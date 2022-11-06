Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirsty Dice

1642 Fairmount Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Order Again

Morning Plates

Philly Frittata

Philly Frittata

$15.00

short rib, caramelized onions, provolone (gf)

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

scrambled egg, pulled Cuban mojo chicken, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, salsa roja & side of tortilla chips

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

herbed vegan biscuits, savory mushroom gravy, sautéed spinach (vegan)

Tofu Scramble

$13.00

tofu, roasted red peppers, spinach, onions; served with breakfast potatoes (vegan)(gf)

B-Fest Sando

$12.00

eggs scrambled or over easy, pork bacon, tomato, avocado on brioche bun; served with breakfast potatoes

Sticky Cinnamon Buns

$10.00Out of stock

cinnamon filling, cream cheese frosting (v)

Waffles

High Roller

$16.00

two eggs, Hollandaise, pork bacon or ham

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken, smoked maple syrup, hot pepper butter

Churro

$13.00

spiced chocolate sauce, caramel, cinnamon sugar (v)

Fruit of the Season

$14.00

seasonal fruit, lemon curd, Chantilly cream (v)

Afternoon Style

Caesar Wedge

$11.00

romaine, classic dressing, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, parmesan (v)

Short Rib Cheesesteak

Short Rib Cheesesteak

$16.00

braised & pulled short rib, caramelized onions, house whiz

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze (v)

Falafel

$11.00Out of stock

Mediterranean pickles, whipped tzatziki (gf)(vegan)

Sides

Side Pork Bacon

$4.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$4.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Single Biscuit

$4.25

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Kid's Brunch

Kid's Waffle

$9.00

butter & syrup

Kid's Breakfast

$9.00

two eggs & side of breakfast potatoes

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

five chicken tenders

Extras/Condiments

Extra Basil Aioli

$1.00

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Lime Crema

$0.75

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Queso

$1.25

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Spicy Ketchup

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra Smoked Syrup

$1.00

Extra Hot Pepper Butter

$1.00

Best Brunch Ever

High Roller BBE

$36.00

Seasonal Fruit Waffle BBE

$36.00

Southern Chicken BBE

$36.00

Churro BBE

$36.00

Philly Frittata BBE

$36.00

Biscuits & Gravy BBE

$36.00

Breakfast Burrito BBE

$36.00

Breakfast Sando BBE

$36.00

Tofu Scramble BBE

$36.00

Cinn-ful Sticky Buns BBE

$36.00Out of stock

Bottomless-ish Mimosas BBE

Thirsty Dice Merch

Thirsty Dice Mug

Thirsty Dice Mug

$15.00

Small

$65.00

Medium

$65.00

Large

$65.00

X-Large

$65.00

2X-Large

$65.00

3X-Large

$65.00

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

3X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

5X-Large

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

Yellow

$19.00

Red

$19.00

Tokens

Gumball Tokens

$2.00+

Herman's Coffee

Pennsport Blend

$15.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Philadelphia's original board game cafe with a full menu of sandwiches, shareables, and pizza, 16 beers on draft, craft cocktails, Herman's coffee, and a curated library of over 800 board games with a staff who makes recommendations and teaches you to play!

1642 Fairmount Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

