Thong Summit Thai & Sushi 401 S Jefferson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

401 South Jefferson Avenue

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Appetizer

Thai Appetizer

CRISPY SPRING ROLL

$6.95

Served 4 pieces

EDAMAME

$6.95

VEGETABLE DUMPLING (FRIED)

$7.95

Served 5 pieces

VEGETABLE DUMPLING (STEAMED)

$7.95

Served 5 pieces

PORK DUMPLING (FRIED)

$7.95

Served 5 pieces

PORK DUMPLING (STEAMED)

$7.95

Served 5 pieces

CRAB RANGOON

$7.95

Served 4 pieces

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$7.95

Served 6 pieces

FRIED CALAMARI

$10.95

Japanese Appetizer

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

KANI SALAD

$10.95Out of stock

SUSHI APPETIZER

$13.95Out of stock

Chef's choice 6 pcs

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$15.95

Chef's choice 8 pcs

SOFT SHELL CRAB APPETIZER

$9.95

comes with Ponzu Sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA APPETIZER

$10.95

Served 4 pieces with tempura sauce

YELLOWTAIL JELAPENO

$14.95Out of stock

Soup

MISO SOUP

$3.95

Tofu , Seaweed and Scallion

TOM YUM SOUP

Mushroom , Onion , Bell pepper , Tomato , Scallion , Cilantro

TOM KHA SOUP

Mushroom , Onion , Tomato , Scallion , Cilantro

Salad

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

Green salad with Ginger dressing

PAPAYA SALAD

$8.95Out of stock

Shredded green papaya , Tomato , Carrot , Peanut with Thai style sauce

Thai

Chef Signature Dish

THONG SUMMIT FRIED RICE

$19.95

Stir fried rice with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot , Onion , Pineapple , Shrimp , Curry powder and Crab meat on top

FIERY FRIED CHICKEN

$19.95Out of stock

Crispy chicken , Red onion , Roasted rice powder and scallion in Spicy sour sauce on top with Scallion

CRISPY FISH LAVA

$19.95Out of stock

Crispy white fish served with stir fried egg , Onion , Scallion and Curry sauce

SAUCY SERENADE CHICKEN

$17.95

Marinated grilled chicken served with Steamed mix vegetable and teriyaki sauce

SAUCY SERENADE Salmon

$22.95

Grilled Salmon served with Steamed mix vegetable and teriyaki sauce

GARLIC SOFT SHELL CRAB

$19.95

Tempura prime size soft shell crab with Mushroom , Bell pepper , Carrot , Onion and Squash in Garlic sauce

SIZZLING PANANG SALMON

$22.95

Grilled salmon , Broccoli , Carrot , Bell pepper and Kaffir leave in Panang curry sauce

PHO BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

Thin noodle , Brisket , Meatball Garnished with Onion , Cilantro and Scallion , served on side with Bean sprout , Basil leaves and Jalapeño

Thai Classic Dish

THAI FRIED RICE

Stir fried rice with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot and Onion

BASIL FRIED RICE

Out of stock

Stir fried rice with Egg , Bell pepper , Squash , Carrot , Onion and Basil leaves in The hot basil chili sauce

BASIL SAUCE

Out of stock

Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , Onion , Bamboo , Squash and Basil leaves

CASHEW NUT SAUCE

Out of stock

Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , onion , Scallion , Squash , Pineapple and Cashew nut

MIX VEGETABLE

Out of stock

Stir fried with Mushroom , Carrot , Bell pepper , Onion , Scallion , Squash and Broccoli

PAD THAI

Stir fried thin rice noodles with Egg , Scallion and Bean sprout in Tamarind sauce

PAD SEE EW

Out of stock

Stir fried flat rice noodles with Egg , Broccoli , Carrot and Onion in Sweet brown sauce

PAD KEE MAO

Out of stock

Stir fried flat rice noodles with Egg , Bell pepper , Squash , Carrot , Onion and Basil leaves in the hot basil chili sauce

RED CURRY

Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bamboo , Bell pepper , Carrot , Eggplant , Squash and Basil leaves

GREEN CURRY

Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bamboo , Bell pepper , Carrot , Eggplant , Squash , Broccoli and Basil leaves

YELLOW CURRY

Curry paste mixed with Coconut milk , Bell pepper , Carrot , Sweet potato and Pineapple

