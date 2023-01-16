Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tempe Marketplace

review star

No reviews yet

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway

Suite 1041

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Popular Items

Artichoke Spinach Dip
Cheeseburger
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

Starters

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.95

Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$12.95

Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam.

Beer Cheese Soup - Cup

Beer Cheese Soup - Cup

$7.95

A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.

Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl

Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl

$9.95

A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

$13.95

Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel

$14.95

One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.

Sliders Grilled Burger

Sliders Grilled Burger

$15.95

Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.95

Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.

Salads (dressings on side)

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$18.95

Soy marinated Ahi tuna poke, sushi rice, Napa slaw, avocado, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, mango, daikon, nori, sesame seeds, Soy Joy glaze and Thai peanut vinaigrette.

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.

Caesar Roasted Chicken

Caesar Roasted Chicken

$15.95

Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix. Served with Caesar dressing. *Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Carnitas Salad Bowl

Carnitas Salad Bowl

$15.95

Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$18.95

Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

Starter Caesar Salad

Starter Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio mixture combined with ciabatta croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our Caesar dressing. **Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*

Starter House Salad

Starter House Salad

$7.95

Fresh arugula, radicchio & spring salad mix. Topped with red grape tomatoes and served with guest’s choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$17.95Out of stock

Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$18.95

Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$16.95

Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.

Burgers

All burgers are prepared medium to medium well
BBQ White Cheddar Burger

BBQ White Cheddar Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese, Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.95

Grilled plant based protein burger prepared on a toasted brioche bun spread with Thousand Island dressing. Served with melted cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and dill pickles chips.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.

Gastropub Burger

Gastropub Burger

$17.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty infused with Gorgonzola cheese, topped with melted white cheddar cheese , maple bacon and grilled balsamic soy glazed onions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, spread with horseradish cream sauce and layered with arugula tossed in olive oil.

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a toasted pub bun spread with chipotle aioli. Served with melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, crispy fried Tabasco onion strings, guacamole, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Kitchen & Seasonal Specialties

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.95

Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.95

Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.

Szechaun Orange Chicken

Szechaun Orange Chicken

$19.95

Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.

Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken

Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken

$22.95

Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Garlic Parmesan Noodles and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.

Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese

Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese

$17.95

Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.

Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

$22.95Out of stock

Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.

Baja Fish Tacos - Cod

Baja Fish Tacos - Cod

$18.95

Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.

Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp

Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp

$18.95

Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.

Dessert

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie

$10.95

Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.

Whiskey Apple Crumble

Whiskey Apple Crumble

$9.95Out of stock

Whiskey glazed Granny Smith apples, baked with a cinnamon-pecan streusel topping, vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Website

Location

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Suite 1041, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

