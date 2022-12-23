  • Home
  • ThoroughBread Pizza - 230 Northeast 4th Street
ThoroughBread Pizza 230 Northeast 4th Street

230 Northeast 4th Street

Miami, FL 33132

Pizza

AUTHENTIC

$9.00

TOMATO SAUCE, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.

SUMMER

$10.00

TOMATO SAUCE, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKES.

GIACOMO

$12.00

RED ROUTE

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, POST OVEN BURRATA, POST OVEN SPICY HONEY.

SUPER SAVER

$14.00

TOMATO SAUCE, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, SAUSAGE, GREEN PPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERONI.

BARBARO

$10.00

FOUR CHEESE CREAM, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, GORGONZOLA, PARMESAN, SMOKED MOZZARELLA, GARLIC OIL.

AGILE

$11.00

CARPE DIEM

$12.00

PESTO, SMOKED MOZZRELLA, BACON.

UNBRIDLED

$14.00

CREAM FRAICHE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA.

ANY GIVEN SATURDAY

$14.00

CHERRY TOMATOES, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, PROSCIUTTO.

Build Your Own Pie

$9.00

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Spicy Oil

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Sprite

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

230 Northeast 4th Street, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

