Burgers
American
Thoroughfare
35 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burger | Fries | Milkshakes | + More!
Location
367 Main Street, Yarmouth, ME 04096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Club at Riverside - 1158 Riverside St
No Reviews
1158 Riverside St Portland, ME 04103
View restaurant
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurant