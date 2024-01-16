- Home
Thirstys 989 US Hwy 202 N
989 US Hwy 202 N
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolue Mandrin$7.95
- Absolute$7.95
- Absolute citron$7.95
- Figenza$9.95
- Finlandia$8.95
- Grey Goose$11.95
- Grey Goose Citron$11.95
- Grey Goose orange$11.95
- Ketel one$9.95
- Skyy$8.95
- Smirnoff$8.95
- Stoli$8.95
- Stoli's Blueberry$8.95
- Stoli's Raspberry$8.95
- Stoli's Vanilla$8.95
- Tito's$10.95
- Well Vodka$5.95
- DBL Absolue Mandrin$9.95
- DBL Absolute$9.95
- DBL Absolute citron$9.95
- DBL Figenza$12.95
- DBL Finlandia$11.95
- DBL Grey Goose$14.95
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$14.95
- DBL Grey Goose orange$14.95
- DBL Ketel one$12.95
- DBL Skyy$11.95
- DBL Stoli's Vanilla$11.95
- DBL Stoli's Vanilla$11.95
- DBL Tito's$13.95
- DBL Well Vodka$7.95
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Bulleit Rye$11.95
- Canadian Club$8.95
- Crown Royal$10.95
- Fireball$8.95
- Jameson's$7.95
- Jameson's Black Barrel$8.95
- Old Grandad$8.95
- Screwball$9.95
- Segram 7$8.95
- Segram VO$9.95
- Southern Comfort$8.95
- Tullamore Dew$9.95
- Well Whiskey$5.95
- Wild Turkey Honey$8.95
- Yukon Jack$8.95
- DBL Bulleit Rye$13.95
- DBL Canadian Club$11.95
- DBL Crown Royal$13.95
- DBL Fireball$11.95
- DBL Jameson's Black Barrel$11.95
- DBL Old Grandad$11.95
- DBL Screwball$12.95
- DBL Segram 7$11.95
- DBL Segram VO$12.95
- DBL Southern Comfort$11.95
- DBL Tullamore Dew$12.95
- DBL Well Whiskey$7.95
- DBL Wild Turkey Honey$11.95
- DBL Yukon Jack$11.95
- Jameson's Black Barrel$10.95
Scotch/Bourbon
- Angel's Envy$11.95
- Basil Haden$11.95
- Bulleit Bourbo$11.95
- Chivas$11.95
- Dewars$9.95
- Gentleman Jack$10.95
- Glenlivet$12.95
- J&B$8.95
- Jack Daniels$8.95
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.95
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.95
- Jim Beam$8.95
- Jim Beam Black$9.95
- Jim Beam Red Stag$8.95
- Johnnie Red$9.95
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.95
- Macallan$13.95
- Makers mark$10.95
- Well Bourbon$5.95
- Well Scotch$5.95
- DBL Well Scotch$7.95
- DBL Glenlivet$15.95
- DBL Dewars$12.95
- DBL Johnnie Red$12.95
- DBL Angel's Envy$14.95
- DBL Basil Haden$14.95
- DBL Bulleit Bourbo$13.95
- DBL Chivas$14.95
- DBL Gentleman Jack$13.95
- DBL Macallan$16.95
- DBL Makers mark$13.95
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.95
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$10.95
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$10.95
- DBL Jim Beam$10.95
- DBL Jim Beam Black$11.95
- DBL Well Bourbon$7.95
- DBL J&B$10.95
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$10.95
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.95
- Ameretto$6.95
- B&B$9.95
- Bailey's$8.95
- Bailey's & Coffee$9.95
- Black House$7.95
- Blackberry Brandy$6.95
- Chambord$8.95
- Chist Brother$6.95
- Drambuie$9.95
- Frangelica$8.95
- French Coffee$10.95
- Goldschlager$7.95
- Grand Marnier$10.95
- Hennessey$11.95
- Irish Coffee$8.95
- Italian Coffee$8.95
- Jagermeister$8.95
- Jamaican Coffee$8.95
- Kahlua$8.95
- Licor 43$7.95
- Mexican Coffee$8.95
- Peach Schnapps$6.95
- Rumpleminze$7.95
- Sambucca$9.95
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$12.95
- DBL Ameretto$9.95
- DBL B&B$12.95
- DBL BAiley's & Coffee$12.95
- DBL Baileys$11.95
- DBL Black House$10.95
- DBL Blackberry Brandy$9.95
- DBL Chambord$11.95
- DBL Chist Brother$9.95
- DBL Drambuie$12.95
- DBL Frangelica$11.95
- DBL French Coffee$12.95
- DBL Goldschlager$10.95
- DBL Grand Marnier$13.95
- DBL Hennessey$14.95
- DBL Irish Coffee$12.95
- DBL Italian Coffee$12.95
- DBL Jaegermeister$10.95
- DBL Jagermeister$9.95
- DBL Jamaican Coffee$12.95
- DBL Kahlua$11.95
- DBL Licor 43$10.95
- DBL Mexican Coffee$12.95
- DBL Peach Schnapps$9.95
- DBL Rumpleminze$10.95
- DBL Sambucca$12.95
Wine
Red
- Fetzer Cab$7.95
- Fetzer Merlot$7.95
- Sterling Cab$10.95
- Deloach Pinot Noir$9.95
- Tamari Malbec$9.95
- Jacobs Creek Shiraz$8.95
- Ruffino Chianti$8.95
- BTL Fetzer Cab$32.00
- BTL Fetzer Merlot
- BTL Sterling Cab$24.95
- BTL Deloach Pinot Noir$21.95
- BTL Tamari Malbec$21.95
- BTL Jacobs Creek Shiraz$20.95
- BTL Ruffino Chianti$18.95
White
Cocktails
- Appletini$9.95
- Bloody Mary$7.95
- B-52$9.95
- Cosmopolitan$8.95
- Chocolate Martini$9.95
- Gimlet Gin$8.95
- Gimlet Vodka$8.95
- Irish Car Bomb$10.95
- Kami Kazi$6.95
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.95
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.95
- LIT Top Shelf$12.95
- Manhattan$7.95
- Margarita$8.95
- Martini vodka up$8.95
- Martini vodka up Rocks$8.95
- Martini Gin Up$8.95
- Martini Gin Rocks$8.95
- Moscow Mule$8.95
- Old Fashioned$8.95
- Rusty Nail$7.95
- White Russian$9.95
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
NA Beverages
- 7-Up$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Birch Beer$2.95
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Club Soda$1.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- GingerAle$2.95
- Grapefruit Juice$2.95
- Hot Chacolate$2.95
- Hot Tea$1.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Kids 7 Up
- Kids Birch Beer
- Kids Coke
- Kids Diet Coke
- Kids Ginger Ale
- Kids Roy Rodgers
- Kids Shirley Temple
- Lemonade$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$2.95
- Pit 7 Up$7.95
- Pit Birch Beer$7.95
- Pit Coke$7.95
- Pit Diet$7.95
- Pit Ginger$7.95
- Pit Roy Rodgers$7.95
- Pit Shirley Temple$7.95
- Refill
- Roy Rodgers$2.95
- Shirley Temple$2.95
- Tomato Juice$2.95
- Tonic$2.95
- V-8$3.95
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
Location
989 US Hwy 202 N, Branchburg, NJ 08876
