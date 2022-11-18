Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30

Latrobe, PA 15650

Popular Items

16"
Hot Cheese Balls
Wings - Bone-In

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

served with bacon maple jam

Chippers w/ Ranch

$5.00

crisped super-thin fresh cut potatoes served with ranch

Fresh-Cut Fries

$7.00

served with gravy or nacho cheese

Fried Cheese w/ Sauce

$11.00

hand-breaded mozzarella cheese served with red sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

beer-battered dill pickle spears served with ranch

Hot Cheese Balls

$12.00

hand-breaded hot pepper cheese served with honey mustard

Oh My Shrimp

$18.00

whole shrimp fried, a spicy aioli, & oriental slaw

Onion Rings

$10.00

basket of beer-battered onion slices

Poutine

$12.00

Pretzels

$7.00

served with cheese dip or honey mustard

Sliders w/ Chippers

$16.00

3 sliders served with chippers & ranch

Tuxedo Ahi Tuna

$20.00

Cheddar and Garlic Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Colossal Fish Sandwich

$20.00

beer-battered or breaded cod filet served with side of house slaw

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

house smoked pork, ham, swiss, mustard, & dill pickle chips

Italian Hoagie

$16.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, tomato, onion, oregano & optional: Italian Dressing

Steak Hoagie

$16.00

shaved sirloin steak & cheese with grilled onions, peppers, & fresh mushrooms

Angus Burger

$20.00

10 oz hand-pressed certified angus beef with toppings of your choice

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled or crispy with toppings of your choice

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Coleslaw

$17.00

house smoked pork served with side of house slaw

Reuben

$17.00

rye, corned beef, swiss, thousand island, & sauerkraut

Wiener Schnitzel

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Sliders (x2)

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Nuggets / W Fries

$8.00

Pastas

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$16.00

Pasta w/ Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Pasta w/ Pepperoni Sauce

$18.00

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$12.00

Pasta w/ Red Sauce w/Meatball

$16.00

Ravioli w/ Red Sauce

$18.00

meat, cheese, or mixed ravioli

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Soups and Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries

$16.00

mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Caprese Salad

$16.00

fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, sliced tomato, on a bed of romaine lettuce

Chicken Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries

$16.00

mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Family Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, parmesan, croutons, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Shrimp Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries

$18.00

mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Side Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, croutons, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Seasonal Salmon Salad

$20.00

Thirty's own smoked Bay of Fundy salmon atop our spring mix salad greens, candied walnuts, feta or crumbled blue cheese, and thinly sliced red onions. Served with our dill, crème fraîche, or honey dijon dressing.

Steak Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries

$18.00

mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers

Specialty Wood Fired Pizza

Wood fired pizza with a twist!

14" Aloha Thirty's

$22.00

BBQ sauce, house smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pineapple, mild pepper rings, & red onions

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

crowd favorite served with celery sticks & ranch

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.00

ketchup, mustard, seasoned beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & sliced dill pickles served on the side

14" Greek Pizza

$20.00

EVOO butter garlic sauce, spinach, feta, Greek olives

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

red sauce, ham, mild or hot sausage, pineapple, & mild pepper rings

14" Thirty's Chicken Pizza

$22.00

sweet, tangy, smoky sauce with a little bit of secret heat

14" Margarita Pizza

$22.00

EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella

14" Pierogi Pizza

$20.00

mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, & red onions, optional: sauerkraut

14" Supreme Pizza

$23.00

mild or hot sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, fresh or canned mushrooms, & black olives

16" Aloha Thirty's Pizza

$24.00

BBQ sauce, house smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pineapple, mild pepper rings, & red onions

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

crowd favorite served with celery sticks & ranch

16" Cheesburger Pizza

$22.00

ketchup, mustard, seasoned beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & sliced dill pickles served on the side

16" Greek Pizza

$22.00

EVOO butter garlic sauce, spinach, feta, Greek olives

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

red sauce, ham, mild or hot sausage, pineapple, & mild pepper rings

16" Italian Stallion

$23.00

pepperoni, ham, salami, red onion, topped with salad

16" Margarita Pizza

$24.00

EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

pepperoni, ham, bacon, mild or hot sausage

16" Pierogi Pizza

$22.00

mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, & red onions, optional: sauerkraut

16" Reuben Pizza

$24.00

corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & optional: caraway seeds

16" Supreme Pizza

$25.00

mild or hot sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, fresh or canned mushrooms, & black olives

16" Thirty's Chicken Pizza

$24.00

sweet, tangy, smoky sauce with a little bit of secret heat

16" Philly Steak Pizza

$25.00

Stromboli

Stromboli

$16.00

Traditional Wood Fired Pizza

10"

$14.00

14"

$18.00

16"

$20.00

10" White Pizza

$13.00

14" White Pizza

$17.00

16" White Pizza

$19.00

Wings

Wings - Bone-In

$14.00+

Boneless Wings

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