Side Order

JASMINE RICE

$1.95

SUSHI RICE

$2.95

BROWN RICE

$2.95

COCONUT STICKY RICE

$2.95

CURRY SAUCE

$3.95

STIR FRIED SAUCE

$3.95

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$3.95

SUSHI SAUCE

$0.95

Stream Veggie

$4.00

Sushi

Japanese Sushi Lunch Box

Box.1 Tuna Lover

$16.95

With 3 pcs Tuna Nigiri and Spicy tuna roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling

Box.2 Salmon Lover

$16.95

With 3 pcs Salmon Nigiri and Spicy salmon roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling

Box.3 Sashimi Deluxe (6 pcs)

$16.95

With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling

Box.4 Unagi Don (4 pcs)

$16.95

With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling

Box.5 Tofu Teriyaki with Jasmine rice

$15.95

With Vegan roll Served with House salad and Crispy Spring roll

Box.6 Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

With California roll Served with House salad and Fried pork dumpling

Japanese Sushi plate

SUSHI LOVER

$25.95Out of stock

7 pcs of chef’s choice Nigiri and spicy tuna roll

SASHIMI DELUXE

$30.95Out of stock

15 pcs of chef’s choice Sashimi with special house sauce

SUSHI AND SASHIMI COMBO

$30.95Out of stock

6 pcs of Nigiri and 8 pcs Sashimi by chef’s choice

TEMPURA DON

$25.95Out of stock

Shrimp , White fish and Vegetable over the bed of sushi rice

SUMMIT TOWER

$19.95Out of stock

Salmon , Tuna , Kani , Mango , Avocado and Rice

Chef Signature Roll

THONG SUMMIT MAGIC ROLL

$19.95Out of stock

Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Avocado on top with Spicy tuna , Seared Scallop , Eel sauce , Lemon curd , Tobiko and Fried shallot

ANGRY TUNA ROLL

$18.95

Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Tuna , Crunchy , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Onion tatar , Chili flake

CRAZY SALMON ROLL

$17.95

Salmon , Crunchy , Cucumber , Avocado on top with Seared salmon , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar , Kimchee mixed and Masago

THE ULTIMATE YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$18.95

Shrimp tempura , Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Seared Yellowtail , Jalapeño , Spicy mayo , Kimchee and Sriracha

RED DRAGON ROLL

$18.95

Shrimp tempura , Kani , Cream cheese , Cucumber on top with Spicy tuna , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar , Sweet chili sauce and Masago Wrapped with soy paper

ASHE DRAGON ROLL

$18.95

Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Asparagus on top with BBQ eel , avocado , Eel sauce and Sliced almond

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.95

California roll on top with Salmon , white fish , Tuna , Lemon curd and Fried shallot

HOLY CRAB ROLL

$18.95

Soft shell crab , Kani , cucumber , Cream cheese on top with Baked spicy kani lava , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Crunchy , Scallion

SMOKED SALMON CRUNCHY ROLL

$17.95

Smoked salmon , Cucumber , Cream cheese on top with Smoked salmon , Chipotle sauce , Eel sauce , Crunchy

JEFFERSON ROLL (Deep fried)

$17.95

Salmon , Spicy tuna , Avocado on top with Shredded Kani , Crunchy , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce

CRYSPY VEGAN ROLL (Deep fried)

$15.95

Radish , Asparagus , Bell pepper , Inari , Avocado on top with Vegan mayo , Sweet chili sauce and Sliced Almond

Mini Signature Roll

KING OCEAN ROLL

$11.95

Salmon , Tuna , Escolar , White fish and Asparagus on top with Spicy mayo , Masago and Tobiko

BALI ROLL

$10.95

Tuna , Mango , Avocado on top with Tuna , Crunchy and Kimchee mixed

LOUISIANA ROLL

$10.95

Ebi , Mango , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Yellowtail and Kimchee mixed

MEN IN BLACK ROLL

$11.95

Eel , Tamago , Asparagus , Avocado on top with Smoked salmon , Chipotle sauce , Eel sauce and Tobiko

SUNSHINE ROLL

$10.95

Salmon , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Salmon , Spicy mayo and Onion tatar

SNOW MAIDEN ROLL

$10.95

Kani , Mango , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Escolar , Spicy mayo , Onion tatar and Crunchy

SPIDER ROLL (Seaweed outside)

$12.95

Soft shell crab , Asparagus , Cucumber , Masago on top with Eel sauce

CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL

$9.95

Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Kani on top with Eel sauce and Crunchy

FUTOMAKI ROLL (Seaweed outside)

