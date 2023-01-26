Main picView gallery

The House of Machines (ThoM)

review star

No reviews yet

49 Monroe street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Muffulata

$12.00

Swiss, provolone, ham, mortadella, salami, olive salad

Turkey Baguette

$12.00

Turkey, brie, green apple, arugula, balsamic, XVO

Caprese Baguette

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, XVO

Snacks

Bruschetta

$8.00

Heirloom tomatoes, garlic, balsamic, XVO

Burrata

$10.00

Burrata w/ Piquillo pepper, basil & XVO

Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

$24.00

Select any 3 cheese & any 3 charcuterie

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House Pickles

$5.00

Hummus & XVO

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$1.00

Add Fresh Mozzarella

$2.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Kale, Quinoa, dried cranberries, pecorino cheese, toasted almonds

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, pecorino cheese, croutons, caeser dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

$8.00

Add half Grilled Cheese

$5.00

SODA/WATER

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.59

Boylan Root Beer

$4.59

Boylan Cola

$4.59

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.59

Sparkling Water

$2.76

Still Water

$2.76

HOT DRINKS

Americano

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Flat White

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Tea

$3.00

Mocha

$4.75

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.25

ICED DRINKS

Cold Brew

$4.00

Ice Latte

$4.50

Ice Americano

$3.00

Sandwiches

Muffulata

$14.00

Swiss, provolone, ham, mortadella, salami, olive salad

Turkey Baguette

$14.00

Turkey, brie, green apple, arugula, balsamic, XVO

Caprese Baguette

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, XVO

Snacks

Beef Jerky

$9.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Heirloom tomatoes, garlic, balsamic, XVO

Burrata

$12.00

Burrata w/ Piquillo pepper, basil & XVO

Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

$26.00

Select any 3 cheese & any 3 charcuterie

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

House Pickles

$7.00

Hummus & XVO

$8.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Szechaun Peanuts

$7.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Kale, Quinoa, dried cranberries, pecorino cheese, toasted almonds

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, pecorino cheese, croutons, caeser dressing

Sesame Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cabage, scallions, toasted seasame seeds, carrot & ginger dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onion, blue cheese dressing

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The House of Machines (THoM) was created to be the essential bricks and mortar meeting house for a community, a beacon against the white noise of everyday life. It’s the personification of many passions: All things finely curated, well crafted and purposefully made. THoM exists to serve a deceptively simple goal — bring together man, woman and machine — and celebrate that union in all its expressions.

Website

Location

49 Monroe street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Diner
orange star4.8 • 2,262
123 Madison St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Betty - 193 Henry Street
orange starNo Reviews
193 Henry Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Dali nyc - 37 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Market Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
orange starNo Reviews
34 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Dimes
orange star4.6 • 877
49 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Hudson Market On Main - 5 N Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
5 N Broadway Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston