Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Thoroughfare

35 Reviews

$$$

367 Main Street

Yarmouth, ME 04096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$13.99

two beef patties // american cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce

KIDS BURGER

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

one patty // american cheese // soft potato bun

SMALL CHOCOLATE SHAKE

SMALL CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY * Malt contains gluten


BURGERS

Our Potato Buns Contain Dairy
SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$13.99

two beef patties // american cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce

IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER

$17.99

two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce *IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*

BBQ BACON BURGER

BBQ BACON BURGER

$15.99

two patties // smoked bacon // bbq sauce // crispy fried onions // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // spesh sauce

KIDS BURGER

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

one patty // american cheese // soft potato bun

IMPOSSIBLE KIDS BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE KIDS BURGER

$11.99

one vegan patty // american cheese // soft potato bun

SCRAPPY MEAL

SCRAPPY MEAL

$19.99

Take home your very own box that says to your family and loved ones around you - "HANDS OFF THIS IS MY SUITCASE OF FEELINGS AND I DON'T WANT YOU EVEN LOOKING IN IT" Each box contains a Sandwich Of Your Choice, an order of fries, our Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, and your choice of rolling into dinner high brow with an Allagash White, or keeping it low brow classy with a High Life

FRIED SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

kewpie mayo // iceberg // pickles // American cheese // bacon CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN DAIRY

CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN

CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN

$14.99

fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // buttermilk miso dressing CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN DAIRY Dressing contains dairy

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

fried chicken // potato bun // American cheese CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY

FILAYO FISH

FILAYO FISH

$14.99

fried haddock // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // tartar sauce

BARRY GIBBS

BARRY GIBBS

$15.99

fried chicken // sweet soy glaze // kimchi // pickled onion // kewpie mayo // iceberg CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN DAIRY SOY GLAZE CONTAINS GLUTEN Kimchi is unpasteurized

KIMMY GIBBS

KIMMY GIBBS

$15.99

fried haddock // sweet soy glaze // kimchi // pickled onion // kewpie mayo // iceberg SOY GLAZE CONTAINS GLUTEN Kimchi is unpasteurized

KIDS FISH

$7.99

fried haddock filet // american cheese // potato bun contains gluten dairy sesame (bun)

DANDY'S HANDY STORE

Chili Crisp

Chili Crisp

$7.99

Put it on pizza. Put it on our sandwiches. Put it on your wishlist. contains soy

Beet & Burrata Salad

$17.99

Tofu Banh Mi

$13.99
Eggplant Caponata Sandwich

Eggplant Caponata Sandwich

$13.99

mozzarella // eggplant // raisins // roasted pepper // arugula contains dairy gluten

Farro & Chicken Caesar

$14.99

SIDES

salt + pepper // ketchup // DF
FRIES

FRIES

$4.99

salt + pepper

DO YOU NEED THESE?

I NEED UTENSILS!

I NEED UTENSILS!

I NEED NAPKINS!

I NEED NAPKINS!

I DON'T NEED KETCHUP!

I DON'T NEED KETCHUP!

I DON'T NEED NAPKINS!

TREATS

Dairy, gluten, egg
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Homemade brown butter chocolate chip cookie

Th'Oreos (3)

Th'Oreos (3)

$1.50

our very own Oreo

Betwixt Bar 4-Pack`

Betwixt Bar 4-Pack`

$8.00Out of stock

Basically a Twix bar Contains gluten, dairy, egg

ThoroughFur Dog Treat

ThoroughFur Dog Treat

$5.00

1 DOZEN WHOLE WHEAT PEANUT BUTTER DOG TREATS CONTAINS GLUTEN EGG PEANUTS

4 Pack Peanut Caramel Bars

4 Pack Peanut Caramel Bars

$8.00

peanuts // chocolate // caramel PEANUTS DAIRY EGG

Thnickerth Bar

Thnickerth Bar

$2.99Out of stock

peanut butter nougat // caramel // chocolate // peanuts contains dairy egg peanut

Mudslide Cookie

Mudslide Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

contains walnuts gluten dairy

SHAKES

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with a maraschino cherry // *MALT CONTAINS GLUTEN*
SMALL VANILLA SHAKE

SMALL VANILLA SHAKE

$6.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped a amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG * Malt contains gluten

LARGE VANILLA SHAKE

LARGE VANILLA SHAKE

$8.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS EGG, DAIRY * Malt contains gluten

SMALL CHOCOLATE SHAKE

SMALL CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY * Malt contains gluten

LARGE CHOCOLATE SHAKE

LARGE CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$8.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY * Malt contains gluten

