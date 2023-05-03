- Home
- /
- West Jefferson
- /
- Thong Summit Thai & Sushi - 401 S Jefferson Ave
Thong Summit Thai & Sushi 401 S Jefferson Ave
No reviews yet
401 South Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizer
Thai Appetizer
CRISPY SPRING ROLL
Served 4 pieces
EDAMAME
VEGETABLE DUMPLING (FRIED)
Served 5 pieces
VEGETABLE DUMPLING (STEAMED)
Served 5 pieces
PORK DUMPLING (FRIED)
Served 5 pieces
PORK DUMPLING (STEAMED)
Served 5 pieces
CRAB RANGOON
Served 4 pieces
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Served 6 pieces
FRIED CALAMARI
Japanese Appetizer
Soup
Salad
Thai
Chef Signature Dish
THONG SUMMIT FRIED RICE
Stir fried rice with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot , Onion , Pineapple , Shrimp , Curry powder and Crab meat on top
FIERY FRIED CHICKEN
Crispy chicken , Red onion , Roasted rice powder and scallion in Spicy sour sauce on top with Scallion
CRISPY FISH LAVA
Crispy white fish served with stir fried egg , Onion , Scallion and Curry sauce
SAUCY SERENADE CHICKEN
Marinated grilled chicken served with Steamed mix vegetable and teriyaki sauce
SAUCY SERENADE Salmon
Grilled Salmon served with Steamed mix vegetable and teriyaki sauce
GARLIC SOFT SHELL CRAB
Tempura prime size soft shell crab with Mushroom , Bell pepper , Carrot , Onion and Squash in Garlic sauce
SIZZLING PANANG SALMON
Grilled salmon , Broccoli , Carrot , Bell pepper and Kaffir leave in Panang curry sauce
PHO BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Thin noodle , Brisket , Meatball Garnished with Onion , Cilantro and Scallion , served on side with Bean sprout , Basil leaves and Jalapeño
Thai Classic Dish
THAI FRIED RICE
Stir fried rice with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot and Onion
BASIL FRIED RICE
Stir fried rice with Egg , Bell pepper , Squash , Carrot , Onion and Basil leaves in The hot basil chili sauce
BASIL SAUCE
Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , Onion , Bamboo , Squash and Basil leaves
CASHEW NUT SAUCE
Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , onion , Scallion , Squash , Pineapple and Cashew nut
MIX VEGETABLE
Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , Onion , Scallion , Squash and Broccoli
PAD THAI
Stir fried thin rice noodles with Egg , Scallion and Bean sprout in Tamarind sauce
PAD SEE EW
Stir fried flat rice noodles with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot and Onion in Sweet brown sauce
PAD KEE MAO
Stir fried flat rice noodles with Egg , Bell pepper , Squash , Carrot , Onion and Basil leaves in the hot basil chili sauce
RED CURRY
Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bamboo , Bell pepper , Carrot , Eggplant , Squash and Basil leaves
GREEN CURRY
Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bamboo , Bell pepper , Carrot , Eggplant , Squash , Broccoli and Basil leaves
YELLOW CURRY
Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bell pepper , Carrot , Sweet potato and Pineapple
Side Order
Sushi
Japanese Sushi Lunch Box
Box.1 Tuna Lover
With 3 pcs Tuna Nigiri and Spicy tuna roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling
Box.2 Salmon Lover
With 3 pcs Salmon Nigiri and Spicy salmon roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling
Box.3 Sashimi Deluxe (6 pcs)
With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling
Box.4 Unagi Don (4 pcs)
With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling
Box.5 Tofu Teriyaki with Jasmine rice
With Vegan roll Served with House salad and Crispy Spring roll
Box.6 Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling
Japanese Sushi plate
SUSHI LOVER
7 pcs of chef’s choice Nigiri and spicy tuna roll
SASHIMI DELUXE
15 pcs of chef’s choice Sashimi with special house sauce
SUSHI AND SASHIMI COMBO
6 pcs of Nigiri and 8 pcs Sashimi by chef’s choice
TEMPURA DON
Shrimp , White fish and Vegetable over the bed of sushi rice
SUMMIT TOWER
Salmon , Tuna , Kani , Mango , Avocado and Rice
Chef Signature Roll
THONG SUMMIT MAGIC ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Avocado on top with Spicy tuna , Seared Scallop , Eel sauce , Lemon curd , Tobiko and Fried shallot
ANGRY TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Tuna , Crunchy , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Onion tatar , Chili flake
CRAZY SALMON ROLL
Salmon , Crunchy , Cucumber , Avocado on top with Seared salmon , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar , Kimchee mixed and Masago
THE ULTIMATE YELLOWTAIL ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Seared Yellowtail , Jalapeño , Spicy mayo , Kimchee and Sriracha
RED DRAGON ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Kani , Cream cheese , Cucumber on top with Spicy tuna , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar , Sweet chili sauce and Masago Wrapped with soy paper
ASHE DRAGON ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Asparagus on top with BBQ eel , avocado , Eel sauce and Sliced almond
RAINBOW ROLL
California roll on top with Salmon , white fish , Tuna , Lemon curd and Fried shallot
HOLY CRAB ROLL
