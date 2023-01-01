  • Home
matchbox McLean

1330 Chain Bridge Road

Suite 101

McLean, VA 22101

Food Menu

Starters

Arancini

$14.00

fried risotto with mozz, tomato sauce, pecorino, romano, basil

Calamari

$18.00

buttermilk marinated, breaded, lemon aioli

Cream of Crab Cup

$6.00

Cream of Crab Bowl

$8.00

Dyna Shrimp

$17.00

tempura battered, cajun remoulade

Ginorm Meatball

$15.00

beef, veal, pork, pepperoni sauce, wood-fired bread

3 Mini Burger

$14.00

pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws

6 Mini Burger

$18.00

pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws

9 Mini Burger

$22.00

pickles, toasted brioche, onion straws

Soup of Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of Day Cup

$6.00

Spin Dip

$14.00

mozz, roasted garlic, tortilla chips

Tuna Taco 3

$15.00

3 mini tacos, guac, sriracha mayo

Wings 6

$16.00

6 wings, buffalo or old bay

Chili Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Crispy Chix Sand

$18.00

fried chicken thigh, deviled egg spread, pickles, cabbage, mayo ask for it Nashville hot!

Imposs Burger

$18.00

Crab Cake Sand

$26.00

lump crab, caper tartar sauce, arugula

Bistro Burger

$18.00

pickles, tomatoes, cheddar, arugula, comeback sauce

Chix Avo Sand

$19.00

smoked gouda, tomato, arugula, chipotle mayo

Mains

Chix Fettuccine

$25.00

sun-dried tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, garlic pizza bread

Fish & Chips

$23.00

3 piece tempura battered cod, old bay fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce

Chimi Stk Frit

$31.00Out of stock

grilled flat iron, felipe’s chimichurri, parmesan fries

Miso Salmon

$26.00

Half Chix

$24.00

24-hour brined + deep fried, moroccan broth, garbanzo beans, couscous

BBQ Ribs Full

$29.00

18-hour pork ribs, cornbread, choice of coleslaw or fries

BBQ Ribs Half

$22.00

18-hour pork ribs, cornbread, choice of coleslaw or fries

Lump Crab Cakes

$39.00

two broiled crab cakes, old bay french fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

coleslaw, old bay french fries, cocktail sauce

Ribeye

$37.00

asparagus, parmesan red potatoes, choice of: garlic butter, cajun butter, or simply grillled

Shrimp Linguine

$23.00

Salads

Apple Pear

$13.00

mesclun + frisée greens, candied pecans, blue cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ Salmon Sld

$23.00

grilled bbq salmon, mixed greens, cucumber, corn, red onions, tomatoes, onion rings, bbq ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, grana padano, garlic butter croutons

Chix Cobb

$20.00

avo ranch, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, corn, avocado

Plain Cobb

$14.00

avo ranch, bacon, tomato, red onion, egg, cheddar, corn, avocado

Simple Salad

$10.00

mesclun mix, tomatoes, red onion, dried cherries, white balsamic vinaigrette, grana padano

Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

sriracha tuna, sticky rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, edamame, crispy wonton, citrus ponzu, sriracha mayo, nori, sesame

Salmon Poke Bowl

$25.00Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

SD Coleslaw

$5.00

SD Cornbread

$5.00

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Onion Straws

$5.00

SD Rice

$5.00

SD Table Bread

$5.00

SD Asparagus

$5.00

SD Red Potatoes

$5.00

SD Simple Salad

$5.00

SD Apple Pear

$5.00

SD Caesar Salad

$5.00

OLO Routing Test

$1.00Out of stock

Kids

K-Cheese Pizza

$11.00

K-Chix Tenders

$11.00

K- Grill Cheese

$11.00

K-Mini Burgers

$11.00

Desserts

vanilla bean cheesecake, morello cherry compote, whipped cream

Donuts 3

$7.00

Donuts 6

$12.00

Donuts 9

$14.00

Choco Waffle

$7.00

Rasp Chscke

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream (1sc)

