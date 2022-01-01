Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Thistle Crystal Mountain-TPG

272 Reviews

$$$

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive

Thompsonville, MI 49683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Roasted Chicken
Mountain Wedge

Shareables

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

cherrywood bacon, balsamic, Parmesan

Thistle Fries

$12.00

house seasoning, Parmesan, truffle, roasted garlic mayo

Sourdough Toast

$12.00

whipped chevre, crostini, honey, strawberries, basil, pine nuts, balsamic

Fried Calamari

$16.00

pickled peppers & onion, cilantro remoulade

Duck Wings

$16.00

soy chili glazed, house picklings

Squash Hummus

$12.00

candied figs, pepitas, crudite, flatbread crackers

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons

Mountain Wedge

$9.00+

tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, toasted walnuts, smoked blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Chicken Chop

$16.00

roasted squash, apples, dried cranberries, bacon, pecans, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette

Big Plates

Great Lakes Walleye

$34.00

Parmesan crust, garlic parsnip potatoes, daily veg, heirloom tomato butter

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

sous vide half bird, Parmesan risotto, daily veg, mustard braising jus

Short Rib Ragu

$28.00

pappardelle, braised short rib, roasted tomato & onion broth, ricotta, micro basil

Ribeye

$38.00

14oz, rosemary butter, mashed potatoes, daily veg

Salmon

$32.00

maple bourbon glazed, heirloom carrot puree, Parmesan kale risotto

Veal Piccata

$34.00

mashed potatoes, lemon caper butter, grilled carrots

Vegan Stuffed Pepper

$21.00

ancient grains, impossible, kale, carrot puree, parsley oil

Thistle Burger - Dinner

$19.00

Schaendorf Farms MI beef, aged cheddar, LTO, Brioche bun, French fries

Impossible Burger

$16.00

plant-based "meat", aged cheddar, LTO, Brioche bun, fresh fruit

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

bourbon caramel drizzle

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

raspberry coulis, fresh berries

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cocktails

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Crystal's Bloody Mary

$10.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Paloma

$11.00

1800 Tequila, ruby red grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, soda

Beer

Coors Light

$5.50

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Bud Light

$5.50

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Corona

$6.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Fat Tire, New Belgium

$6.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

All Day IPA, Founders

$6.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Wine

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$25.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Kendall Jackson Vintners Chardonnay

$30.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Black Star Farms Arcturos Pinot Gris

$30.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$34.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Caymus Red Conundrum

$34.00

You need to be 21 years of age to purchase this item. Proof of age will be required. Please, no substitutions or modifications.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI 49683

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Thistle Pub & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Betsie River Pizza & Subs - Crystal Mountain-BRP
orange starNo Reviews
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr Thompsonville, MI 49683
View restaurantnext
Wild Tomato - Crystal Mountain - WT
orange star3.7 • 65
12500 Crystal Mountain Drive Thompsonville, MI 49683
View restaurantnext
Road House Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1058 Benzie Hwy Benzonia, MI 49616
View restaurantnext
East Shore Market
orange star5.0 • 33
276 S Benzie Blvd, Beulah, MI 49617
View restaurantnext
L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah
orange starNo Reviews
274 S. Benzie Blvd Beulah, MI 49617
View restaurantnext
Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner - Honor
orange star4.4 • 938
10583 Main St Honor, MI 49640
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Thompsonville
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston