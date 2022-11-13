THORN + ROOTS
381 New Jersey 17
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Popular Items
AVOCADO TOASTS
AVOCADO + TOAST
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning
AVOCADO + BURRATA
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Burrata + Basil Olive Oil + Pistachio
AVOCADO + EGG
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Poached Egg + Lemon Citronette + TR Seasoning
AVOCADO + SALMON
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Smoked Salmon + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hard-Boiled Egg + Lemon Citronette + Sesame Seeds
AVOCADO + OLIVE
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Olive Tapenade + Sun-dried Tomatoes + Cherry Tomatoes + Feta + Pistachio + EVOO
AVOCADO + BLT
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Cherry Tomatoes + Bacon + Arugula + Basil Olive Oil
AVOCADO + VEGGIE
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Arugula + Cherry Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Pistachio + Green Goddess Dressing
AVOCADO + FRIED EGG
Multigrain Toast + Avo Mash + Kimchi + Minchi Dressing + Fried Egg
AVOCADO + BUFFALO
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Chicken + Blue Cheese + Buffalo Sauce
PB&J + TOAST
Multigrain + PB + Strawberry Jam + Seasonal Berries + Chia Seeds
ALMOND BANANA + TOAST
Multigrain + Almond Butter + Banana + Honey + Walnuts
SMOOTHIE BOWLS
BOWL 1: DRAGON FRUIT BOWL (NEW TOPPINGS)
BASE: Pitaya + Mango + Strawberry + Avocado + Lime + Pineapple Coconut Water TOPPINGS: Banana + Pineapple + Toasted Coconut + Goji Berries + GF Granola + Sunflower Butter + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 2: CLASSIC ACAI BOWL (NEW TOPPINGS)
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Banana + Agave + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + Banana + GF Granola + Shredded Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 3: TROPICAL BERRY BOWL
BASE: Strawberry + Blueberry + Avocado + Agave + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Blackberry + Pineapple + Toasted Coconut + GF Granola + Peanut Butter + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 4: MATCHA LAVENDER BOWL
BASE: Matcha + Blueberries + Banana + Greek Yogurt + Lavender TOPPINGS: Blueberry + Banana + GF Granola + Chia Seeds + Goji Berry +Toasted Coconut + Sunflower Butter + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 6: BLUE MY MIND BOWL
BASE: Mango + Banana + Pineapple + GF Oats + Chia Seeds + Spirulina + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Blackberries + Pineapple + GF Granola + Cacao Nibs + Toasted Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle
BOWL 7: MOCHA MADNESS BOWL
BASE: Banana + Cocoa + Mocha + Almond Butter + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Shaved Chocolate + Almond Butter + Mocha Drizzle
BOWL 8: NUTELLA ACAI BOWL
BASE: Acai + Banana + Blueberry + Cacao + Maple Syrup + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Blueberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Graham Cracker + Shaved Chocolate + Nutella Drizzle
BOWL 9: MANGO TANGO BOWL
BASE: Mango + Avocado + Honey + Greek Yogurt TOPPINGS: Pineapple + Blackberry + GF Granola + Goji Berries + Toasted Coconut + Cacao Nibs + Sunflower Butter + Honey Drizzle
BOWL 10: PEANUT BUTTER CRAVE
BASE: Banana + Peanut Butter + Cocoa+ Mocha + Oat Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry + Banana + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Shaved Chocolate + Nutella + Mocha Drizzle
SMOOTHIES
B-A-N-A-N-A-S
Like the fergie song… or is it gwen? A luscious blend of organic banana, peanut butter, cacao Nibs, agave, almond milk and cocao nibs topping creates this badass drink. Let me hear you say, This smoothie is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!
SASSY STRAWBERRY
Sassy in all the right ways. So sassy, we won't even write a description.
MEAN GREEN
An energizing blend of organic spinach, mango, pineapple, banana + pineapple-coconut water for the perfect starter green smoothie. Don’t be mean. Go green.
BERRY POWERFUL
When you pair organic blueberry, strawberry with rolled oats, oat milk, agave and flaxseed, you have smoothie perfection and conquer-the-world energy. A seedy af berry smoothie – in a very good way.
MR. ROGERS
When you blend our neighbor kru’s nitro coffee with organic banana, cacao nibs, almond butter, raw cocoa + raw coconut sugar, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. You will be singing “won’t you be my neighbor” before you know it.
OVER THE RAINBOW
A wicked blend of organic blueberry, strawberry, banana + apple juice ..oh, my! Now,where did we put our ruby shoes?
