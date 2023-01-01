- Home
matchbox McLean
1330 Chain Bridge Road
Suite 101
McLean, VA 22101
Food Menu
Starters
Arancini
fried risotto with mozz, tomato sauce, pecorino, romano, basil
Calamari
buttermilk marinated, breaded, lemon aioli
Cream of Crab Cup
Cream of Crab Bowl
Dyna Shrimp
tempura battered, cajun remoulade
Ginorm Meatball
beef, veal, pork, pepperoni sauce, wood-fired bread
3 Mini Burger
pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws
6 Mini Burger
pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws
9 Mini Burger
pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws
Soup of Day Bowl
Soup of Day Cup
Spin Dip
mozz, roasted garlic, tortilla chips
Tuna Taco 3
3 mini tacos, guac, sriracha mayo
Wings 6
6 wings, buffalo or old bay
Chili Bowl
Handhelds
Crispy Chix Sand
fried chicken thigh, deviled egg spread, pickles, cabbage, mayo ask for it Nashville hot!
Imposs Burger
Crab Cake Sand
lump crab, caper tartar sauce, arugula
Bistro Burger
pickles, tomatoes, cheddar, arugula, comeback sauce
Chix Avo Sand
smoked gouda, tomato, arugula, chipotle mayo
Mains
Chix Fettuccine
sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, garlic pizza bread
Fish & Chips
3 piece tempura battered cod, old bay fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
Chimi Stk Frit
grilled flat iron, felipe’s chimichurri, parmesan fries
Miso Salmon
Half Chix
24-hour brined + deep fried, moroccan broth, garbanzo beans, couscous
BBQ Ribs Full
18-hour pork ribs, cornbread, choice of coleslaw or fries
BBQ Ribs Half
18-hour pork ribs, cornbread, choice of coleslaw or fries
Lump Crab Cakes
two broiled crab cakes, old bay french fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp
coleslaw, old bay french fries, cocktail sauce
Ribeye
asparagus, parmesan red potatoes, choice of: garlic butter, cajun butter, or simply grillled
Shrimp Linguine
Salads
Apple Pear
mesclun + frisée greens, candied pecans, blue cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ Salmon Sld
grilled bbq salmon, mixed greens, cucumber, corn, red onions, tomatoes, onion rings, bbq ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, grana padano, garlic butter croutons
Chix Cobb
avo ranch, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, corn, avocado
Plain Cobb
avo ranch, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, corn, avocado
Simple Salad
mesclun mix, tomatoes, red onion, dried cherries, white balsamic vinaigrette, grana padano
Tuna Poke Bowl
sriracha tuna, sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, edamame, crispy wonton, citrus ponzu, sriracha mayo, nori, sesame
Salmon Poke Bowl
Wedge Salad
Sides
Desserts
Pizza
Sm Chx Pesto
nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil
Sm Cremini
roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz
Sm CYO Pizza
Sm Fig Prosc
roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula
Sm Fire&Smoke
chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce
Sm Garden
zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil
Sm Hlf & Hlf
Sm Margherita
crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz
Sm Match Meat
pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz
Sm Pepperoni
double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce
Sm Cheese Pizza
zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz
Sm Spicy Meatball
Lg Chx Pesto
nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil
Lg Cremini
roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz
Lg CYO Pizza
Lg Fig Prosc
roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula
Lg Fire&Smoke
chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce
Lg Garden
zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil
Lg Hlf & Hlf
Lg Margherita
crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz
Lg Match Meat
pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz
Lg Pepperoni
double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce
Lg Cheese Pizza
zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz
Lg Spicy Meatball
Party Menu
Party Platters
Antipasto PLTR
AppPearSld PLTR
Arancini PLTR
Brownie PLTR
Caesr Salad PLTR
Calamari PLTR
Chix Bite PLTR
Chix Wing PLTR
Crab Avo PLTR
Crabcake PLTR
Crspy Shrmp PLTR
Crudite PLTR
Doughnut PLTR
Flatbread PLTR
Fruit PLTR
Mini Mball PLTR
Miniburger PLTR
Rcpt Bar + Hour
Reception Bar
Reception Food
Smpl Salad PLTR
Spin Dip PLTR
Tuna Taco PLTR
Veg Brgr PLTR
Bar Packages
House Beer & Wine Package
Premium Beer & Wine Package
Signature Cocktail Add-On
Matchbox Add-On
Prosecco Toast
Champagne Toast
PD Ruffino
PD Liquid Light
PD Pale Provence
PD 7 Daughters
PD Blk Grl Magic
PD Cavit PG
PD Acrobat PG
PD Oyster Bay
PD Trinity Oaks
PD La Crema Char
PD Chalk Hill
PD Eos PN
PD A to Z
PD Volpaia
PD Sycamore Lane
PD Alta Vista
PD Saldo Zin
PD Mcbride Sis
PD Pessimist
PD Federalist CS
PD Josh CS
PD Routestock
PD MB Lager
PD Bells IPA
PD Stella
PD Miller
PD Blue Moon
PD Sam Adams
PD Aslin
PD Voodoo
PD Double IPA
PD Bud Light
PD Coors
PD Michelob
PD Modelo
PD Corona
PD Dgfsh Seaqnch
PD Bavik
PD Chimay
PD Fat Tire
PD Angry Orchard
PD Truly Berry
PD Topo Chico
PD Coke
PD Diet Coke
PD Sprite
PD Coke Zero
PD Ginger Ale
PD Mr Pibb
PD Iced Tea
PD Hot Tea
PD Coffee
PD Lemonade
PD Strwbrry Lem
PD Sweet Tea
PD Arnold Palm
PD Yuengling
PD Fig Old Fash
PD Strwbrry Marg
PD Strw Bas Smsh
PD Pine Rum Tai
PD Chile Marg
PD Pch Lem Drop
PD App&O Sang
PD Blk Sage Mule
PD Frzn Pina
PD Fzn Pear Marg
Party Pizza
Lg Cheese Pizza
zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz
Lg Pepperoni
double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce
Lg Match Meat
pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz
Lg Margherita
crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz
Lg Fire&Smoke
chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce
Lg Chx Pesto
nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil
Lg Fig Prosc
roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula
Lg Garden
zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil
Lg Cremini
roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
american kitchen with hand-crafted cocktails + craveable entrees
1330 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 101, McLean, VA 22101