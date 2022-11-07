Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thomas Sweet Chocolates--New Brunswick

57 Easton Avenue

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Pre Packed Assortment

15 Piece General Assortment

$16.50

15 Piece Truffle Assortment

$19.95

15 Piece Meltaway Assortment

$16.95

1/2 lb. Non-Pareil Box

$14.50

Pomegranate Fruit Slices

$12.95

24 Piece General Assortment

$24.95

24 Piece Truffle Assortment

$28.95

Caramel Strip

$7.95

Assorted Fruit Slices

$9.95

32 Piece General Assortment

$31.95

32 Piece Truffle Assortment

$36.95

Seasalt Caramel Strip

$7.95

Cherry Strip

$7.95

Almond Buttercrunch

$14.95

64 Piece General Assortment

$59.95

Truffle Strip

$8.95

Peanut Butter Yum Strip NSA

$8.25

SF Butter Toffee

$19.95

SF Cashew Tortoise

$19.95

Molded Chocolate

Animal Lolly

Baby and Religious

Flower Lolly

Greek Letters

Heart Breakers

$4.25

Letters

$2.25

Numbers

$1.95

message bar

$8.50+

Message Lolly

$2.45

Misc Molded

New Jersey Bar

$3.95

Rutgers Block R

$1.95+

Sports Lolly

Summer

Thomas Sweet Bar

$3.60

Thomas Sweet Bar Large

$8.25

Video Game Controller

$8.75

Wedding

X rated

$4.35+

motor cycle lolly

$2.25

Balloons

Mini non helium Mylar Balloon

$3.00

Standard Helium Mylar Balloon

$3.50

Large Helium Mylar Balloon

$9.95

Jumbo Helium Mylar Balloon

$15.95

Latex Balloon Balloon

$1.25

Valentine's Day

Heart Box Assortments

$23.95+

Fudge Heart

$4.95+

Molded Chocolate

$2.45+

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$14.48+

Valentine Candy Bulk

$1.25+

Foiled Items

$2.45+

OREO 4 pack

$6.50

Fresh Fruit

pre priced strawberries

$14.48+

Easter

Easter Bulk

$3.25+

Molded Chocolates

$2.15+

Cream Eggs

$8.95

Rabbits

$7.95+

St. Patrick's Day

shamrock pop

$1.75

claddaagh pop

$2.50

gold foiled coins 1/8 lb

$2.25

irish potatos 5 piece strip

$4.25

irish potatos 15 pc box

$9.95

small foiled kiss

$3.55

foiled puff heart

$5.65

Mother's Day

Mom Heart Pop

$4.50

# 1 mom pop

$2.15

Graduation School

Class of 2022 pop

$2.45

Cap and Diploma pop

$3.00

Memo Pad

$6.75

Ruler

$7.50

Halloween

Candy Bulk

$1.50+

Halloween Pops

Misc Item

3 D Ghost with Pumpkin

$7.25

3 D Jack O'Lantern

$17.25

Plain Caramel Apple

$5.25

Caramel Apple with topping

$8.25

Caramel apple deluxe

$11.25

Halloween Gift Bucket

$21.95

Halloween Mini Balloon

$3.99

Thanksgiving

molded chocolate

$2.95+

bulk chocolate

$7.95

misc item

caramel apple plain

$5.25

caramel apple topping

$8.25

caramel apple deluxe toppings

$12.25

small 3D turkey

$8.95

large 3D turkey

$22.50

small cornucopia

$22.95
