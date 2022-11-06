Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Philly North Thornton

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

16603 Washington Street

Thornton, CO 80023

Popular Items

12" Original Cheesesteak
8" Original Cheesesteak
French Fries LG

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

12" Original Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

12" Works Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hoagies

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Liscio's hoagie rolls
8" Italian

8" Italian

$9.49

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

8" Club Hoagie

$9.79

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

8" Turkey

$9.29

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.99

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie Grinder

8" Veggie Grinder

$7.49

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

12" Italian Hoagie

12" Italian Hoagie

$12.49

Fresh sliced capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$13.49

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

12" Turkey

$12.29

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

12" Ham

$12.29

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie Grinder

12" Veggie Grinder

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

Specialties

The real deal
Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.79

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

8" Meatball Parmesan

8" Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

12" Meatball Parmesan

12" Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.29

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Wings

Best wings in town.
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.29

10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our sweet bbq sauce

Mild Buffalo

Mild Buffalo

$14.29

10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our mild buffalo wing sauce

Extra Hot Buffalo

Extra Hot Buffalo

$14.29

10 jumbo fried wings tossed in our spicier buffalo wing sauce and topped with crushed red pepper flakes

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$14.29

10 jumbo fried wings coated in our sweet teriyaki glaze with sesame seeds

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$14.29

10 jumbo fried wings in a delicious garlic parmesan glaze

Naked

Naked

$14.29

10 jumbo wings fried crispy without any sauce on top

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.79

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.