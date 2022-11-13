THORN + ROOTS

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

OVERNIGHT OATS
B-A-N-A-N-A-S
AVOCADO + TOAST

AVOCADO TOASTS

FROM THE SIMPLY GREAT AVOCADO TOAST TO THE DIZZYING AVOCADO + KIMCHI, OUR TOASTS ARE HERE TO BLOW. YOUR. MIND.
AVOCADO + TOAST

AVOCADO + TOAST

$9.00

Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning

AVOCADO + BURRATA

AVOCADO + BURRATA

$15.50

Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Burrata  + Basil Olive Oil + Pistachio 

AVOCADO + EGG

AVOCADO + EGG

$13.50Out of stock

Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Poached Egg + Lemon Citronette + TR Seasoning

AVOCADO + SALMON

AVOCADO + SALMON

$15.50

Sourdough + Avo Mash + Smoked Salmon + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hard-Boiled Egg + Lemon Citronette + Sesame Seeds

AVOCADO + OLIVE

AVOCADO + OLIVE

$14.00

Sourdough + Avo Mash + Olive Tapenade + Sun-dried Tomatoes + Cherry Tomatoes + Feta + Pistachio + EVOO

AVOCADO + BLT

AVOCADO + BLT

$13.50

Sourdough + Avo Mash + Cherry Tomatoes + Bacon + Arugula + Basil Olive Oil

AVOCADO + VEGGIE

AVOCADO + VEGGIE

$13.50

Multigrain + Avo Mash + Arugula + Cherry Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Pistachio + Green Goddess Dressing 

AVOCADO + FRIED EGG

AVOCADO + FRIED EGG

$13.50Out of stock

Multigrain Toast + Avo Mash + Kimchi + Minchi Dressing + Fried Egg

AVOCADO + BUFFALO

AVOCADO + BUFFALO

$14.50

Sourdough + Avo Mash + Chicken + Blue Cheese + Buffalo Sauce

PB&J + TOAST

PB&J + TOAST

$8.00

Multigrain + PB + Strawberry Jam + Seasonal Berries + Chia Seeds

ALMOND BANANA + TOAST

ALMOND BANANA + TOAST

$8.00

Multigrain + Almond Butter + Banana + Honey + Walnuts

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

JOKES ACAI’D, THESE ARE THE BEST DANG BOWLS IN TOWN. GIVE YOUR DAY A BOOST WITH OUR MADE TO ORDER, GRAB AND GO BOWLS.

BOWL 1: DRAGON FRUIT BOWL (NEW TOPPINGS)

$15.25

BASE: Pitaya + Mango + Strawberry + Avocado + Lime + Pineapple Coconut Water TOPPINGS: Banana + Pineapple + Toasted Coconut + Goji Berries + GF Granola + Sunflower Butter + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 2: CLASSIC ACAI BOWL (NEW TOPPINGS)

$15.25

BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Banana + Agave + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + Banana + GF Granola + Shredded Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 3: TROPICAL BERRY BOWL

BOWL 3: TROPICAL BERRY BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Strawberry + Blueberry + Avocado + Agave + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Blackberry + Pineapple + Toasted Coconut + GF Granola + Peanut Butter + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 4: MATCHA LAVENDER BOWL

BOWL 4: MATCHA LAVENDER BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Matcha + Blueberries + Banana + Greek Yogurt + Lavender TOPPINGS: Blueberry + Banana + GF Granola + Chia Seeds + Goji Berry +Toasted Coconut + Sunflower Butter + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL

BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 6: BLUE MY MIND BOWL

BOWL 6: BLUE MY MIND BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Mango + Banana + Pineapple + GF Oats + Chia Seeds + Spirulina + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Blackberries + Pineapple + GF Granola + Cacao Nibs + Toasted Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle

BOWL 7: MOCHA MADNESS BOWL

BOWL 7: MOCHA MADNESS BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Banana + Cocoa + Mocha + Almond Butter + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Shaved Chocolate + Almond Butter + Mocha Drizzle

BOWL 8: NUTELLA ACAI BOWL

BOWL 8: NUTELLA ACAI BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Acai + Banana + Blueberry + Cacao + Maple Syrup + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Blueberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Graham Cracker + Shaved Chocolate + Nutella Drizzle

BOWL 9: MANGO TANGO BOWL

BOWL 9: MANGO TANGO BOWL

$15.25

BASE: Mango + Avocado + Honey + Greek Yogurt TOPPINGS: Pineapple + Blackberry + GF Granola + Goji Berries + Toasted Coconut + Cacao Nibs + Sunflower Butter + Honey Drizzle

