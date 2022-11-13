Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thisilldous Eatery

575 Reviews

$

320 Front Street

Belvidere, NJ 07823

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon (3 Strips)
Thunder Road Omelette
Whole Waffle

Fountain Drinks

Large Soda

$2.50

Small Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.40

Ice Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Juice & Milks

Large Juice

$3.60

Small Juice

$2.60

Large Milk

$2.50

Small Milk

$2.25

Large Choc Milk

$3.25

Small Choc Milk

$3.00

Togo Drinks

12 oz Coffee

$2.25

16 oz Coffee

$2.50

Bottle H2O

$1.10

Can Soda

$1.15

12 oz. Tea

$2.15

16 oz. Tea

$2.35

12 oz. Hot Choc

$2.50

16 oz. Hot Choc

$2.75

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Iced Coffee

$2.50

San Pellegrino Flavors

$1.60

Rise & Shine Concoctions

Try One of Our Very Own Creations!

Country Breakfast

$9.75

Smoked Ham, Onions, Peppers, and Potatoes Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Toast.

Tuscany Morning

$11.25

Roasted Red Sweet Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, 2 Pieces of Strip Bacon, Two Scrambled Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese on Grilled Focaccia Bread. Served with Home Fries.

Hishy Hashie Hellava

$10.75

Grilled Corned Beef Hast, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Jalapeno Peppers in a Casserole Dish. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Garden Patch Country Breakfast

$9.95

Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, and Potatoes, Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Irish Farm House

$11.25

Grilled Corn Beef Hash topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Crumbled Bacon, Grilled Tomatoes, and Swiss Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Steak & Eggs (MP)

$18.75

5 oz. Grilled Rib Eye Steak topped with Grilled Onions. Served with Two Eggs (Any Style) Home Fries and Toast.

Daily Special

Give Us This Day Our Daily Special. Eggs & More!

2 Egg Daily Special (2)

$5.20

2 eggs any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.

Daily Special (3)

$6.25

3 eggs any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.

Mini Breakfast

$5.25

1 egg any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.

One Egg w/Toast

$2.95

Two Eggs w/Toast

$3.45

Three Eggs w/ Toast

$4.50

1 egg only

$0.90

2 eggs only

$1.95

3 eggs only

$2.60

Grillers/Sandwiches

Grilled Breakfast Sandwiches All Served with Home Fries.

Eggs Thisilldous

$9.95

2 Pieces of Strip Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Scrambled Eggs on Grilled Rye. Served with Home Fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Diced Tomatoes Blended with Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, and Your Choice of Strip Bacon, Fresh Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spinach OR Broccoli. All folded in a Flour Tortilla, Grilled, and Topped with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Home Fries.

Garden Veggie Grill

$9.75

Baby Spinach, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, and Two Scrambled Eggs on Grilled 7 Grain Bread with a Splash of Hot Sauce. Served with Home Fries.

Breakfast Croissant

$10.75

Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Pork Roll engulfed in 2 Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese, served on a Toasted all Butter Croissant. Served with Home Fries.

Pork Belly Melt

$10.95

Our House Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon, Fried Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Two Scrambled Eggs on Grilled Sourdough Bread. Served with Home Fries.

Omelette Creation

All Omelette Creations are Made-to-Order. Served with Our Delicious Home Fries and Toast of Your Choice. Try one of our special omelette creations or personalize one eggspertly crafted from our STUFFIN'S listed below.

Jersey Omelette

$10.25

Sour Cream, Bacon, Tomato.

Denver Omelette

$11.25

Ham, Onions, Peppers, American Cheese, Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce.

Wiltshire Omelette

$11.75

Chopped Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Horseradish Sauce.

Popeye Loves My Spinach Omelette

$10.25

Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon.

Lonestar Omelette

$11.80

House-Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, and Garlic Spice.

South Of The Border Omelette

$10.25

Fresh Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers.

The Brit Omelette

$11.30

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Sour Cream.

Farmers Omelette

$10.25

Potatoes, Onions, American Cheese.

Farm To Market Omelette

$11.50

Tomato, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Mushroom, Zucchini.

Hot Mama Omelette

$10.25

Fresh Hot Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot Pepper Relish.

Thunder Road Omelette

$11.95

Ham, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, American Cheese, Chipotle Sauce.

