Thomas Sweet Ice Cream--New Brunswick

55 Easton Ave

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16 oz. maltshake

cups and cones

child scoop

$3.55

single scoop

$4.25

double scoop

$5.85

mini soft serve

$3.50

small soft serve

$4.05

medium soft serve

$4.85

large soft serve

$5.70

blendins

single blendin

$6.25

double blendin

$7.00

triple blendin

$7.75

pint blendin

$11.85

quart blendins

$22.85

sundaes

regular sundae

$7.25

single scoop of ice cream with your choice of a dry topping, wet topping, whipped cream and cherry

huge sundae

$8.95

double scoop of ice cream with your choice of a dry topping, wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry

brownie sundae

$9.50

single scoop of ice cream on top of a brownie with your choice of a dry topping, wet topping, whipped cream and cherry

waffle sundae

$8.30

single scoop of ice cream on top of a waffle with your choice of a dry topping, wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry

banana barge

$10.75

double scoop of ice cream on top of a full banana with your choice of a dry topping, wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry

drinks

16 oz. milkshake

$5.95

16 oz super thick

24 oz. milkshake

$8.40

24 oz super thick

16 oz. smoothie

$6.25

24 oz fresh fruit and 100% fruit juice

ice cream float

$6.75

your choice of ice cream with your choice of soda

ice cream soda

$6.75

your choice of ice cream with syrup, milk and seltzer

16 oz. maltshake

$6.25

16 oz milk shake with added malt

24 oz. maltshake

$8.70

24 oz milk shake with added malt

hot chocolate

$4.25

hot coffee

$3.25

hot tea

$3.25

hot mocha

$3.75

water

$1.50

soda

$1.50

egg cream

$5.25

24 oz. smothie

$9.35

to go

pint

$7.75

quart

$13.75

1/2 PInt Topping

$5.30

Pint Topping

$10.50

pint blendin

$11.85

quart blendin

$22.85

side of dry topping

$1.15

side of wet topping

$1.15

side of whipped cream

$1.75

additions

dry topping-side

$1.15

wet topping-side

$1.15

whipped cream-side

$1.75

waffle cone-side

$1.75

waffle bowl-side

$1.75

sprinkles-side

$0.50

extra sugar/wafer cone-side

$0.15

Cookie

$1.65

Brownie

$2.70

waffle

$1.50

cakes

tub

$50.00

wiTcheS

Waffle wiTcheS

$6.50

Cookie wiTcheS

$7.15

VEGAN Desserts

single scoop

$5.95

double scoop

$8.95

single blendin

$8.35

double blendin

$9.35

triple blendin

$10.35

pint

$10.95

quart

$18.95

16 oz. shake

$8.95

24 oz shake

$13.50

VEGAN TUB

$65.00

Dry Toppings

reeses peanut butter cup

reeses pieces

oreos

chocolate crunch

heath bar crunch

butterfinger crushed

toasted coconut

M & Ms plain

M & Ms peanut

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade ice cream, sundaes, shakes, cakes

Location

55 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

Gallery
Thomas Sweet Ice Cream image
Thomas Sweet Ice Cream image
Thomas Sweet Ice Cream image