BOWL 10: PEANUT BUTTER CRAVE

$15.25

BASE: Banana + Peanut Butter + Cocoa+ Mocha + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Shaved Chocolate + Nutella + Mocha Drizzle

SMOOTHIES

EVER WONDER WHAT THE PERFECT ORGANIC AND NATURAL REAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE TASTES LIKE? WELL, TAKE YOUR PICK AND CHECK THAT OFF YOUR LIST.
B-A-N-A-N-A-S

B-A-N-A-N-A-S

$10.50

Like the fergie song… or is it gwen? A luscious blend of organic banana, peanut butter, cacao Nibs, agave, almond milk and cocao nibs topping creates this badass drink. Let me hear you say, This smoothie is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

SASSY STRAWBERRY

SASSY STRAWBERRY

$10.50

Sassy in all the right ways. So sassy, we won't even write a description.

MEAN GREEN

MEAN GREEN

$10.50

An energizing blend of organic spinach, mango, pineapple, banana + pineapple-coconut water for the perfect starter green smoothie. Don’t be mean. Go green.

BERRY POWERFUL

BERRY POWERFUL

$10.50

When you pair organic blueberry, strawberry with rolled oats, oat milk, agave and flaxseed, you have smoothie perfection and conquer-the-world energy. A seedy af berry smoothie – in a very good way.

MR. ROGERS

MR. ROGERS

$10.50

When you blend our neighbor kru’s nitro coffee with organic banana, cacao nibs, almond butter, raw cocoa + raw coconut sugar, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. You will be singing “won’t you be my neighbor” before you know it.

OVER THE RAINBOW

OVER THE RAINBOW

$10.50

A wicked blend of organic blueberry, strawberry, banana + apple juice ..oh, my! Now,where did we put our ruby shoes?

KALE ME CRAZY

KALE ME CRAZY

$10.50

Organic kale, strawberry, avocado, almond butter, mango, oat milk + agave smoothie, is a delicious mouthful of superfoods. It will have you screaming ‘oh, kale yeah’ after that first sip!

HOLD THE CRUST PB+J

HOLD THE CRUST PB+J

$10.50

Bread crust is gross. Try pairing organic blueberries, banana, strawberries with oat milk + pb&j.

BEETS PLEASE

BEETS PLEASE

$10.50

Bodacious in every way, we’ve paired organic mango, strawberry, ginger + beets with a whole lotta lemon + pineapple coconut water to give you nothing short of flavor madness. An exotic rush that will have you saying ‘beets, please’ to all that bad life energy.

GO AWAY DOC

GO AWAY DOC

$10.50

This immune-boosting alchemists’ elixir will not only keep the doctor away, it’s also taste-bud perfection. Blending organic banana, mango + pineapple with ginger, lemon, carrot + pineapple coconut water gives you an oh-so bad case of lip-smacking awesomeness.

PUMPKIN CHAI

$10.50

A blend of real pumpkin, chai, vanilla bean, real maple syrup, mango and oat milk. Go ahead - be basic and take that pumpkin selfie.

COLD-PRESSED JUICES - 100% ORGANIC

100% ORGANIC, COLD-PRESSED AWESOMENESS, MADE FRESH DAILY FROM OUR STATE-OF-THE-ART JUICER NAMED MERCEDES. YEP, WE SPLURGED ON HER.
FIRST BASE

FIRST BASE

$9.50

A blend of local/organic cucumber, celery, apple, kale, lemon + ginger that creates a delicious starter green juice. Next stop – world domination.

SECOND BASE

SECOND BASE

$9.50Out of stock

Not quite world-domination, but a tasty elixir combining local/organic kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon + celery that is the perfect way to start your day.

24 CARROT

24 CARROT

$9.50Out of stock

Perfectly curated local/organic carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon + ginger makes this juice more precious than a diamond. Or at least close.

BLK LEMON

BLK LEMON

$9.50Out of stock

Make your friends jealous on insta with this blend of good old-fashioned organic lemons + alkaline water with a hint of agave. But wait...we added charcoal + clay for a cleansing lemonade that makes you cooler.

MORNING MOJO

MORNING MOJO

$9.50

Lost your mojo? This blend of organic lemons + alkaline water with a hint of local maple syrup is sure to get your morning started right. Then just when you think it’s all good, we hit you with a dash of cayenne pepper. Feel that swagger now?

BLUE LAGOON

BLUE LAGOON

$9.50

Bring on those #summervibes with our organic pineapple, lemon, blue spirulina, coconut water + agave concoction.

