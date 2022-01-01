Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Thomas Hill Organics Downtown Paso Robles

No reviews yet

1313 Park Street

Pasa Robles, CA 93446

Starters

black lentil tacos

black lentil tacos

$18.00

carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews, marinated watermelon, cilantro, coconut

chicken liver pâté

$17.00

seasonal pickles, pickled mustard, berry jam, roasted almonds, toast

Cup soup

$5.00
local bread

local bread

$8.00

olea farms olive oil - balsamic

marinated artichokes

$13.00

meyer lemon, citrus oil, fennel seed, calabrian aioli, toasted baguette

seasonal burrata

$18.00

delicata squash, tuscan kale, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, balsamic reduction

soup of the day

$15.00

call restaurant for information

tri-colored cauliflower salad

$18.00

orange pinwheel, pinenuts, pecorino pepato, arugula, citrus vinaigrette

Delicata Squash

$23.00

Mains

aged cheddar cheese melt

$20.00

prosciutto, pickled mustard seed, arugula

asparagus fettuccine

$26.00

asparagus, red onion, summer squash, bell pepper, truffle pecorino

cubano

cubano

$22.00

dill pickles, roasted pork belly, smoked pork loin, swiss cheese, dijon, garlic aioli, panini bread, dill pickles, roasted pork belly, smoked pork loin, swiss cheese, dijon, garlic aioli, panini bread

cured smoked salmon toast

cured smoked salmon toast

$20.00

avocado, poached egg, pickled shallot, radish, and herbs df

fried chicken

$23.00

mac & cheese with fresh trombe etto pasta, herbed bread crumbs, pickled cabbage, hot sauce

hippie bowl

$28.00

grilled market vegetables with tofu, avocado puree, carrots sambal, spicy greens, cashew coconut crumbs, grains, legumes and black sesame tahini

pork belly sandwich

$20.00

ricotta galette

$21.00

ricotta, roasted garlic, squash, onion and fennel, puff pastry, thyme aioli, herb salad

THO Burger

$25.00

humbolt fog truffle tremor, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, butter leaf lettuce, toasted brioche

warm grain chicken salad

$21.00

mixed heirloom grains, sunchoke puree, heirloom cauliflower, fennel and radish, lemon vinaigrette

Cheese

cheese monger's board

$24.00

selection of three cheeses, roasted almonds, seasonal fruit compote, house pickles, crostini

cheese and charcuterie board

$32.00

chef's selection of two meats and two cheeses, roasted almonds, house pickles, seasonal fruit compote, crostini $29

concert to go - 2 person platter

$24.00

concert to go - 4 person platter

$32.00

Sides

bowl fruit

$5.00

bowl of seasonal fruit

cup of soup

cured egg

$2.00

full salad

$7.00

large green salad

side fruit

$3.00

side of seasonal fruit

small salad

$5.00

small green salad

Desserts

add gelato

$3.00

assorted gelato's and sorbets

$10.00

chocolate mousse bombe

$11.00

flourless chocolate torte

$10.00

blackberry preserves, fresh cream, mint

Key lime pie

$11.00

salted caramel, lightly smoked peanut, calvados reduction

mixed berry pecan tart

$11.00

olive oil cake

$12.00

olea lemon verbena olive oil

pecan tart

$10.00

bourbon syrup, pear puree, toasted pecan

rasberry pecan tart

$11.00

kids menu

kids pasta Dinner Only

$10.00

etto pasta with parmesan cheese

kids hamburger Lunch Only

$14.00

grass fed beef burger

kids grilled cheese Lunch Only

$12.00

grilled cheese with side of fruit

kids mac and cheese Lunch Only

$12.00

MINUS DEPOSIT on TOTAL amount when closing out

Food and Beverage

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).

Website

Location

1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
Thomas Hill Organics image
Thomas Hill Organics image

