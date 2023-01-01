Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thompson Italian 1024 King St

review star

No reviews yet

1024 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Beer

DUCLAW REGULAR BEER

$8.00

SOLACE PARTLY CLOUDY

$8.00

Glass List

Nino Ardevi Prosecco gl

$13.00

Nino Ardevi Prosecco BTL

$45.00

Pinot Grigio Del Sole gl

$14.00

Sauvignon Possessioni gl

$16.00

Forestera Ischia Bianca gl

$14.00

Chardonnay Bocchino gl

$14.00

Plotzner St. Pauls gl

$15.00

Pinot Grigio Del Sole BTL

$49.00

Sauvignon Possessioni BTL

$56.00

Forestara Ischia Bianca BTL

$49.00

Chardonnay Bocchino BTL

$49.00

Plotzner St. Pauls BTL

$52.00

Grechetto Cantina Margo Fiero gl

$16.00

Cerasuelo Torre dei Beati gl

$14.00

Grechetto Cantina Margo Fiero BTL

$56.00

Cerasuelo Torre dei Beati BTL

$49.00

Gaglioppo Luzzolini gl

$14.00

Grenache Un Litro gl

$16.00

Barbera d'Alba Bocchino gl

$15.00

Chianti Villa Chigi gl

$16.00

Montepulciano Dama gl

$13.00

Cabernet Prunicce gl

$15.00

Gaglioppo Luzzolini BTL

$49.00

Grenache Un Litro BTL

$89.00

Barbera d'Alba Bocchino BTL

$52.00

Chianti Villa Chigi BTL

$56.00

Montepulciano Dama BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Prunicce BTL

$52.00

Cellar Wine Bottle

Corkage

$25.00

Corkage

$25.00

Glera Villa Marcello BTL

$38.00

Glera Pet Nat, Ca Dei Zago BTL

$45.00

Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Ferrari (Half Bottle)

$25.00

La Rhubarbelle BTL

$40.00

Champagne Buena Vista BTL

$72.00

Barbera Braida La Monella

$45.00

Corkage

$25.00

Carricante Murgo BTL

$38.00

Passerina Zahir

$45.00

Pinot Grigio Bertani BTL

$31.00

Zibibbo Pellegrino BTL

$42.00

Greco Bianco Scala BTL

$45.00

Greco di Tufo Vadiapetri BTL

$45.00

Vermentino Santadi Villa Solais BTL

$38.00

Chard Blend - Planeta BTL

$47.00

Blanc Chard Mazzolino BTL

$49.00

Verdicchio Santa Barbara BTL

$53.00

Chardonnay Braida Il Fiore BTL

$45.00

Erbaluce La Rustia BTL

$55.00

Corkage

$25.00

Nerello Mascalese Calabretta Rose BTL

$46.00

Pinot Grigio Romato, Di Lenardo BTL

$35.00

Trebbiano Raina BTL

$42.00

Nebbiolo Boniperti BTL

$48.00

Corkage

$25.00

Carignano Terre Rare BTL

$42.00

Cabernet Dal Maso BTL

$35.00

Sangiovese Torre a Cona BTL

$38.00

Inspiration No 4, BTL

$38.00

Voulet BTL

$31.00

Crivelli Ruche

$55.00

Vietti Barbara D'Asti

$75.00

Dolcetto Fratelli

$52.00

Dall’Ora Valpolicella Single Vineyard

$70.00

Ampeleia Kepos BTL

$48.00

Sangiovese Fonterutoli BTL

$60.00

Nero D'Avola Occhipinti BTL

$90.00

Rosso Toscano Montesecondo

$50.00

Ripasso - Torre d'Orti

$56.00

Rosso di Montepulcino Dei

$42.00

Fatalone Primitivo BTL

$67.00

Merlot Super Tuscan BTL

$80.00

Zinfandel - Acorn

$81.00

Vietti Barolo

$95.00

Barolo Barale Fratelli BTL

$100.00

Brachetto D'Acqui Braida BTL

$51.00

Sangiovese Paolina Riserva BTL

$74.00

Barbera Braida Montebruna BTL

$60.00

Amarone Degani La Rosta BTL

$120.00

Barbera Braida Bricco Dell Uccelllone BTL

$135.00

Brunello Verbena Riserva BTL

$145.00

Valpolicella Classico Degani

$130.00

Ruche Crivelli BTL

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Cassius BTL

$58.00

Nerello Ulysse Etna

$48.00

Carignano

$27.00

Sella & Mosca "Terre Rare" Sardinia, IT Earthy & balanced red wine with old world age (it's a 2012 vintage!)

