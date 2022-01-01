Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

THK Kitchen

No reviews yet

483 Ellis street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gyro Rice Plate +2 Sides
Gyro Gyritto +2 Sides
Humus

Rice Plates

Veggie Rice Plate

Veggie Rice Plate

$12.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. comes with turmeric ice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, warm pitta bread

Veggie Rice Plate +2 Sides

Veggie Rice Plate +2 Sides

$15.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. comes with turmeric ice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, warm pitta bread and two free sides

Falafel Rice Plate

Falafel Rice Plate

$12.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Falafel Rice Plate +2 Sides

Falafel Rice Plate +2 Sides

$15.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Chicken Rice Plate

Chicken Rice Plate

$13.80

slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Chicken Rice Plate +2 Sides

$16.80

slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Gyro Rice Plate

Gyro Rice Plate

$13.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Gyro Rice Plate +2 Sides

Gyro Rice Plate +2 Sides

$16.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Combo Rice Plate

Combo Rice Plate

$14.80

slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Combo Rice Plate +2 Sides

Combo Rice Plate +2 Sides

$17.80

slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Chicken Kebab Rice Plate

Chicken Kebab Rice Plate

$14.80

yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Chicken Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides

Chicken Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides

$17.80

yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Lamb Kebab Rice Plate

Lamb Kebab Rice Plate

$14.80

marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Lamb Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides

Lamb Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides

$17.80

marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$12.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell pepper, zucchini in herb tahini, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Veggie Wrap +2 Sides

$15.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Falafel Wrap +2 Sides

Falafel Wrap +2 Sides

$15.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.80

slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap +2 Sides

Chicken Shawarma Wrap +2 Sides

$16.80

slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$13.80

seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Gyro Wrap +2 Sides

Gyro Wrap +2 Sides

$16.80

seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides

Gyrittos

Veggie Gyrittos

Veggie Gyrittos

$12.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell pepper, zucchini in herb tahini, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Veggie Gyritto +2 Sides

Veggie Gyritto +2 Sides

$15.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides

Falafel Gyritto

Falafel Gyritto

$12.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce

Falafel Gyritto +2 Sides

Falafel Gyritto +2 Sides

$15.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, +2 Sides

Chicken Gyritto

Chicken Gyritto

$13.80

slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyritto +2 Sides

Chicken Gyritto +2 Sides

$16.80

slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides

Gyro Gyritto

$13.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, yogurt sauce

Gyro Gyritto +2 Sides

Gyro Gyritto +2 Sides

$16.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides

Salad Plates

Falafel Salad Plate

Falafel Salad Plate

$12.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta

Falafel Salad Plate +2 Sides

$15.80

organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta, two sides

Veggie Salad Plate

Veggie Salad Plate

$12.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, basil tahini comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta

Veggie Salad Plate +2 Sides

$15.80

locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, basil tahini comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta, +2 Sides

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.80

slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Chicken Salad +2 Sides

Chicken Salad +2 Sides

$16.80

slow roasted marinated chicken thighs, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread

Gyro Salad Plate

Gyro Salad Plate

$13.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread

Gyro Salad +2 Sides

Gyro Salad +2 Sides

$16.80

seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, +2 Sides

Combo Salad Plate

Combo Salad Plate

$14.80

slow roasted all natural chicken thighs,, seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Combo Salad Plate +2 Sides

Combo Salad Plate +2 Sides

$17.80

slow roasted all natural chicken thighs,, seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides

Chicken Kebab Salad Plate

Chicken Kebab Salad Plate

$14.80

yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Chicken Kebab Salad Plate +2 Sides

Chicken Kebab Salad Plate +2 Sides

$17.80

grilled marinated all natural halal chicken skewers, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, +2 Sides

Lamb Kebab Salad Plate

Lamb Kebab Salad Plate

$14.80

marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread

Lamb Kebab Salad +2 Sides

Lamb Kebab Salad +2 Sides

$17.80

marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, 2 Sides

Sides

Humus

Humus

$5.00

with sumac, olive oil, warm pitta

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$5.00

charred eggplant, sumac, olive oil, warm pitta

Salad

Salad

$5.00

lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, parsley

Couscous

Couscous

$5.00

with carrots, cauliflower

Falafel

Falafel

$5.00

organic garbanzo beans, green veggies, cilantro, parsley

Turmeric Rice

Turmeric Rice

$5.00

aged parboiled extra long grain basmati rice, turmeric

Vegies

Vegies

$5.00

roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, zucchini, herb tahini

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Sumac, seasoned fries

Cold Pressed Juices

Apple

Apple

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Carrot

$5.00

Drinks, Desert

Bottle water

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sparkling water

$3.00

Mint, yogurt drink

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Baklawa

$2.50

Rice pudding

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Mediterranean grill and street food . Healthy, tasty and fresh. Associated with the Halal CART.

Location

483 Ellis street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

