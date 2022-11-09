Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - San Tan Village
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
2212 E Williams Field Road, Suite 112, Gilbert, AZ 85295
