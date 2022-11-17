Thirsty’s Tavern imageView gallery
Thirsty’s Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2709 West Main St

Ingleside, TX 78362

Drinks

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

O’Doul’s

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Guinness Draught

$4.00

Harp

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Kinky Aloha

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Seagram’s Calypso Colada

$4.00

Seagram’s Jamaican Me Happy

$4.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Screwdriver

$4.00

Smirnoff Triple Black

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Pomegranate & Agave

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Dos XX

$3.25

Karbach Hopadillo

$3.50

Karbach Light Circus

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Nueces Devil’s Bock

$6.50

Nueces Original

$4.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$14.00

Pitcher Dos XX

$15.25

Pitcher Miller Lite

$15.00

Pitcher Shiner

$14.00

Pitcher Ultra

$14.00

Shiner Bock

$3.25

Shiner Strawberry Blonde

$2.50

Shock Top

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Domestic

$17.00

Imported

$23.00

Bud Light Lime

$20.00

Bud Light Orange

$20.00

Michelob Ultra

$18.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$20.00

Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus

$20.00

Michelob Ultra Pomegranate Agave

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$3.50

Chardonnay

$3.50

Moscato

$3.50

Sweet Red

$3.50

White Zinfandel

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Bud Light Lemonade

$3.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Organics

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Dressed

$0.25

Bucket dressed

$1.50

Thursday Drafts

Bud Light

$2.00

Dos XX

$2.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$2.50

Karbach Light Circus

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.50

Nueces Devil’s Bock

$5.50

Nueces Original

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$2.25

Shiner Strawberry Blonde

$3.25

Shock Top

$3.50

Yuengling

$2.50

SNACKS

Chips

$1.00

Gum

$0.75

Jack Links’s Jerky

$2.00

Peanuts

$0.50

Pickled Egg

$0.50

Pizza

$15.00

Pork Rinds

$1.50

Slim Jim

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2709 West Main St, Ingleside, TX 78362