Basic Omelette

$6.50

2 Egg Omelette

$4.75

Western Omelette

$10.95

Ham, Onions, Peppers.

Full Throttle

Hog House

$10.75

Onions, Peppers, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and our House Smoked Pulled Pork Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Toast. Add our Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce!

Trails End

$12.95

House Smoked Beef Brisket Served over Home Fries, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Scallions. Served with Toast. Great with our Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce!

Easy Rider

$12.25

Our Breakfast "Monte Cristo" Featuring Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, and Fresh Country Sausage Sandwiched between Brioche French Toast. Served with Home Fries, Butter, and Syrup.

Two Wheelin

$12.95

Two Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Pork Roll with Butter and Syrup.

Larder Pantry

Bagels, Muffins, Baked Goods, and MORE!

Barb's Sweet & Goeey Sticky Buns

$5.25

Homemade by Barb with love! Grilled and Served with Butter.

Muffin Loaf

$4.25

Baked on Premise. Served Grilled with Butter.

Assorted Bagels

$1.75

Large English Muffin

$2.25

Toast

$1.95

1 P Toast

$0.97

Toasted Croissant

$2.75

Oatmeal

$4.75

Sprinkled with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar on the side. Your choice of one of the following; Banana, Apples, Blueberries, Raisins, or Strawberries.

Hard Roll

$1.10

Soda Bread

$2.40Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon (3 Strips)

$4.40

Hatfield Bacon

Hot Sausage

$4.40

Fresh Hot Sausage.

Smoked Ham

$4.40

Sausage Patty

$4.40

Fresh Country Sausage Patty.

Pork Roll (2 Slices)

$4.40

Scrapple

$4.40

R & R Scrapple.

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Smoked Brisket Side

$7.75

Pulled Pork Side

$6.95

Special Bacon

$6.95

House Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon.

Homefries

$3.50

I P Bacon

$1.50

I P Pork Roll

$2.10

Large Fruit Bowl(glass)

$4.95

Bananas, Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Pineapple, Grapes.

Small Fruit (Blue)

$3.95

Bananas, Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Pineapple, Grapes.

Sausage Gravy & Bisciut

$6.95

Creamy sausage gravy served over a butter grilled large buttermilk biscuit.

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

All Served with Butter and Syrup. Pure Maple Syrup .75 extra. Sugar Free Syrup Available.

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$7.25

3 Buttermilk Pancakes.

Short Pancake

$4.50

2 Buttermilk Pancakes.

Whole Waffle

$7.50

Malt Enriched Belgian Waffle

Waffle Pals

$10.75

Half Belgian Waffle, Two Eggs (Any Style) and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage.

French Toast (2)

$7.25

French Toast All Butter Croissant

$7.75

Stuffed French Toast

$8.95

Cream Cheese and Raspberry Preserves Sandwiched between our Brioche French Toast.

Granola Crusted Banana French Toast

$9.50

Housemade Granola and Fresh Bananas on top of our Brioche French Toast.

Lumberjack

$12.95

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Bacon Strips, Ham, Three Eggs (Any Style), Toast, with Home Fries.

1 Pancake Only

$2.40

1 French Toast Only (1)

$3.75

1/2 Waffle

$4.95

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Kids

1 Egg (K)

$5.25

1 Egg (Any Style) served with Home Fries and Toast. Add 2 Strips of Bacon, Sausage Patty, Ham Steak, or Pork Roll under Y.A.H. Add Ons.

1 Pancake (K)

$3.45

One Pancake with One Egg (Any Style).

1 French Toast Slice (K)

$3.45

One Slice of French Toast with One Egg (Any Style).

Half Belgian Waffle (K)

$4.25

Half a Waffle with One Egg (Any Style).

1 Egg Cheese Omelette (K)

$6.25

Served with Home Fries and Toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Meat Sandwich

$4.75

Egg Sandwich

$3.60

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Brisket & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$5.55

Hot Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Pork Roll & Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Pork & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$6.25

Special Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.95

BLT- Sunday

$8.95

Sweet Sensations

Gold Rush

$5.85

Meghan's Nutty Buddy

$5.85

Mudslide

$5.85

Katie's Coffee Break

$5.85

Dusty Road

$5.85

Apple Walnut Supreme

$6.10

Sticky Mama

$6.50

Seater Banana Split

$6.90

Hot Fudge Brownie ala Mode

$6.25

All American Sundae

$5.40

Maple Bacon & Butter Pecan Sundae

$6.25

double scoops of butter pecan ice cream topped with smokehouse crumbled bacon and topped with maple syrup and whipped cream.

