Thistle & Leek

105 Union Street

Newton, MA 02459

Order Again

Wine to-go

'19 castello di neive arneis (to-go)

$24.00

bright and vibrant, with notes of lemon curd, green herbs and white peach. medium bodied.

‘19 dom. chagnoleau mâcon chardonnay (to-go)

$26.00

lively and full bodied. white flowers, yellow apple and a hint of vanilla.

'18 le ballon cabernet sauvignon (to-go)

$24.00

bold and robust. black fruit, green peppercorn, and cedar. medium+ bodied.

‘19 jean-paul dubost gamay (to-go)

$26.00

Thanksgiving

Turkey

$150.00

Green Circle Turkey - Feeds 5-6

Clam Dip

$22.00

with housemade chips

Twice Baked Potatoes

$35.00

aged cheddar and scallions

Mac + Cheese

$39.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$35.00

pumpkin seeds, shallots

Stuffing

$45.00

red wine sausage, rye bread, parmiggiano

Spiced Orange Cranberry Sauce

$18.00

Turkey Gravy

$20.00

Pumpkin Pie

$39.00

‘16 Raul Perez ‘Ultreia’ Godello

$35.00

‘16 Remelluri ‘Lindes de Remelluri’ Tempranillo

$40.00

'19 Château Beauchêne Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$50.00

‘17 François Chidaine ‘Les Argiles’ Chenin Blanc

$40.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thistle & Leek is a cozy destination in Newton Centre, inspired by London’s modern gastropubs. It is a casual neighbourhood refuge offering the ideal venue for a midweek celebration, a second date or a drink and a snack on the way home from the office. The menu is composed of small plates with a theme of local seasonality and is inspired by our travels through Europe. The wine list is old world. The cocktails are earnest and straightforward. The hospitality is warm and casual. We can’t wait to serve you.

105 Union Street, Newton, MA 02459

