

Bacon Dill Pickle

$12.95

Garlic ranch sauce, mozzarella, topped with dill pickle slices, smoked bacon, seasoning & dill.

Thai Peanut Chicken

$12.75

Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, carrots, roasted peanuts, cilantro with coconut rum sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pineapple

$12.59

Grilled chicken, whiskey BBQ sauce, pineapple, green onions, mozzarella.

Kids Menu

Kids - Grilled Cheese w/fries

$5.79

Kids - Chicken Strips (2) w/fries

$6.99

Kids - Cheeseburger w/fries

$9.89

Rice Bowls

Fire Roasted Chicken Burrito Bowl

Fire Roasted Chicken Burrito Bowl

$10.75

Seasoned grilled chicken, fire roasted corn-bean-pepper-onions, lettuce, tomato and cilantro.

Asian Orange Chicken Bowl

Asian Orange Chicken Bowl

$10.75

Grilled chicken with house made orange sauce, grilled vegetables and candied broccoli make a great sweet & savory combination.

Tropical Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$10.75

White rice, seasoned blackened shrimp, pineapple, fire roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cilantro, coconut rum sauce.

Salads

Chicken Bourbon Cranberry Salad

Chicken Bourbon Cranberry Salad

$12.59

Crisp greens, grilled seasoned chicken, bacon, onions, bleu cheese, glazed pecans, bourbon-soaked cranberries. House-made sweet cream dressing on side.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.79

Crisp greens, seasoned group beef, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, & onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.59

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.59

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, hard cooked eggs, shaved parmesan cheese, choice of dressing.

Baja Blackened Shrimp Salad

$13.79

Sandwiches & Other

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$9.79

Smoked crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo served on grilled white bread. Includes fries.

Smoked Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Smoked Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.69

Sliced grilled chicken breast with Mexican Fiesta seasoning and sautéed onions, peppers, melted cheese on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.79+

American & Cheddar cheese on grilled thick sliced white bread. Includes fries. (Single or Double-deck)

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.89

Slices of seasoned roast beef, sauteed onions, peppers, American cheese & beef juice on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fries.

Pulled Pork w/Smoked Gouda

Pulled Pork w/Smoked Gouda

$13.99Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork with our own whiskey BBQ sauce topped with melted Smoked Gouda cheese. Comes with fries and sauce.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with house-made 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread. Includes fries.

Roast Beef Au Jus

Roast Beef Au Jus

$12.29

Our own slow roasted beef on a grilled hoagie bun with our seasoned Au Jus and fries.

Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich

Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Grilled whiskey-glazed chicken breast, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grilled bun. Includes fries.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$13.25

Beer-battered fish topped with lettuce, pickles, & tartar sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Crispy chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, topped with dill pickles on a grilled brioche bun.

Sides

Side Grilled Vegetables

Fries

Fries

$2.45
Tots

Tots

$2.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.59

Mashed Potatos & Gravy

$2.99

Buttered Veggies

$2.59

Coleslaw

$0.75

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.85

Extra - BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra - Ranch

$0.25

Extra - Mayo

$0.50

Extra - Garlic Basil Aioli

$0.50

Extra - Coconut Sauce

$0.50

Extra - Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Extra - Thousand Island

$0.50

Extra - Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra - Salsa

$0.50

Tacos

Quinoa Tacos (2)

$9.75

Seasoned quinoa, pico de gallo, lettuce, southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.

Beef Tacos (2)

$9.75

Taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions, black olives, southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$9.75

Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro, southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw

Pork Tacos (2)

$9.75

Pulled pork, pineapple, lettuce, coconut & southwest sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.

Wraps

Fish Taco Wrap

Fish Taco Wrap

$11.89

Fiesta-seasoned breaded filet with cilantro, coleslaw, chipotle salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.89

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Vegggie Wrap

Grilled Vegggie Wrap

$11.89

Grilled Asian vegetables & mushrooms with our own Szechwan sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, green onion, garlic basil aioli.

Winter - Seasonal

Soup Small

$3.85

Soup Large

$6.55

French Onion Soup Crock w/cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Chili Small

$4.20

Chili Large

$7.25

Hot Beef Commercial

$12.79

CLOTHING MERCHANDISE

HOODED SWEATSHIRT

THIRSTY FOX HOODED SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

1/4 ZIP SHIRTS

THIRSTY FOX 1/4 ZIP

$25.00

ORANGE LACE

ORANGE LACE

$2.00

WHAT THE FOX - TANK/TEES

WHAT THE FOX TANK/TEES

$15.00
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub!

Website

Location

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Directions

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image

