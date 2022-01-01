Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Thompson's Pizzeria

1,310 Reviews

$$

20700 W Old US 12

Chelsea, MI 48118

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Small Pizza

Appetizers

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.00

Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Small Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.00

Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.00

Large Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.00

Blonde Bread

$12.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broc Bites

$8.00

Pretzels With Cheese

$10.00

Beck's Pretzel Chips with Beer Cheese

$10.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Warm Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Half Appetizers

Half Boneles Wings

$6.00

Half Broc Bites

$5.00

Half Pepperjack Cheese Cubes

$5.00

Half Cheesesticks

$5.00

Half Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Half DFCauliflower

$5.00

Half DFMushroom

$6.00

Half Onion Ring

$6.00

Half DF Pickle

$6.00

Half Mini Tacos

$4.00

Half Cheese Curds

$6.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, blended shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, blended shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Traverse City Chicken Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cherries, walnuts, red onions and crumbled blue cheese

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, red onion and blended shredded cheese

Chef Salad

$11.00

shaved ham and turkey, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, hard-boiled and blended cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

spring mix and romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, beets, banana peppers and crumbled feta cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Genoa and hard salami, pepperoni, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, banana peppers and provolone cheese.

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Pita Bread

$2.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Soups

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.00

served with steak sauce, onions and blended shredded cheese.

Chicken Club On Ciabatta

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Hoagie

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers and blended shredded cheese.

Chicken Pesto On Ciabatta

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, red peppers, onions, provolone and pesto.

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Deep fried cod, lettuce and tartar.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Shaved ham and America cheese served on a fresh pretzel bun.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American, swiss, provolone or pepper jack cheese served on your choice of bread.

Grilled Turkey & Provolone

$10.00

Shaved turkey and provolone cheese

Patty Melt

$11.00

Half pound burger, grilled onions, American cheese and provolone cheese

Spicy Turkey On Ciabatta

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and honey mustard

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Turkey, Coleslaw, provolone cheese, thousand island dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Burgers

B.Y.O

$10.00

Thompson's Burger

$11.00

American cheese, fresh grilled mushrooms, bacon and grilled onion.

12" Submarines

12" Club Sub

$12.00

Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

12" Italian Sub

$12.00

Hard salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce

12" Pizza Sub

$12.00

Prepared with two toppings of your choice

12" Veggie Sub

$12.00

Fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce

12" Parmesano

$12.00

Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

12" Smokey

$12.00

Crispy chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

8" Submarines

Club 8" Submarines

$10.00

Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Italian 8" Submarines

$10.00

Hard salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce

Parmesano 8" Submarines

$10.00

Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Smokey 8" Submarines

$10.00

Crispy chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Veggie 8" Submarines

$10.00

Fresh mushroom, red onion, green peppers, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce

Pizza 8" Submarines

$10.00

Prepared with two toppings of your choice

Calzones

Our homemade dough folded, stuffed with sauce and cheese, then topped with butter, parmesan and garlic. Choose two toppings

Calzone

$10.00

Calzone Speciality

$13.00

Pizza

Mini Pizza

$9.00

Small Pizza

$11.00

Medium Pizza

$13.00

Large Pizza

$14.00

Party Pizza

$16.00

Detroit Deep Dish

$20.00

Specialty Pizzas

Mini Original Thompson's Super Special

$12.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives

Mini Meat Lovers

$11.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon

Mini BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion

Mini BLT Pizza

$11.00

Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Mini Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.00

