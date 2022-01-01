Thompson's Pizzeria
1,310 Reviews
$$
20700 W Old US 12
Chelsea, MI 48118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Extra Sauce
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Mozzarella Cheesesticks
Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes
Boneless Wings
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Tater Tots
Small Cheesy Bread Sticks
Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks
Large Cheesy Bread Sticks
Blonde Bread
Mini Tacos
Potato Skins
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Sweet Potato Fries
Broc Bites
Pretzels With Cheese
Beck's Pretzel Chips with Beer Cheese
Side Of Beer Cheese
Warm Pizza Sauce
Cheese Curds
Half Appetizers
Salads
Tossed Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, blended shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.
Crispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken breast, mixed greens, blended shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.
Cobb Salad
Traverse City Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cherries, walnuts, red onions and crumbled blue cheese
Fiesta Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, red onion and blended shredded cheese
Chef Salad
shaved ham and turkey, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, hard-boiled and blended cheese
Greek Salad
spring mix and romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, beets, banana peppers and crumbled feta cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Genoa and hard salami, pepperoni, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, banana peppers and provolone cheese.
Add Chicken
Add Crispy Chicken
Side Of Pita Bread
Harvest Salad
Cole Slaw
Applesauce
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Cheese Steak Hoagie
served with steak sauce, onions and blended shredded cheese.
Chicken Club On Ciabatta
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken breast, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers and blended shredded cheese.
Chicken Pesto On Ciabatta
Grilled chicken breast, red peppers, onions, provolone and pesto.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Fish Sandwich
Deep fried cod, lettuce and tartar.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham and America cheese served on a fresh pretzel bun.
Grilled Cheese
American, swiss, provolone or pepper jack cheese served on your choice of bread.
Grilled Turkey & Provolone
Shaved turkey and provolone cheese
Patty Melt
Half pound burger, grilled onions, American cheese and provolone cheese
Spicy Turkey On Ciabatta
Turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and honey mustard
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Coleslaw, provolone cheese, thousand island dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Burgers
12" Submarines
12" Club Sub
Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
12" Italian Sub
Hard salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce
12" Pizza Sub
Prepared with two toppings of your choice
12" Veggie Sub
Fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce
12" Parmesano
Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
12" Smokey
Crispy chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard
8" Submarines
Club 8" Submarines
Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian 8" Submarines
Hard salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce
Parmesano 8" Submarines
Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Smokey 8" Submarines
Crispy chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard
Veggie 8" Submarines
Fresh mushroom, red onion, green peppers, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato and homemade sub sauce
Pizza 8" Submarines
Prepared with two toppings of your choice
Calzones
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Mini Original Thompson's Super Special
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives
Mini Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon
Mini BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion
Mini BLT Pizza
Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Mini Cheeseburger Pizza
House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles
Mini Spinach and Artichoke
House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust
Mini Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust
Mini Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Mini Blonde
Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust
Mini J's Pickle Pizza
Mini Mac Attack
Small Original Thompson's Super Special
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon
Small BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion
Small BLT Pizza
Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Small Cheeseburger Pizza
House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles
Small Spinach and Artichoke
House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust
Small Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust
Small Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Small Blonde
Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust
Small J's Pickle Pizza
Small Mac Attack
Medium Original Thompson's Super Special
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives
Medium Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion
Medium BLT Pizza
Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles
Medium Spinach and Artichoke
House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust
Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust
Medium Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Medium Blonde
Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust
Medium J's Pickle Pizza
Medium Mac Attack
Large Original Thompson's Super Special
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon
Large BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion
Large BLT Pizza
Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Large Spinach and Artichoke
House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust
Large Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust
Large Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Large Cheeseburger
House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles
Large Blonde
Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust
Large J's Pickle Pizza
Large Mac Attack
Party Original Thompson's Super Special
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives
Party Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger and bacon
Party BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion
Party BLT Pizza
Buttermilk ranch, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce
Party Cheeseburger Pizza
House sauce, hamburger, onions and pickles
Party Spinach and Artichoke
House spinach and artichoke sauce, tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic crust
Party Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, roasted red peppers, onions and garlic crust
Party Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Party Blonde
Oil and herb sauce, fresh basil, sausage, tomatoes and fresh mushrooms on a thin crust
Party J's Pickle Pizza
Party Mac Attack
Dinners
Kids Menu
GFDF Cauliflower Pizza
Bottled Pop
32oz Growler
32oz New Growler Fill
32oz Miller Lite
32oz Bud Light
32oz VJP
32oz Hazy Jane
32oz Labatt
32oz Sam Adams
32oz Two Hearted
32oz Sierra Cider
32oz Red Jacket
32oz Blood Orange
32oz Bell's Oberon
32oz Darkhorse Raspberry
64oz Growler
64oz New Growler Fill
64oz Miller Lite
64oz Two Hearted
64oz Red Jacket
64oz Sam Adams
64oz Labatt
64oz Bud Light
64oz Hazy Jane
64oz Bell's Oberon
64oz Darkhorse Raspberry
64oz Arbor Faircy Stout
64oz Sierra Rose Blackberry
64oz Blood Orange
Lunch special
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pork Calzone
Baked Spaghetti
Tuna Melt
Cubano
Twice Baked Potato
Bbq Beef
BBQ Pulled Pork Totchos
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Bleu Cheese Burger
Tuna Salad On Ciabatta
Blt Salad
8" C.B.R Sub
Mashed Potato Bowl
Two Item Mini
A.M Burger
Chicken Parm Sandwhich
Sloppy Joe
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Bbq Beef
Chicken Alfredo
3 Alarm Burger
Sloppy Tots
Mini Chk Alfredo
Pulled Pork Hoagie
Chicken Parm
Crispy Bbq Sal
Pickle Grilled Chz
Chk Cordon Bleu
Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bacon, Ranch And Chicken
Pulled Pork Tacos
Bloomin Burger
Chk Tortilla W/ Chz Quesadilla
Cheesy Club
Western Chk Sal
Spicy Tator Casserole
Pretzel Pub Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sausage Gravy Mimi
Pulled Pork Hoagie
Spicy Pickler Sandwich
Mesquite Bbq Burger
Blonde Chk Ciabatta
8" Turkey Cheddar
Chicken Spinach Ciabatta
Grilled BBQ Sandwich
Kitchen Sink Burger
Barnyard Salad
Chili Chz Burger
Buffalo Chk Sal
Mini Smokey Pizza
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Ghoulburger
Frankensalad
Italian Beef
8 In BBQ Chk Sub
Cowboy Burger
Italian Beef
Chili Cheese Fries
Breakfast Hoagie
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thompson's Pizza is a family owned restaurant.
20700 W Old US 12, Chelsea, MI 48118