$4.50

Classic Brownie

$10.00

Walnut Butter Cake

$11.00

Pizza

Sm Chx Pesto

$15.00

nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil

Sm Cremini

$15.00

roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz

Sm CYO Pizza

$10.00

Sm Fig Prosc

$15.00

roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula

Sm Fire&Smoke

$13.00

chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce

Sm Garden

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil

Sm Hlf & Hlf

$15.00

Sm Margherita

$14.00

crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz

Sm Match Meat

$15.00

pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz

Sm Pepperoni

$14.00

double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.00

zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz

Sm Spicy Meatball

$15.00

Lg Chx Pesto

$22.00

nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil

Lg Cremini

$20.00

roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz

Lg CYO Pizza

$13.00

Lg Fig Prosc

$20.00

roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula

Lg Fire&Smoke

$18.00

chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce

Lg Garden

$19.00

zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil

Lg Hlf & Hlf

$20.00

Lg Margherita

$19.00

crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz

Lg Match Meat

$20.00

pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz

Lg Pepperoni

$19.00

double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz

Lg Spicy Meatball

$20.00

Party Menu

Party Platters

Antipasto PLTR

$75.00

AppPearSld PLTR

$55.00

Arancini PLTR

$70.00

Brownie PLTR

$60.00

Caesr Salad PLTR

$52.00

Calamari PLTR

$50.00

Chix Bite PLTR

$65.00

Chix Wing PLTR

$140.00

Crab Avo PLTR

$150.00

Crabcake PLTR

$250.00

Crspy Shrmp PLTR

$160.00

Crudite PLTR

$50.00

Doughnut PLTR

$50.00

Flatbread PLTR

$38.00

Fruit PLTR

$55.00

Mini Mball PLTR

$100.00

Miniburger PLTR

$80.00

Rcpt Bar + Hour

$10.00

Reception Bar

$17.00

Reception Food

$32.00

Smpl Salad PLTR

$52.00

Spin Dip PLTR

$120.00

Tuna Taco PLTR

$125.00

Veg Brgr PLTR

$38.00

Bar Packages

House Beer & Wine Package

$20.00

Premium Beer & Wine Package

$25.00

Signature Cocktail Add-On

$10.00

Matchbox Add-On

$20.00

Prosecco Toast

$10.00

Champagne Toast

$20.00

PD Ruffino

PD Liquid Light

PD Pale Provence

PD 7 Daughters

PD Blk Grl Magic

PD Cavit PG

PD Acrobat PG

PD Oyster Bay

PD Trinity Oaks

PD La Crema Char

PD Chalk Hill

PD Eos PN

PD A to Z

PD Volpaia

PD Sycamore Lane

PD Alta Vista

PD Saldo Zin

PD Mcbride Sis

PD Pessimist

PD Federalist CS

PD Josh CS

PD Routestock

PD MB Lager

PD Bells IPA

PD Stella

PD Miller

PD Blue Moon

PD Sam Adams

PD Aslin

PD Voodoo

PD Double IPA

PD Bud Light

PD Coors

PD Michelob

PD Modelo

PD Corona

PD Dgfsh Seaqnch

PD Bavik

PD Chimay

PD Fat Tire

PD Angry Orchard

PD Truly Berry

PD Topo Chico

PD Coke

PD Diet Coke

PD Sprite

PD Coke Zero

PD Ginger Ale

PD Mr Pibb

PD Iced Tea

PD Hot Tea

PD Coffee

PD Lemonade

PD Strwbrry Lem

PD Sweet Tea

PD Arnold Palm

PD Yuengling

PD Fig Old Fash

PD Strwbrry Marg

PD Strw Bas Smsh

PD Pine Rum Tai

PD Chile Marg

PD Pch Lem Drop

PD App&O Sang

PD Blk Sage Mule

PD Frzn Pina

PD Fzn Pear Marg

Party Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, oregano, mozz

Lg Pepperoni

$19.00

double pepperoni, mozz, zesty tomato sauce

Lg Match Meat

$20.00

pepperoni, hot italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozz

Lg Margherita

$19.00

crushed tomatoes, basil, shredded mozz + fresh herb mozz

Lg Fire&Smoke

$18.00

chipotle purée, roasted garlic, onions, red peppers, smoked gouda, basil, zesty tomato sauce

Lg Chx Pesto

$22.00

nut-free pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan, basil

Lg Fig Prosc

$20.00

roasted garlic puree, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper honey, mozz, arugula

Lg Garden

$19.00

zesty tomato sauce, mozz, roasted veggie medley, fresh aromatic herbs, cilantro jalapeno oil

Lg Cremini

$20.00

roasted garlic ricotta, roasted shallots, banana peppers, mozz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

american kitchen with hand-crafted cocktails + craveable entrees

Location

1330 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 101, McLean, VA 22101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

