THK Kitchen
483 Ellis street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Popular Items
Rice Plates
Veggie Rice Plate
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. comes with turmeric ice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, warm pitta bread
Veggie Rice Plate +2 Sides
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. comes with turmeric ice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, warm pitta bread and two free sides
Falafel Rice Plate
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Falafel Rice Plate +2 Sides
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Chicken Rice Plate
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Chicken Rice Plate +2 Sides
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Gyro Rice Plate
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Gyro Rice Plate +2 Sides
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Combo Rice Plate
slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Combo Rice Plate +2 Sides
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Chicken Kebab Rice Plate
yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Chicken Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides
yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Lamb Kebab Rice Plate
marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Lamb Kebab Rice Plate +2 Sides
marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell pepper, zucchini in herb tahini, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Veggie Wrap +2 Sides
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini. served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides
Falafel Wrap
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Falafel Wrap +2 Sides
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap +2 Sides
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Gyro Wrap
seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Gyro Wrap +2 Sides
seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, two sides
Gyrittos
Veggie Gyrittos
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell pepper, zucchini in herb tahini, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Veggie Gyritto +2 Sides
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers in herb tahini, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides
Falafel Gyritto
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce
Falafel Gyritto +2 Sides
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, +2 Sides
Chicken Gyritto
slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyritto +2 Sides
slow roasted all natural chicken thighs, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides
Gyro Gyritto
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, crafted white sauce, yogurt sauce
Gyro Gyritto +2 Sides
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, served in tortilla with turmeric rice, lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, +2 Sides
Salad Plates
Falafel Salad Plate
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta
Falafel Salad Plate +2 Sides
organic garbanzo beans, fresh parsley, middle eastern spices, comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta, two sides
Veggie Salad Plate
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, basil tahini comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta
Veggie Salad Plate +2 Sides
locally sourced fresh roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, basil tahini comes with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta, +2 Sides
Chicken Salad Plate
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Chicken Salad +2 Sides
slow roasted marinated chicken thighs, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread
Gyro Salad Plate
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread
Gyro Salad +2 Sides
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, +2 Sides
Combo Salad Plate
slow roasted all natural chicken thighs,, seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Combo Salad Plate +2 Sides
slow roasted all natural chicken thighs,, seasoned halal lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Chicken Kebab Salad Plate
yogurt marinated all-natural chicken breast skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Chicken Kebab Salad Plate +2 Sides
grilled marinated all natural halal chicken skewers, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, crafted white sauce, slice of pitta bread, +2 Sides
Lamb Kebab Salad Plate
marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread
Lamb Kebab Salad +2 Sides
marinated grass-fed lamb skewers cooked on char broiler, comes with Lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, parsley, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, 2 Sides
Sides
Humus
with sumac, olive oil, warm pitta
Baba Ghanoush
charred eggplant, sumac, olive oil, warm pitta
Salad
lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, parsley
Couscous
with carrots, cauliflower
Falafel
organic garbanzo beans, green veggies, cilantro, parsley
Turmeric Rice
aged parboiled extra long grain basmati rice, turmeric
Vegies
roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, zucchini, herb tahini
Fries
Sumac, seasoned fries
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Mediterranean grill and street food . Healthy, tasty and fresh. Associated with the Halal CART.
483 Ellis street, San Francisco, CA 94102