Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Thompson Italian

2,950 Reviews

$$

124 N Washington St

Falls Church, VA 22046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Focaccia
Tagliatelle

DINNER To Go Menu

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00

Large section of freshly-baked focaccia. Slice it how you like at home!

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Butternut squash, sage, taleggio (6 pieces)

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$13.00

Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.

Artichokes Alla Romana

Artichokes Alla Romana

$16.00

Lemon aioli, pecorino. Six pieces.

Spicy Pork Meatballs

Spicy Pork Meatballs

$15.00

Marinara, parmesan. Contains gluten. Six pieces.

Octopus

Octopus

$20.00

Cannellini beans, chorizo, olives, pickled peppers, lemon

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Pecorino fonduta, black pepper, pickled shallots

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$18.00

Whipped goat cheese, pickled husk cherries, burnt honey vinaigrette, pepitas

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

delicata squash, apples, arugula, hazelnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Chicory Caesar Salad

Chicory Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar dressing, parmesan, breadcrumbs

Roasted Pear and Endive Salad

Roasted Pear and Endive Salad

$18.00

Red onion, mint, smoked ricotta salata, candied pecans

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$18.00

Sweet potatoes, radicchio, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola, candied walnuts

Gluten-free Garganelli

Gluten-free Garganelli

$18.00

Housemade gluten-free pasta, served with your choice of sauce.

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

TI pepper blend, pecorino

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$18.00

Pomodoro, basil, parmesan.

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle

$22.00

Roasted mushroom ragu, black truffle, parmesan

Bigoli

$25.00

braised duck ragu, parmesan

Cauliflower Agnolotti

Cauliflower Agnolotti

$23.00

Brown butter, parmesan, aged balsamic

Squid Ink Calamarata

Squid Ink Calamarata

$25.00

Fruitti de Mare, saffron brodo, chiles, breadcrumbs

Grano Di Arso Orecchiette

$24.00

pancetta, roasted butternut squash, sage, pecorino, walmuts

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Beef bolognese, aged parmesan.

Arctic Char

Arctic Char

$36.00

Beet tahini, fregola, butternut squash, capers, golden raisins

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Half chicken, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes, kale, focaccia

Braised Berkshire Pork

Braised Berkshire Pork

$29.00

Celery root puree, roasted fennel, cippolinis, pickled grapes

Meals to Cook at Home

Rigatoni (1 lb)

Rigatoni (1 lb)

$16.00

1 pound of fresh, uncooked pasta. Serves 4. Cooking instructions provided.

Spaghetti (1 lb)

$16.00

1 pound of fresh, uncooked pasta. Serves 4. Cooking instructions provided.

Garganelli GLUTEN FREE (1 lb)

Garganelli GLUTEN FREE (1 lb)

$18.00

1 pound of fresh, uncooked pasta. Serves 4. Cooking instructions provided.

Pomodoro (1 qt)

Pomodoro (1 qt)

$22.00

Vegan. 1 quart fresh sauce. Serves 4. Heating instructions provided. Our housemade pastas are sold separately, so select your favorite to add to your order next!

Beef Bolognese (1 qt)

Beef Bolognese (1 qt)

$30.00

1 quart fresh sauce. Serves 4. Heating instructions provided. Our housemade pastas are sold separately, so select your favorite to add to your order next!

Grated parmesan (1 cup)

Grated parmesan (1 cup)

$11.00

Perfect addition to your pasta order! Grated aged parmesan.

Kids

Spaghetti w/Butter Sauce

Spaghetti w/Butter Sauce

$12.00

Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.

Spaghetti w/Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti w/Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.

Spaghetti w/Bolognese

Spaghetti w/Bolognese

$12.00

Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese Tray

Kids Mac & Cheese Tray

$30.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of kids Mac & Cheese. Contains gluten. Your choice: served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Kids Pizza Sticks Tray

Kids Pizza Sticks Tray

$26.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of kids pizza sticks, marinara, fontina cheese. Contains gluten. Your choice: served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Bourbon cream, gingersnap-almond crust

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

With creme fraiche mousse, Maldon salt, raisin marmellata.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.00

caramelized puffed rice, vanilla cream (gluten-free, nut-free!)