House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles

Mini Spinach and Artichoke

$11.00

House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust

Mini Chicken Pesto Pizza

$11.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust

Mini Veggie

$11.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers

Mini Blonde

$11.00

Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust

Mini J's Pickle Pizza

$11.00

Mini Mac Attack

$12.00

Small Original Thompson's Super Special

$17.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives

Small Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion

Small BLT Pizza

$16.00

Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles

Small Spinach and Artichoke

$16.00

House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust

Small Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust

Small Veggie

$16.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers

Small Blonde

$16.00

Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust

Small J's Pickle Pizza

$16.00

Small Mac Attack

$17.00

Medium Original Thompson's Super Special

$20.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives

Medium Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion

Medium BLT Pizza

$19.00

Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles

Medium Spinach and Artichoke

$19.00

House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust

Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust

Medium Veggie

$19.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers

Medium Blonde

$19.00

Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust

Medium J's Pickle Pizza

$19.00

Medium Mac Attack

$20.00

Large Original Thompson's Super Special

$22.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives

Large Meat Lovers

$21.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion

Large BLT Pizza

$21.00

Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Large Spinach and Artichoke

$21.00

House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust

Large Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust

Large Veggie

$21.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers

Large Cheeseburger

$21.00

House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles

Large Blonde

$21.00

Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust

Large J's Pickle Pizza

$21.00

Large Mac Attack

$22.00

Party Original Thompson's Super Special

$25.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives

Party Meat Lovers

$24.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon

Party BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion

Party BLT Pizza

$24.00

Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce

Party Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.00

House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles

Party Spinach and Artichoke

$24.00

House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust

Party Chicken Pesto Pizza

$24.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust

Party Veggie

$24.00

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers

Party Blonde

$24.00

Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust

Party J's Pickle Pizza

$24.00

Party Mac Attack

$25.00

Dinners

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.00

Served with fries, coleslaw and a roll

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.00

Served with tossed salad and a roll.

Cod Dinner

$12.00

Served with fries, coleslaw and a roll

Extra Fish 1 piece

$3.00

Dinner Roll

$1.50

Cod Only

$9.00

Pint Of Spaghetti Sauce

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers With Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$7.00

Kids Mini Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Dessert

Cinna Sticks

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Cinnamon Pretzels

$8.00

GFDF Cauliflower Pizza

GFDF Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

Bottled Pop

20oz Pepsi

$2.19

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.19

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.19

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.19

20oz Root Beer

$2.19

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.19

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.19

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.19

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.19

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.19

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.19

2 Liter Cherry Pepsi

$3.19

32oz Growler

32oz New Growler Fill

$10.00

32oz Miller Lite

$10.00

32oz Bud Light

$10.00

32oz VJP

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Hazy Jane

$12.00

32oz Labatt

$10.00

32oz Sam Adams

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Two Hearted

$12.00

32oz Sierra Cider

$12.00

32oz Red Jacket

$12.00

32oz Blood Orange

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Bell's Oberon

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Darkhorse Raspberry

$12.00Out of stock

64oz Growler

64oz New Growler Fill

$35.00Out of stock

64oz Miller Lite

$15.00

64oz Two Hearted

$18.00

64oz Red Jacket

$18.00

64oz Sam Adams

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Labatt

$15.00

64oz Bud Light

$15.00

64oz Hazy Jane

$18.00

64oz Bell's Oberon

$18.00

64oz Darkhorse Raspberry

$18.00Out of stock

64oz Arbor Faircy Stout

$18.00Out of stock

64oz Sierra Rose Blackberry

$18.00

64oz Blood Orange

$18.00Out of stock

Lunch special

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Pork Calzone

$11.00

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Cubano

$11.00Out of stock

Twice Baked Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Bbq Beef

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Totchos

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Bleu Cheese Burger

$11.00

Tuna Salad On Ciabatta

$10.00Out of stock

Blt Salad

$11.00

8" C.B.R Sub

$11.00

Mashed Potato Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Two Item Mini

$11.00

A.M Burger

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sandwhich

$10.00

Sloppy Joe

$10.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Bbq Beef

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

3 Alarm Burger

$11.00

Sloppy Tots

$11.00Out of stock

Mini Chk Alfredo

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Hoagie

$11.00

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Crispy Bbq Sal

$11.00

Pickle Grilled Chz

$10.00

Chk Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Bacon, Ranch And Chicken

$10.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Bloomin Burger

$11.00

Chk Tortilla W/ Chz Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheesy Club

$11.00

Western Chk Sal

$11.00

Spicy Tator Casserole

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzel Pub Burger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Sausage Gravy Mimi

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Hoagie

$11.00

Spicy Pickler Sandwich

$10.00

Mesquite Bbq Burger

$11.00

Blonde Chk Ciabatta

$11.00

8" Turkey Cheddar

$11.00

Chicken Spinach Ciabatta

$12.00

Grilled BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Kitchen Sink Burger

$11.00

Barnyard Salad

$11.00

Chili Chz Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Chk Sal

$11.00

Mini Smokey Pizza

$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Ghoulburger

$11.00

Frankensalad

$11.00

Italian Beef

$11.00

8 In BBQ Chk Sub

$10.00

Cowboy Burger

$11.00

Italian Beef

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Breakfast Hoagie

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thompson's Pizza is a family owned restaurant.

Website

Location

20700 W Old US 12, Chelsea, MI 48118

Directions