Create Your Own

Sm CYO Sundae

$3.85

Lg CYO Sundae

$4.60

Sm Dish Ice Cream

$2.80

Lg Dish Ice Cream

$3.60

Sm Cone

$2.80

Lg Cone

$3.60

Fountain Treats

Milkshake

$3.50

Malt

$4.00

Ice Cream Soda

$3.50

Egg Creams

$2.95

Thick Shake

$4.50

Float

$3.75

Special Shake

$3.50

Kentucky Mud Pie Shake

$4.50

Waffles & Ice Cream

Half Waffles & Ice Cream

$6.75

Whole Waffles & Ice Cream

$7.75

Choco Waffle Sundae

$7.85

Pies & Cake

Cake

$3.99

Alamode

$1.95

Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Apple & Peach Cobbler

$5.25

Peanut Butter & Caramel Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Apple Dumpling

$5.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.25Out of stock

Chocolate Trilogy

$7.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cream Puffs (Profiteroles)

$6.99Out of stock

Breakfast Specials

Waffle Works

$13.95

Whole Waffle, 2 eggs any style, 2 Strips of Bacon, & Sausage. Butter & Syrup.

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Fresh avocado, tomato, lemon and red onion mash over toasted 7 grain toast topped with baby arugula and balsamic glaze.

Front Street Omelet

$12.95

Ham, Apple, Spinach, Onion & Cheese. With homefries and toast.

Nutty Pumpkin Pie French Toast

$10.25

Egg Battered Dipped Pumpkin Spice Thick Sliced Bread topped with Pumpkin Pie Sauce and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds.

Steak, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Everything Bagel

$11.25

Chopped steak, strip bacon, 2 eggs and American cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.75

Fat & Fluffy Pumpkin Buttermilk pancakes Served 3 to an order.

Seasons Bounty

$12.95

2 fat & fluffy pumpkin buttermilk pancakes with pecans, country scrapple and 2 eggs. Bountiful and taste

Lunch Specials

Nashville Chicken

$10.95

Breaded Chicken Breast basted in our spicy honey sauce on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with potato salad and pickles.

Maple Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Shaved turkey breast, chopped romaine lettuce, cranberries, cheddar cheese and house made maple aioli in a wrap. Served with chips and pickles.

Cowboy Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

Hickory smoked beef brisket, american cheese, jalapeno peppers and sweet thang bbq sauce on grilled thick sliced egg bread. Served with chips. .

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$10.95

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce in a flat grilled 8" panini. Served with chips and pickles.

Special Bacon Quesadilla

$10.95

HOUSE SMOKED SPECIAL BACON WITH GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES,AND CHEDDAR CHEESE. Served with ranch dressing

Fish Fry Reuben

$11.95

Breaded Cod, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye. Chips & Pickles

Harvest Cobb Salad

$13.95

Fresh apples, cranberries, turkey breast, egg, bacon, onion and crumbled blue cheese with chopped romaine lettuce. Choice of dressing

First Friday Specials

Oven roasted chicken with spice apples. Served with cream Macaroni & Cheese.

Swiss Steak with Ginger snap gravy

$17.95

8 ounce grilled swiss steak with ginger snap gravy. Served with potato pancakes and roasted brussel sprouts.

Shrimp & Crab Basket

$15.95

breaded shrimp in the basket plus a breaded crab cake with fries and cole slaw.

Wiskers BBQ Sauce

Peach Bourbon Blossom BBQ

$6.49

Sweet Thang BBQ

$6.49

Hog Sweat BBQ

$6.49Out of stock

Apple Orchard BBQ

$6.49

Togo Box

Togo Box

$0.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down-to-Earth friendly staff, casual atmosphere and reasonable prices make us the ideal place. Our unique character and the ability to balance price and quality affords us the opportunity to make you feel at home and provide good food for all. We are always striving to be more than expected by developing new menu items and offering you, our valued customers, the best possible products and service.

Website

Location

320 Front Street, Belvidere, NJ 07823

Directions

