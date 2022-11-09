Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Thorn Hill Tap House

93 Reviews

$$

105 VIP Dr.

Wexford, PA 15090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Fried Chicken
BBQ Bacon Burger

Appetizers

Brown Sugar Bacon

Brown Sugar Bacon

$12.00

crispy strips baked with brown sugar and cayenne

Fried Provolone

Fried Provolone

$11.00
County Fair Pickles

County Fair Pickles

$11.00

hand-battered and served with dill ranch

Homemade Hummus & Fixins

Homemade Hummus & Fixins

$12.00

with today's veggies and bread service

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

with beer cheese and spicy mustard

From The Kettle

Keystone Red Chili

Keystone Red Chili

$9.00

A meal for most - stew meat, no beans; topped with red onion and fresh jalapeno

Soup of The Day - Shrim!p & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Wings 'N Things

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

brined overnight and hand breaded in our house seasoning

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

brined overnight and hand-breaded in our house seasoning

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

From the Char Grill

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, choice of cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

brown sugar bacon, hickory BBQ, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo, cheddar

Whiskey Mushroom Burger

Whiskey Mushroom Burger

$15.00

whiskey mushroom gravy, haystack onions, herb mayo, swiss

Blue Ribbon Burger

Blue Ribbon Burger

$14.00
Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$15.00

pimento cheese spread, brown sugar bacon, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$16.00

thick bacon, carved country ham, fried egg, mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar

Sandwiches

Cuban

Cuban

$14.00

mojo pork, shaved country ham, swiss, provolone, mustard, pickles - no modifications to this sandwich please

Italian

Italian

$15.00

Parma premium meats, house pepper mix, red wine vinaigrette, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.00

buttermilk-brined and hand-pressed, with herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

grilled cider slaw, swiss, russian dressing, spicy beer mustard on marble rye

Porchetta

Porchetta

$15.00

slow roasted pork, sautéed garlic broccolini, provolone, house pepper mix

Norwegian Salmon BLT

Norwegian Salmon BLT

$17.00

thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh herb mayo

Fried Mortadella

Fried Mortadella

$12.00

Parma brand grilled with provolone, fried egg, house pepper mix and mustard sauce

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$15.00

thick bacon, cheddar, fresh herb mayo, lettuce, tomato

Salads

1974 Salad

1974 Salad

$12.00

mixed greens with tomato, green bean, farmhouse cheddar, pickled egg, haystack onions, cider mustard vinaigrette

Antipasto

Antipasto

$17.00

Parma Italian meats, local provolone, broccolini, house pepper mix, white balsamic vinaigrette

Southern Chicken Salad

Southern Chicken Salad

$18.00

crispy chicken tenders, tomato, red onion, candied pecans, icebox dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, tomato, pickled egg, blue cheese crumble, white balsamic vinaigrette

Norwegian Salmon Salad

Norwegian Salmon Salad

$20.00

tomato, green beans, candied pecans, haystack onions, white balsamic vinaigrette

Fancy Salad

Fancy Salad

$13.00

mixed greens with apple, 'shine soaked raisins, red onion, cabbage , carrot, toasted chickpeas and cider mustard vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Sides

Double-Dipped Fries

Double-Dipped Fries

$6.00
Hard Cider Slaw

Hard Cider Slaw

$4.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

with bacon ranch sauce

Sautéed Broccolini

Sautéed Broccolini

$6.00
Cook's Meal

Cook's Meal

$14.00

choose ANY three sides

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Extra Veggies (Celery And Carrots)

$1.75

Marinara

$1.00

Jalepenos

$0.75

Fig Jam

$2.50

Pickles Slices

$0.50

Mayo

Yellow Mustard

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Bacon Ranch

$1.00

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Shredded Cheese Mix

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$2.50

Desserts

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00

pineapple and banana cake with nuts and cream cheese frosting

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwich

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

100% real dairy, 100% lactose free, small-batch

Daily Double

Sandwich N' Sidecar

Sandwich N' Sidecar

$14.00
Soup N' Salad

Soup N' Salad

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Kids Pita Cheese Pizza

Kids Pita Cheese Pizza

$7.00
Kids Pita Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pita Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Bottle & Can Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Sprite

$2.75

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.75

20oz Dasani Water

$2.75

20oz Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull SF

$4.25

20 Oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Forward! Raise A Glass!

Website

Location

105 VIP Dr., Wexford, PA 15090

Directions

Gallery
Thorn Hill Tap House image
Thorn Hill Tap House image
Thorn Hill Tap House image
Thorn Hill Tap House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry
orange starNo Reviews
1686 Route 228 Cranberry, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roma - McCandless
orange starNo Reviews
8360 Perry Hwy Mc Knight, PA 15237
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Seven Fields
orange starNo Reviews
526 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
orange starNo Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Sunny Jim's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1,401
255 Camp Horne Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Simply Subs
orange star4.8 • 158
4778 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wexford

Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy
orange star4.3 • 1,458
12009 Perry Hwy Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Wexford
orange star4.7 • 510
1500 Village Run Road Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wexford
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston