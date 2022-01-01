Brewpubs & Breweries
Thomas Hooker Live
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company - Bloomfield
No Reviews
16 Tobey Road Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurant
Elicit Brewing Company
No Reviews
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040 Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurant
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
No Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurant