Restaurant header imageView gallery

This Little Pig

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Transit Rd.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter". This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.

Website

Location

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

Gallery
This Little Pig image
This Little Pig image
This Little Pig image
This Little Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andale Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
6850 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Pesci's Pizza & Wings
orange starNo Reviews
8065 Main St Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Steel Leaf Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Transit
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
PIZZA PLANT ITALIAN PUB - 7770 TRANSIT ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
7770 TRANSIT ROAD Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williamsville

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsville
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston