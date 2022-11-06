Thirsty Dice
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Philadelphia's original board game cafe with a full menu of sandwiches, shareables, and pizza, 16 beers on draft, craft cocktails, Herman's coffee, and a curated library of over 800 board games with a staff who makes recommendations and teaches you to play!
1642 Fairmount Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19130
