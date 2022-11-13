Thisilldous Eatery
575 Reviews
$
320 Front Street
Belvidere, NJ 07823
Popular Items
Fountain Drinks
Juice & Milks
Togo Drinks
Rise & Shine Concoctions
Country Breakfast
Smoked Ham, Onions, Peppers, and Potatoes Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Toast.
Tuscany Morning
Roasted Red Sweet Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, 2 Pieces of Strip Bacon, Two Scrambled Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese on Grilled Focaccia Bread. Served with Home Fries.
Hishy Hashie Hellava
Grilled Corned Beef Hast, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Jalapeno Peppers in a Casserole Dish. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Garden Patch Country Breakfast
Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, and Potatoes, Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Irish Farm House
Grilled Corn Beef Hash topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Crumbled Bacon, Grilled Tomatoes, and Swiss Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Steak & Eggs (MP)
5 oz. Grilled Rib Eye Steak topped with Grilled Onions. Served with Two Eggs (Any Style) Home Fries and Toast.
Daily Special
2 Egg Daily Special (2)
2 eggs any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.
Daily Special (3)
3 eggs any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.
Mini Breakfast
1 egg any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.
One Egg w/Toast
Two Eggs w/Toast
Three Eggs w/ Toast
1 egg only
2 eggs only
3 eggs only
Grillers/Sandwiches
Eggs Thisilldous
2 Pieces of Strip Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Scrambled Eggs on Grilled Rye. Served with Home Fries.
Breakfast Burrito
Diced Tomatoes Blended with Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, and Your Choice of Strip Bacon, Fresh Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spinach OR Broccoli. All folded in a Flour Tortilla, Grilled, and Topped with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Home Fries.
Garden Veggie Grill
Baby Spinach, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, and Two Scrambled Eggs on Grilled 7 Grain Bread with a Splash of Hot Sauce. Served with Home Fries.
Breakfast Croissant
Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Pork Roll engulfed in 2 Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese, served on a Toasted all Butter Croissant. Served with Home Fries.
Pork Belly Melt
Our House Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon, Fried Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Two Scrambled Eggs on Grilled Sourdough Bread. Served with Home Fries.
Omelette Creation
Jersey Omelette
Sour Cream, Bacon, Tomato.
Denver Omelette
Ham, Onions, Peppers, American Cheese, Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce.
Wiltshire Omelette
Chopped Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Horseradish Sauce.
Popeye Loves My Spinach Omelette
Fresh Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon.
Lonestar Omelette
House-Smoked Beef Brisket, Grilled Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, and Garlic Spice.
South Of The Border Omelette
Fresh Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers.
The Brit Omelette
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Sour Cream.
Farmers Omelette
Potatoes, Onions, American Cheese.
Farm To Market Omelette
Tomato, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Mushroom, Zucchini.
Hot Mama Omelette
Fresh Hot Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot Pepper Relish.
Thunder Road Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, American Cheese, Chipotle Sauce.
Basic Omelette
2 Egg Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, Onions, Peppers.
Full Throttle
Hog House
Onions, Peppers, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and our House Smoked Pulled Pork Scrambled with Two Eggs. Served with Toast. Add our Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce!
Trails End
House Smoked Beef Brisket Served over Home Fries, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Scallions. Served with Toast. Great with our Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce!
Easy Rider
Our Breakfast "Monte Cristo" Featuring Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, and Fresh Country Sausage Sandwiched between Brioche French Toast. Served with Home Fries, Butter, and Syrup.
Two Wheelin
Two Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Pork Roll with Butter and Syrup.
Larder Pantry
Barb's Sweet & Goeey Sticky Buns
Homemade by Barb with love! Grilled and Served with Butter.
Muffin Loaf
Baked on Premise. Served Grilled with Butter.
Assorted Bagels
Large English Muffin
Toast
1 P Toast
Toasted Croissant
Oatmeal
Sprinkled with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar on the side. Your choice of one of the following; Banana, Apples, Blueberries, Raisins, or Strawberries.
Hard Roll
Soda Bread
Apple Turnover
Breakfast Sides
Bacon (3 Strips)
Hatfield Bacon
Hot Sausage
Fresh Hot Sausage.
Smoked Ham
Sausage Patty
Fresh Country Sausage Patty.
Pork Roll (2 Slices)
Scrapple
R & R Scrapple.
Corned Beef Hash
Smoked Brisket Side
Pulled Pork Side
Special Bacon
House Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon.
Homefries
I P Bacon
I P Pork Roll
Large Fruit Bowl(glass)
Bananas, Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Pineapple, Grapes.
Small Fruit (Blue)
Bananas, Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Pineapple, Grapes.