Il Vinco

Liquor

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Cirrus

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay

$13.00

Citadelle

$12.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$14.00

Bluecoat

$15.00Out of stock

Batavia Arrack

$13.00

Brugal Anejo

$12.00

Brugal White

$12.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$13.00Out of stock

Thrashers Rum

$13.00Out of stock

Zacapa No. 23

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Corazon Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00Out of stock

Tres Agaves Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo Tequila

$16.00Out of stock

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

Corralejo Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Corralejo Anejo

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean

$21.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

Bib & Tucker

$16.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00Out of stock

Dewar's White

$12.00Out of stock

Dickel 12yr

$14.00Out of stock

Dickel 8yr

$13.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$14.00

Famous Grouse

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$15.00Out of stock

Glenfarclas 10yr.

$16.00Out of stock

Glenlivet

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$17.00Out of stock

Highwest 2x Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Highwest AP Bourbon

$17.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$13.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Lagavulin Scotch

$21.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$13.00Out of stock

Larceny

$12.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$12.00

Cocchi Rosa

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Dolin Blanc

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Grappa

$14.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Luxardo-Fernet

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe

$13.00

St George Absinthe

$13.00

St Germain

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

N/A Bevs

Soda

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$5.00

With Oat Milk

$2.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$5.00

San Benedetto Still

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Amaro Soda

$7.00

Athletic Golden

$7.00

Athletic IPA

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mocktail - Mojito

$9.00

Mocktail - Seasonal

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Pizza Sticks

$12.00

Starters

ROASTED GARLIC BREAD

$13.00

marinara, parmesan

LAMB MEATBALLS

$15.00

butternut squash, sage, taleggio

PANZEROTTI

$14.00

lemon aioli, pecorino

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$16.00

pecorino fonduta, black pepper, pickled shallots

BURRATA

$17.00

marinara, pecorino

HONEY ROASTED PEARS

$17.00

cannellini beans, chorizo, olives, pickled peppers, lemon

SMOKED SALMON RILLETTE

$17.00

delicata squash, apples, arugula, hazelnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

BREAD SERVICE

Course Line

Salads

LITTLE GEM SALAD

$16.00

radicchio, caesar dressing, parmesan, breadcrumbs

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

red onion, mint, smoked ricotta salata, candied pecans

ASIAN PEAR SALAD

$15.00

sweet potatoes, radicchio, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola, candied walnuts

Course Line

Pasta

SPAGHETTI ALLA CHITARRA

$19.00

pomodoro, basil, chiles, parmesan

SAFFRON MALLOREDDUS

$25.00

roasted mushroom ragu, black truffle, parmesan

GNOCCHI

$22.00

brown butter, parmesan, aged balsamic

SQUID INK BUCATINI

$27.00

fruitti de mare, saffron brodo, chiles, breadcrumbs

PORK CAPPELLACCI

$24.00

honeynut squash, braised kale, pancetta, parmesan

TAGLIATELLE

$22.00

wild boar sausage ragu, broccoli rabe pesto, pistachio, pecorino

RIGATONI

$24.00

beef bolognese, parmesan

TRENE

$20.00

Course Line

Fish & Meat

SHORT RIBS

$36.00

beet tahini, fregola, butternut squash, capers, golden raisins

WHOLE FISH

$36.00

half-chicken, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes, kale, focaccia

HALF CHICKEN

$34.00

celery root puree, roasted fennel, cippolinis, pickled grapes

Dessert

CHOCOLATE BUDINO

$13.00

CHOCOLATE AMARETTI TORTA

$15.00

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$13.00

Creme fraiche mousse, maldon salt, raisin marmellata

LEMON TIRAMISU

$13.00

SORBETTO

$4.00

GELATO

$4.00

AFFOGATO

$8.00Out of stock

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

SPUMONI TARTUFO

STICKY PUDDING

COCONUT SEMIFREDDO

CITRUS ALMOND CAKE

BIRTHDAY

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

***

Location

1024 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

