American
Bars & Lounges
Thomas Hill Organics Downtown Paso Robles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).
Location
1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles, CA 93446
Gallery