Sausage Gravy & Bisciut
Creamy sausage gravy served over a butter grilled large buttermilk biscuit.
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
Short Pancake
2 Buttermilk Pancakes.
Whole Waffle
Malt Enriched Belgian Waffle
Waffle Pals
Half Belgian Waffle, Two Eggs (Any Style) and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage.
French Toast (2)
French Toast All Butter Croissant
Stuffed French Toast
Cream Cheese and Raspberry Preserves Sandwiched between our Brioche French Toast.
Granola Crusted Banana French Toast
Housemade Granola and Fresh Bananas on top of our Brioche French Toast.
Lumberjack
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Bacon Strips, Ham, Three Eggs (Any Style), Toast, with Home Fries.
1 Pancake Only
1 French Toast Only (1)
1/2 Waffle
Maple Syrup
Kids
1 Egg (K)
1 Egg (Any Style) served with Home Fries and Toast. Add 2 Strips of Bacon, Sausage Patty, Ham Steak, or Pork Roll under Y.A.H. Add Ons.
1 Pancake (K)
One Pancake with One Egg (Any Style).
1 French Toast Slice (K)
One Slice of French Toast with One Egg (Any Style).
Half Belgian Waffle (K)
Half a Waffle with One Egg (Any Style).
1 Egg Cheese Omelette (K)
Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Meat Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Brisket & Egg Sandwich
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Hot Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Pork Roll & Egg Sandwich
Pulled Pork & Egg Sandwich
Scrapple & Egg Sandwich
Special Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Western Egg Sandwich
BLT- Sunday
Sweet Sensations
Gold Rush
Meghan's Nutty Buddy
Mudslide
Katie's Coffee Break
Dusty Road
Apple Walnut Supreme
Sticky Mama
Seater Banana Split
Hot Fudge Brownie ala Mode
All American Sundae
Maple Bacon & Butter Pecan Sundae
double scoops of butter pecan ice cream topped with smokehouse crumbled bacon and topped with maple syrup and whipped cream.
Create Your Own
Fountain Treats
Waffles & Ice Cream
Pies & Cake
Cake
Alamode
Fudge Brownie
Apple & Peach Cobbler
Peanut Butter & Caramel Pie
Key Lime Pie
Apple Pie
Pecan Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Apple Dumpling
Peanut Butter Explosion
Chocolate Trilogy
Tiramisu
Cream Puffs (Profiteroles)
Breakfast Specials
Waffle Works
Whole Waffle, 2 eggs any style, 2 Strips of Bacon, & Sausage. Butter & Syrup.
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado, tomato, lemon and red onion mash over toasted 7 grain toast topped with baby arugula and balsamic glaze.
Front Street Omelet
Ham, Apple, Spinach, Onion & Cheese. With homefries and toast.
Nutty Pumpkin Pie French Toast
Egg Battered Dipped Pumpkin Spice Thick Sliced Bread topped with Pumpkin Pie Sauce and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds.
Steak, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Everything Bagel
Chopped steak, strip bacon, 2 eggs and American cheese on a toasted everything bagel.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Fat & Fluffy Pumpkin Buttermilk pancakes Served 3 to an order.
Seasons Bounty
2 fat & fluffy pumpkin buttermilk pancakes with pecans, country scrapple and 2 eggs. Bountiful and taste
Lunch Specials
Nashville Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breast basted in our spicy honey sauce on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, pickles and ranch dressing. Served with potato salad and pickles.
Maple Turkey Wrap
Shaved turkey breast, chopped romaine lettuce, cranberries, cheddar cheese and house made maple aioli in a wrap. Served with chips and pickles.
Cowboy Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked beef brisket, american cheese, jalapeno peppers and sweet thang bbq sauce on grilled thick sliced egg bread. Served with chips. .
Chicken Parmesan Panini
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce in a flat grilled 8" panini. Served with chips and pickles.
Special Bacon Quesadilla
HOUSE SMOKED SPECIAL BACON WITH GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES,AND CHEDDAR CHEESE. Served with ranch dressing
Fish Fry Reuben
Breaded Cod, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye. Chips & Pickles
Harvest Cobb Salad
Fresh apples, cranberries, turkey breast, egg, bacon, onion and crumbled blue cheese with chopped romaine lettuce. Choice of dressing
First Friday Specials
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Down-to-Earth friendly staff, casual atmosphere and reasonable prices make us the ideal place. Our unique character and the ability to balance price and quality affords us the opportunity to make you feel at home and provide good food for all. We are always striving to be more than expected by developing new menu items and offering you, our valued customers, the best possible products and service.
