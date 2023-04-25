Satellite BBQ By This Little Pig 13268 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4401 Transit Road Suite 8, Buffalo, NY 14221
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
No Reviews
4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant