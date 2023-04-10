Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thomas Murphy's Pub 157 S Burlington St

157 S Burlington St

Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Dry rubbed with proprietary seasoning with your favorite wing sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with Fries and your choice of sauce

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Homemade cheese sauce on the side

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded Sticks with house made marinara sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

With a side of horseradish sauce

Soup

Chili

$6.00

Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.00

House Salad

$7.00

Fries and Things

Fries

$5.00

Tater' Tots

$5.00

Order of Tots'

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Crisscut fries

Sweet Potato FF

$7.00

The "healthy alternative", served with a side of horseradish sauce

Loaded Tots'

$9.00

Topped with homemade cheese sauce, bacon and scallions with a side of sour cream

Crab Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries with homemade seafood seasoning

Chili Fries

$8.00

Fries, topped with chili and sour cream

Potato Skins

$13.00

Shelled out potatoes stuffed with Irish Cheddar, topped with bacon, sour cream and green onions

Curry Waffle Fries

$10.00

Homemade curry tossed over waffle FF

Loaded Brisket Waffle Fries

$12.00

Waffle Fries tossed with our brisket cheese steak meat, cheese, and pickled jalapenos

Sandwiches

Big Mic

$14.00

2 USDA Prime 4oz burger paddys topped with cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onion and special sauce. With Fries

Beyond Burger

$15.00

6oz plantbased burger, topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with vegan aoili. With Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pickle brined house battered chicken, served with Cheddar, white bbq sauce, lettuce and a pickle. With Fries

B.L.T

$10.00

Thick cut bacon topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato. With Fries

Pork Roll Sandwich

$8.00

Pork Roll topped with american cheese. With Fries

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

House Roasted Angus Top Round, sliced razor thin with cheddar, Aus Jus and horseradish. With Fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

USDA Prime 8oz Burger. Your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle With Fries

Irish Selections

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Guinness braised colorado lamb and domestic beef, with classic gravy, root vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes

Fish and Chips

$15.00

House battered cod with malted Fries, served with a caper remoulade

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Tender chicken cooked with our homemade curry sauce tossed over waffle fries

Corned Beef special

$14.00

Marble Rye Bread loaded with Angus Corned Beef, homemade slaw, swiss and thousand Island. With Fries

Corned Beef Rachel

$14.00

Our special, but heated all the way through on butter grilled bread

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

$13.00

House cooked angus steak, with American and fried onions. Long roll with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$13.00

Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce with American cheese

Lamb Steak

$18.00

Shaved colorado lamb, provolone cheese, guinness braised onion and mushrooms

Brisket Steak

$16.00

Angus slice brisket steak with provolone cheese, banana peppers and a garlic aoili

WING NIGHT

5 wings

$2.50

NA Beverages

All Natural Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

SPECIALS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

157 S Burlington St, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Directions

