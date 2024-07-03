Dead Drop Pecan Bourbon

No artificial anything. Dead Drop Pecan Whiskey is made by hand from the finest natural ingredients we could find and in partnership with the last remaining pecan farm in Illinois. Raw pecan wood staves are trimmed, cut and toasted by hand at our distillery and aged in select barrels of American straight whiskey, giving the spirit its unique toasty, spicy character. We then infuse the whiskey with roasted pecans to give it a delicate nutty flavor and rich mouthfeel. Our pecan whiskey is non-chill filtered and uses all-natural ingredients, and some sediment may form in the bottle. We choose not to chill-filter so as not to detract from the whiskey’s rich flavor and mouthfeel. 43% abv / 86 proof No artificial ingredients TASTING NOTES Candied pecans and toasted oak on the nose. Rich caramel undertones are layered with vanilla and a delicate nuttiness. Immensely drinkable.