KALE ME CRAZY
Organic kale, strawberry, avocado, almond butter, mango, oat milk + agave smoothie, is a delicious mouthful of superfoods. It will have you screaming ‘oh, kale yeah’ after that first sip!
HOLD THE CRUST PB+J
Bread crust is gross. Try pairing organic blueberries, banana, strawberries with oat milk + pb&j.
BEETS PLEASE
Bodacious in every way, we’ve paired organic mango, strawberry, ginger + beets with a whole lotta lemon + pineapple coconut water to give you nothing short of flavor madness. An exotic rush that will have you saying ‘beets, please’ to all that bad life energy.
GO AWAY DOC
This immune-boosting alchemists’ elixir will not only keep the doctor away, it’s also taste-bud perfection. Blending organic banana, mango + pineapple with ginger, lemon, carrot + pineapple coconut water gives you an oh-so bad case of lip-smacking awesomeness.
PUMPKIN CHAI
A blend of real pumpkin, chai, vanilla bean, real maple syrup, mango and oat milk. Go ahead - be basic and take that pumpkin selfie.
COLD-PRESSED JUICES - 100% ORGANIC
FIRST BASE
A blend of local/organic cucumber, celery, apple, kale, lemon + ginger that creates a delicious starter green juice. Next stop – world domination.
SECOND BASE
Not quite world-domination, but a tasty elixir combining local/organic kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon + celery that is the perfect way to start your day.
24 CARROT
Perfectly curated local/organic carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon + ginger makes this juice more precious than a diamond. Or at least close.
BLK LEMON
Make your friends jealous on insta with this blend of good old-fashioned organic lemons + alkaline water with a hint of agave. But wait...we added charcoal + clay for a cleansing lemonade that makes you cooler.
MORNING MOJO
Lost your mojo? This blend of organic lemons + alkaline water with a hint of local maple syrup is sure to get your morning started right. Then just when you think it’s all good, we hit you with a dash of cayenne pepper. Feel that swagger now?
BLUE LAGOON
Bring on those #summervibes with our organic pineapple, lemon, blue spirulina, coconut water + agave concoction.
COLD KILLER
Organic lemon + apple + ginger is going to show that cold the door!
THE BEET GOES ON
A robust + refreshing mix of local/organic beet, carrot, apple, celery + lemon that lingers in the soul. This glorious concoction is unbeetable.
LIL' MEL
A lyrical melody of local/organic watermelon, pineapple, beet, jalapeño + lime that is mos def one of our favorite juices. Sit back + swallow. Lil’ mel’s a tough act to follow.
RECOVERY
100% Organic tart cherry + lime + turmeric + coconut water + agave for the ultimate recovery.
ORGANIC CLEANSES
THE DETOX CLEANSE
Detox says it all. Start your day by revving your metabolism with our Morning Mojo. Ease into your cleanse from there with all of the right juices to fuel your day, giving your body a rest + hydrating it with a treat at the end of the day. INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 1 Blue Lagoon + 1 First Base + 2x Second Base + 1 Blk Lemon
THE REVIVAL CLEANSE
Time to take things serious, cause happy hours has turned into months. Just want something to get you back on track, without drinking grass. This will give you the boost you need to get it! INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 1 First Base + 1 24 Carrot + 1 Blue Lagoon + 1 Blk Lemon + 1 The Beet Goes On
THE ULTIMATE CLEANSE
Includes six hand-selected juices that will reboot your system. Focused on purifying the body + fueling it in all the right ways, this is for a juicer on a mission to reboot their life! INCLUDES: 1 Morning Mojo + 2x First Base + 2x Second Base + 1 Blk Lemon
DRINKS
EVIAN WATER
FIJI WATER
KRU COLD BREW
Cold brew nitro coffee from our friends at kru coffee.
KRU HOT DRIP COFFEE (12oz)
Hot dark roast coffee from our friends at kru coffee.
STONY BROOK CHOCOLATE MILK
OPEN WATER STILL WATER
LAVENDAR PEACH PILOT KOMBUCHA
BLUEBERRY LEMONGRASS PILOT KOMBUCHA
GRAPEFRUIT MINT PILOT KOMBUCHA
SARATOGA WATER
COBRA COCONUT WATER
ORANGE GINGER PILOT KOMBUCHA
PINEAPPLE ELDERFLOWER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA
BLUEBERRY POMEGRANATE SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA
HIBISCUS GINGER SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA
HOLY BASIL BLUE SPIRULINA SEEK NORTH KOMBUCHA
SNACKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.