$10.95

Ebi , Kani , Tamago , Cream cheese , Avocado on top with Spicy mayo , Onion tatar

YELLOW RABBIT ROLL (Seaweed outside)

$9.95

Inari , Bell pepper , Mango , Radish , Avocado on top with Vegan mayo and Sliced almond

Japanese Classic Roll

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.95

Kani , Cucumber , Avocado

PHILLY ROLL

$8.95

Smoked salmon , Cream cheese , Avocado

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.95

Spicy tuna , Cucumber on top with Spicy mayo

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.95

Yellowtail , Cucumber on top with Jalapeño , Spicy mayo , Kimchee sauce

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$8.95

Salmon , Cucumber on top with Spicy mayo , Kimchee sauce

SPICY KRAB ROLL

$8.95

Kani , Crunchy on top with Spicy mayo

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$8.95

Ebi , Crunchy on top with Spicy mayo

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.95

Shrimp tempura , Cucumber , Asparagus on top with Eel sauce

DYNAMITE ROLL

$13.95

California roll on top with Baked spicy kani lava , Spicy mayo , Eel sauce , Crunchy , Scallion

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$8.95

Sweet potato tempura on top with Eel sauce Wrapped with soy paper

VEGAN ROLL

$8.95

Cucumber , Asparagus , Bell pepper , Avocado on top with Sweet chili sauce

Double Stuff Roll

(DS) SALMON

$7.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) TUNA

$9.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) YELLOWTAIL

$9.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) RED SNAPPER

$7.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) BOILED SHRIMP

$7.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) KRAB

$7.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) BBQ EEL

$9.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

(DS) SMOKED SALMON

$7.95

Pair with Avocado , Asparagus , Cucumber , Scallion or Cream cheese

Nigiri

SALMON NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

TUNA NIGIRI

$8.95

Served 2 pieces

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$8.95

Served 2 pieces

RED SNAPPER NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

BOILED SHRIMP NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

KRAB NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

BBQ EEL NIGIRI

$7.95

Served 2 pieces

SMELT ROE NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

SWEET OMLETE NIGIRI

$4.95

Served 2 pieces

TOFU BAG NIGIRI

$4.95

Served 2 pieces

ESCOLAR NIGIRI

$6.95

Served 2 pieces

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP NIGIRI

$13.95

Served 2 pieces

SALMON ROE NIGIRI

$13.95

Served 2 pieces

Sashimi

SALMON SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

TUNA SASHIMI

$9.95

Served 3 pieces

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$9.95

Served 3 pieces

RED SNAPPER SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

BOILED SHRIMP SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

KRAB SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

SMOKED SALOMON SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

BBQ EEL SASHIMI

$9.95

Served 3 pieces

SMELL ROE SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 2 pieces

SWEET OMLETE SASHIMI

$5.95

Served 2 pieces

ESCOLAR SASHIMI

$7.95

Served 3 pieces

HOKKAIDO SCALLOP SASHIMI

$14.95

Served 4 pieces

SALMON ROE SASHIMI

$14.95

Served 2 pieces

Mono Maki Roll

SALMON ROLL

$6.95

TUNA ROLL

$8.95

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$8.95

RED SNAPPER ROLL

$6.95

BOILED SHRIMP ROLL

$6.95

KRAB ROLL

$6.95

BBQ EEL ROLL

$8.95

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.95

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$5.95

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kids Menu (Copy)

KIDS FRIED RICE

$6.95

Stir fired rice with Egg

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN

$9.95

Come with Jasmine rice and Thai sweet chili sauce

KIDS SUSHI

$9.95Out of stock

Crab roll , 1 each Nigiri Shrimp , Kani and Tamago

KIDS DON

$9.95Out of stock

2 Ebi , 2 Kani , 2 Tamago , Seasoning seaweed on sushi rice

Drinks

Tea/Soda/Juice

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Honey Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Spraking Water

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Dessert

Thai Dessert

CHEESECAKE TEMPURA

$6.95

lightly fried Cheesecake on top with Chocolate syrup , Cherry nut and Whip cream

BANANA TEMPURA

$6.95

lightly fried Banana side Vanila ice cream on top with Honey syrup and Whip cream

MANGO DELIGHT

$7.95

creamy and sweet Sticky rice on top with Mango , Coconut milk and Sesame seed

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.95

2 Scoop Ice cream on top with Chocolate syrup , Cherry nut and Whip cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson, NC 28694

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