COLD KILLER

COLD KILLER

$9.50

Organic lemon + apple + ginger is going to show that cold the door!

THE BEET GOES ON

THE BEET GOES ON

$9.50

A robust + refreshing mix of local/organic beet, carrot, apple, celery + lemon that lingers in the soul. This glorious concoction is unbeetable.

LIL' MEL

LIL' MEL

$9.50Out of stock

A lyrical melody of local/organic watermelon, pineapple, beet, jalapeño + lime that is mos def one of our favorite juices. Sit back + swallow. Lil’ mel’s a tough act to follow.

RECOVERY

RECOVERY

$9.50Out of stock

100% Organic tart cherry + lime + turmeric + coconut water + agave for the ultimate recovery.

ORGANIC CLEANSES

100% ORGANIC, COLD-PRESSED AWESOMENESS, MADE FRESH FROM OUR STATE-OF-THE-ART JUICER NAMED HAL. YEP, WE SPLURGED ON HIM.
THE DETOX CLEANSE

THE DETOX CLEANSE

$50.00+

Detox says it all. Start your day by revving your metabolism with our Morning Mojo. Ease into your cleanse from there with all of the right juices to fuel your day, giving your body a rest + hydrating it with a treat at the end of the day. INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 1 Blue Lagoon + 1 First Base + 2x Second Base + 1 Blk Lemon

THE REVIVAL CLEANSE

THE REVIVAL CLEANSE

$50.00+

Time to take things serious, cause happy hours has turned into months. Just want something to get you back on track, without drinking grass. This will give you the boost you need to get it! INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 1 First Base + 1 24 Carrot + 1 Blue Lagoon + 1 Blk Lemon + 1 The Beet Goes On

THE ULTIMATE CLEANSE

THE ULTIMATE CLEANSE

$50.00+

Includes six hand-selected juices that will reboot your system. Focused on purifying the body + fueling it in all the right ways, this is for a juicer on a mission to reboot their life! INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 2x First Base + 2x Second Base + 1 Blk Lemon

DRINKS

CAN I GET A WATER WITH THAT? YOU BETCHA. TOP OFF YOUR ORDER WITH ONE OF THESE MOUTH-WATERING TEA, SPARKLING OR COCONUT VARIETALS.
EVIAN WATER

EVIAN WATER

$3.75Out of stock
FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$3.75Out of stock
KRU COLD BREW

KRU COLD BREW

$4.50

Cold brew nitro coffee from our friends at kru coffee.

KRU HOT DRIP COFFEE (12oz)

KRU HOT DRIP COFFEE (12oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Hot dark roast coffee from our friends at kru coffee.

STONY BROOK CHOCOLATE MILK

STONY BROOK CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00Out of stock
OPEN WATER STILL WATER

OPEN WATER STILL WATER

$3.75
LAVENDAR PEACH PILOT KOMBUCHA

LAVENDAR PEACH PILOT KOMBUCHA

$4.25Out of stock
BLUEBERRY LEMONGRASS PILOT KOMBUCHA

BLUEBERRY LEMONGRASS PILOT KOMBUCHA

$4.25Out of stock
GRAPEFRUIT MINT PILOT KOMBUCHA

GRAPEFRUIT MINT PILOT KOMBUCHA

$4.25Out of stock
SARATOGA WATER

SARATOGA WATER

$3.00Out of stock
COBRA COCONUT WATER

COBRA COCONUT WATER

$4.50
ORANGE GINGER PILOT KOMBUCHA

ORANGE GINGER PILOT KOMBUCHA

$4.25Out of stock
PINEAPPLE ELDERFLOWER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

PINEAPPLE ELDERFLOWER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

$5.50

BLUEBERRY POMEGRANATE SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

$5.50
HIBISCUS GINGER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

HIBISCUS GINGER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

$5.50
HOLY BASIL BLUE SPIRULINA SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

HOLY BASIL BLUE SPIRULINA SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA

$5.50

SNACKS

AND THE DELICIOUSNESS JUST KEEPS ON COMIN’ – FROM TRAIL MIX TO VEGAN CHOCOLATES, WE’VE GOT YOUR 2 O’CLOCK SNACK FIX RIGHT HERE.
OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.50

Gluten free oats + chia seeds + almond butter + maple syrup + oat milk + cinnamon + coconut topping + CHOICE OF FRUIT

GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT

GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.50

Organic Greek Yogurt + GF Granola + Seasonal Berries + Toasted Coconut + Maple Syrup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.

Website

Location

381 New Jersey 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

