Thornton Distilling Co.
400 E Margaret St
Thornton, IL 60476
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Single Barrel Limited Release Series - Barrel #185 - Dead Drop Straight Bourbon
After tasting through our barrel warehouse, our Head Distiller Ari selected Barrel 185, a six year straight bourbon whiskey that stood out among the pack. Color: Pours a golden amber with excellent clarity and saffron-colored edges Nose: Hot cocoa, toasted oak, dates, walnuts and a hint of rancio and cardamom Palate: Exceptional spiced caramel, singed orange peel, candied pecans and a delicate cedar-like spice leading into gentle notes of leather and pipe tobacco. Finish: Extremely complex and mature tasting with a lengthy finish reminiscent of cedar, pecans and bergamot. This is a pensive, well-aged dram. Limited to 230 bottles 750ml Barrel 185 94 Proof Six years matured$68.00
- Dead Drop Old Fashioned
Hand crafted in collaboration with Eden Laurin, operating partner of acclaimed Chicago speakeasy, The Violet Hour. The Dead Drop Old Fashioned brings together traditional straight bourbon whiskey, rich demerara sugar and aromatic bitters to create a delicious, no hassle Old Fashioned cocktail. Made with premium Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans, wild cherry bark, bitter orange peel, Saigon cinnamon, fresh ginger and other carefully selected herbs and spices. Just pour over ice and serve. 37% abv / 74 proof TASTING NOTES: Vanilla, clove and rich bourbon notes on the nose. Toffee and baking spice come together with blood orange. Aromatic bitters and hint of spearmint in the finish. All the complexity and balance you could want in an old fashioned.$25.00
Dead Drop Spirits
- Single Barrel Limited Release Series - Barrel #185 - Dead Drop Straight Bourbon
After tasting through our barrel warehouse, our Head Distiller Ari selected Barrel 185, a six year straight bourbon whiskey that stood out among the pack. Color: Pours a golden amber with excellent clarity and saffron-colored edges Nose: Hot cocoa, toasted oak, dates, walnuts and a hint of rancio and cardamom Palate: Exceptional spiced caramel, singed orange peel, candied pecans and a delicate cedar-like spice leading into gentle notes of leather and pipe tobacco. Finish: Extremely complex and mature tasting with a lengthy finish reminiscent of cedar, pecans and bergamot. This is a pensive, well-aged dram. Limited to 230 bottles 750ml Barrel 185 94 Proof Six years matured$68.00
- Dead Drop Old Fashioned
Hand crafted in collaboration with Eden Laurin, operating partner of acclaimed Chicago speakeasy, The Violet Hour. The Dead Drop Old Fashioned brings together traditional straight bourbon whiskey, rich demerara sugar and aromatic bitters to create a delicious, no hassle Old Fashioned cocktail. Made with premium Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans, wild cherry bark, bitter orange peel, Saigon cinnamon, fresh ginger and other carefully selected herbs and spices. Just pour over ice and serve. 37% abv / 74 proof TASTING NOTES: Vanilla, clove and rich bourbon notes on the nose. Toffee and baking spice come together with blood orange. Aromatic bitters and hint of spearmint in the finish. All the complexity and balance you could want in an old fashioned.$25.00
- Dead Drop Pecan Bourbon
No artificial anything. Dead Drop Pecan Whiskey is made by hand from the finest natural ingredients we could find and in partnership with the last remaining pecan farm in Illinois. Raw pecan wood staves are trimmed, cut and toasted by hand at our distillery and aged in select barrels of American straight whiskey, giving the spirit its unique toasty, spicy character. We then infuse the whiskey with roasted pecans to give it a delicate nutty flavor and rich mouthfeel. Our pecan whiskey is non-chill filtered and uses all-natural ingredients, and some sediment may form in the bottle. We choose not to chill-filter so as not to detract from the whiskey’s rich flavor and mouthfeel. 43% abv / 86 proof No artificial ingredients TASTING NOTES Candied pecans and toasted oak on the nose. Rich caramel undertones are layered with vanilla and a delicate nuttiness. Immensely drinkable.$40.00
- Dead Drop Straight Bourbon
A complex blend of specially curated high-rye straight bourbon whiskies. We only select bourbons with a higher rye content for their unique complexity and subtle notes of fruit and baking spice. In order to ensure a consistent flavor and highlight each component in this meticulous blend, every barrel is hand selected and harvested by our Head Distiller and slowly proofed using the limestone-filtered water from our historic artesian well dating back to the 1830’s. 47% abv / 94 proof TASTING NOTES: Vanilla, overripe nectarines, woodsy rye spice and tart cherries on the nose. Rich flavors of caramelized oak, delicate stone fruit, toasted vanilla and a touch of spearmint at the end. Decadent yet immensely drinkable with a silky mouthfeel and a long pleasant finish.$60.00
- Dead Drop Gin
We use a unique blend of 12 botanicals to provide the delicate, nuanced character of our gin, selecting the finest ingredients from around the world — juniper berries from Italy, orris root from Morocco, hibiscus from Egypt, and citrus fruit from California to name a few. Right before distillation, we peel fresh ruby red grapefruits by hand and add thinly cut peels, giving our gin its unique citrus flavor. 44% abv / 88 proof TASTING NOTES: This is a profoundly aromatic, fresh-tasting gin. On the nose, bright citrus notes meet a subtle floral character from the hibiscus and lave$32.00
- Dead Drop Absinthe Blanche
Distilled with a proprietary blend of seven herbs and spices, Louchifer’s foundation comes from the ‘(un)holy trinity’ of absinthe botanicals — wormwood, fennel, and anise — while secondary ingredients such as angelica root and green cardamom pods provide supporting layers of complexity.$35.00
- Dead Drop Vodka
Dead Drop Vodka is distilled from 100% American grain. Proofed using the limestone-filtered water from our historic artesian well dating back to the 1830’s. 40% abv / 80 proof TASTING NOTES: On the nose, soft grain appears alongside a unique minerality provided by the limestone-filtered water from our artesian well. Clean flavors of slate appear on the palate alongside honeysuckle and fresh citrus before quickly giving way to a refreshing, mild finish.$25.00
- Pecan Bourbon Mini 50ml
No artificial anything. Dead Drop Pecan Whiskey is made by hand from the finest natural ingredients we could find and in partnership with the last remaining pecan farm in Illinois. Raw pecan wood staves are trimmed, cut and toasted by hand at our distillery and aged in select barrels of American straight whiskey, giving the spirit its unique toasty, spicy character. We then infuse the whiskey with roasted pecans to give it a delicate nutty flavor and rich mouthfeel. Our pecan whiskey is non-chill filtered and uses all-natural ingredients, and some sediment may form in the bottle. We choose not to chill-filter so as not to detract from the whiskey’s rich flavor and mouthfeel. 43% abv / 86 proof No artificial ingredients TASTING NOTES Candied pecans and toasted oak on the nose. Rich caramel undertones are layered with vanilla and a delicate nuttiness. Immensely drinkable.$5.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
400 E Margaret St, Thornton, IL 60476