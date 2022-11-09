Thompson Italian

Roasted Garlic Bread & Marinara Tray

$26.00

Serves 4-5. Includes 10 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.