Apple Cake

Apple Cake

$14.00

Apple Cider Caramel, Candied Pecans

Black Forest Tiramisu

Black Forest Tiramisu

$14.00

Chocolate Cream, Espresso-Rum Soaked Ladyfingers, Amarena Cherries, Tiramisu Mousse

Coconut Rice Pudding

$12.00

Poached pears, pear brandy, candied coconut

Supper Trays

Roasted Garlic Bread & Marinara Tray

Roasted Garlic Bread & Marinara Tray

$26.00

Serves 4-5. Includes 10 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.

Spicy Pork Meatballs Tray

Spicy Pork Meatballs Tray

$60.00

Serves 4-6. Includes 30 meatballs. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Spicy Pork Meatballs with Marinara & Parmesan. Contains gluten. (Includes 30 meatballs) For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.

Arugula Salad Tray

$40.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of arugula salad, aged parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Caesar Salad Tray

Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Caesar dressing, parmesan, breadcrumbs For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Baked Rigatoni Tray - Vegetarian

$65.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Baked Rigatoni with Tomato, Basil & Ricotta. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese Tray

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese Tray

$75.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Baked Rigatoni Bolognese with Parmesan, Bechamel. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Vegetarian Lasagna

$85.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Pomodoro, Ricotta, Swiss Chard and Bechamel. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Lasagna Bolognese Tray

Lasagna Bolognese Tray

$90.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Full tray of LASAGNA BOLOGNESE, bechamel, marinara, fontina cheese For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Eggplant Parmesan Tray

Eggplant Parmesan Tray

$65.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Eggplant Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Chicken Parmesan Tray

Chicken Parmesan Tray

$75.00

Serves 4-6. Includes 8 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Chicken Parmesan with Marinara and Fontina cheese For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order. Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.

Kids Mac & Cheese Tray

Kids Mac & Cheese Tray

$30.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of kids Mac & Cheese. Contains gluten. Your choice: served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Kids Pizza Sticks Tray

Kids Pizza Sticks Tray

$26.00

Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of kids pizza sticks, marinara, fontina cheese. Contains gluten. Your choice: served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions. For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Large Format Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$55.00

Whole 9" cake, serves 8-10. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large format Olive Oil Cake with creme fraiche mousse, Maldon salt, raisin marmellata.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$55.00

Whole 9" cake, serves 8-10. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large format Flourless Chocolate Cake with dark chocolate ganache, chocolate crackle (gluten free)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

SAN BENEDETTO SPARKLING WATER

SAN BENEDETTO SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

One liter glass bottle.

SAN BENEDETTO STILL WATER

SAN BENEDETTO STILL WATER

$5.00

One liter glass bottle.

Merch

Pasta Power Hat

Pasta Power Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Eco-trucker hat with adjustable snap back and embroidered neon pink Pasta Power logo on front.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thompson Italian - now available in the comfort of your own home! Pick up your takeaway order from our patio entrance. Thanks for your support. We can't wait to host you in the dining room again!

Website

Location

124 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery
Thompson Italian image
Thompson Italian image
Thompson Italian image
Thompson Italian image

Similar restaurants in your area

A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway
orange starNo Reviews
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA
orange star4.7 • 165
4536 Lee Hwy Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
Rustico - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
orange starNo Reviews
2909 District Avenue Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
orange starNo Reviews
2905 District Avenue Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Falls Church

Cafe Kindred
orange star4.3 • 1,026
450 N Washington St Suite F Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
10 PIZZA
orange star4.6 • 966
1051 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Wild Tacoz - 7167 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22046
orange star4.6 • 173
7167 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
orange star4.5 • 172
102 E. Fairfax St. Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston