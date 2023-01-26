The House of Machines (ThoM)
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
The House of Machines (THoM) was created to be the essential bricks and mortar meeting house for a community, a beacon against the white noise of everyday life. It’s the personification of many passions: All things finely curated, well crafted and purposefully made. THoM exists to serve a deceptively simple goal — bring together man, woman and machine — and celebrate that union in all its expressions.
Location
49 Monroe street, New York, NY 10002