Soft shell crab , Kani , cucumber , Cream cheese on top with Baked spicy kani lava , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Crunchy , Scallion
SMOKED SALMON CRUNCHY ROLL
Smoked salmon , Cucumber , Cream cheese on top with Smoked salmon , Chipotle sauce , Eel sauce , Crunchy
JEFFERSON ROLL (Deep fried)
Salmon , Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Shredded Kani , Crunchy , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce
CRYSPY VEGAN ROLL (Deep fried)
Radish , Asparagus , Bell pepper , Inari , Avocado on top with Vegan mayo , Sweet chili sauce and Sliced Almond
Mini Signature Roll
KING OCEAN ROLL
Salmon , Tuna , Escolar , White fish and Asparagus on top with Spicy mayo , Masago and Tobiko
BALI ROLL
Tuna , Mango , Avocado on top with Tuna , Crunchy and Kimchee mixed
LOUISIANA ROLL
Ebi , Mango , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Yellowtail and Kimchee mixed
MEN IN BLACK ROLL
Eel , Tamago , Asparagus , Avocado on top with Smoked salmon , Chipotle sauce , Eel sauce and Tobiko
SUNSHINE ROLL
Salmon , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Salmon , Spicy mayo and Onion tatar
SNOW MAIDEN ROLL
Kani , Mango , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Escolar , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar and Crunchy
SPIDER ROLL (Seaweed outside)
Soft shell crab , Asparagus , Cucumber , Masago on top with Eel sauce
CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Kani on top with Eel sauce and Crunchy
FUTOMAKI ROLL (Seaweed outside)
Ebi , Kani , Tamago , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Spicy mayo , Onion tatar
YELLOW RABBIT ROLL (Seaweed outside)
Inari , Bell pepper , Mango , Radish , Avocado on top with Vegan mayo and Sliced almond
Japanese Classic Roll
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Kani , Cucumber , Avocado
PHILLY ROLL
Smoked salmon , Cream cheese , Avocado
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Spicy tuna , Cucumber on top with Spicy mayo
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL
Yellowtail , Cucumber on top with Jalapeño , Spicy mayo , Kimchee sauce
SPICY SALMON ROLL
Salmon , Cucumber on top with Spicy mayo , Kimchee sauce
SPICY KRAB ROLL
Kani , Crunchy on top with Spicy mayo
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
Ebi , Crunchy on top with Spicy mayo
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Asparagus on top with Eel sauce
DYNAMITE ROLL
California roll on top with Baked spicy kani lava , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Crunchy , Scallion
SWEET POTATO ROLL
Sweet potato tempura on top with Eel sauce Wrapped with soy paper
VEGAN ROLL
Cucumber , Asparagus , Bell pepper , Avocado on top with Sweet chili sauce
Double Stuff Roll
(DS) SALMON
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) TUNA
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) YELLOWTAIL
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) RED SNAPPER
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) BOILED SHRIMP
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) KRAB
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) BBQ EEL
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
(DS) SMOKED SALMON
Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese
Nigiri
SALMON NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
TUNA NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
RED SNAPPER NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
BOILED SHRIMP NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
KRAB NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
BBQ EEL NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
SMELT ROE NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
SWEET OMLETE NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
TOFU BAG NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
ESCOLAR NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
HOKKAIDO SCALLOP NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
SALMON ROE NIGIRI
Served 2 pieces
Sashimi
SALMON SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
TUNA SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
RED SNAPPER SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
BOILED SHRIMP SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
KRAB SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
SMOKED SALOMON SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
BBQ EEL SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
SMELL ROE SASHIMI
Served 2 pieces
SWEET OMLETE SASHIMI
Served 2 pieces
ESCOLAR SASHIMI
Served 3 pieces
HOKKAIDO SCALLOP SASHIMI
Served 4 pieces
SALMON ROE SASHIMI
Served 2 pieces
Mono Maki Roll
Kids Menu
Kids Menu (Copy)
Dessert
Thai Dessert
CHEESECAKE TEMPURA
lightly fried Cheesecake on top with Chocolate syrup , Cherry nut and Whip cream
BANANA TEMPURA
lightly fried Banana side Vanila ice cream on top with Honey syrup and Whip cream
MANGO DELIGHT
creamy and sweet Sticky rice on top with Mango , Coconut milk and Sesame seed
VANILLA ICE CREAM
2 Scoop Ice cream on top with Chocolate syrup , Cherry nut and Whip cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
401 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson, NC 28694