SMALL HALF & HALF SHAKE

SMALL HALF & HALF SHAKE

$6.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG * Malt contains gluten

LARGE HALF & HALF SHAKE

LARGE HALF & HALF SHAKE

$8.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG * Malt contains gluten

SMALL STRAWBERRY SHAKE

SMALL STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG * Malt contains gluten

LARGE STRAWBERRY SHAKE

LARGE STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$8.99

We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry // CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG * Malt contains gluten

BEVERAGES

COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00

16oz bottle of Diet Coke

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.00

20oz bottle of Ginger Ale

MOXIE

MOXIE

$2.00

20 oz bottle of Moxie

ORANGE SODA

ORANGE SODA

$2.00

20oz bottle of Fanta

POLAR SELTZER LIME

POLAR SELTZER LIME

$1.50
POLAR SELTZER POMEGRANATE

POLAR SELTZER POMEGRANATE

$1.50
POLAR SELTZER REGULAR

POLAR SELTZER REGULAR

$1.50

12oz can of Polar Seltzer

ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.00

20oz bottle of Barq's Root Beer

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00

20oz bottle of Sprite

NATALIES LEMONADE

NATALIES LEMONADE

$3.00
WATER

WATER

$1.50

16oz bottle of water

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

Rock City Iced Coffee

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.00+

Rock City Coffee // Organic Genuine Jumpstart

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

BEER, CIDER + WINE

Abv 5%
ALLAGASH RIVER TRIP

ALLAGASH RIVER TRIP

$6.00

Pale Ale 4.8%

ALLAGASH WHITE

ALLAGASH WHITE

$6.00

16 oz can // belgian style wheat beer // 5.2% abv

LAKE ST GEORGE OATMEAL STOUT

LAKE ST GEORGE OATMEAL STOUT

$7.00
MAST LANDING SOLIDUS

MAST LANDING SOLIDUS

$6.00

5.2% Scottish ale. Toasted malt and toffee.

MILLER HIGH LIFE

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$4.00

16oz. of the Champagne of Beers

OXBOW SMOKED HELLES

OXBOW SMOKED HELLES

$6.00

Abv 5%

OXBOW SURFCASTING

OXBOW SURFCASTING

$5.00

4.5% alcohol Sea salt and lime grisette

PETITE DUCHESSE SOUR RED

PETITE DUCHESSE SOUR RED

$6.00
SACRED PROFANE DARK ALE

SACRED PROFANE DARK ALE

$5.00
SACRED PROFANE LIGHT ALE

SACRED PROFANE LIGHT ALE

$5.00
ZERO GRAVITY CONE HEAD IPA

ZERO GRAVITY CONE HEAD IPA

$7.00

16 fl oz. citra-hopped IPA 5.7% ABV 49 IBU

ZERO GRAVITY GREEN STATE LAGER

ZERO GRAVITY GREEN STATE LAGER

$7.00
BLUE LOBSTER RED

BLUE LOBSTER RED

$8.00

Bayside blend: Lodi produced 14.2% can

CAP FIZZ SPARKLING ROSE

CAP FIZZ SPARKLING ROSE

$8.00

Sparkling rose from Illahe Vineyards in Oregon

SHACKSBURY CIDER ARLO

SHACKSBURY CIDER ARLO

$6.00
STOWE HIGH AND DRY CIDER

STOWE HIGH AND DRY CIDER

$7.00

No added sugar. Just apples. Very dry. 6.5%

COCKTAILS

The MaineHattan

The MaineHattan

$17.00Out of stock

bourbon // cocchi americano // lemon // maple syrup Contains 2 5 oz cocktails Stir over ice, strain, serve

CONDIMENT PACKETS

KETCHUP PACKET

KETCHUP PACKET

MUSTARD PACKET

MUSTARD PACKET

MAYONNAISE PACKET

MAYONNAISE PACKET

RELISH PACKET

RELISH PACKET

HOT SAUCE PACKET

SALT PACKET

PEPPER PACKET

VINEGAR

SPESH SAUCE

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burger | Fries | Milkshakes | + More!

Website

Location

367 Main Street, Yarmouth, ME 04096

Directions

Gallery
Thoroughfare image
Thoroughfare image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Owl & Elm - Yarmouth
orange starNo Reviews
365 Main Street Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurantnext
Nighthawk's Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 4
200 Lower Main Street Freeport, ME 04032
View restaurantnext
The Club at Riverside - 1158 Riverside St
orange starNo Reviews
1158 Riverside St Portland, ME 04103
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Grill Room and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
84 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Bayside Bowl
orange star4.3 • 544
58 Alder Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yarmouth

The Garrison
orange star5.0 • 1,260
81 Bridge St Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurantnext
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
orange star4.2 • 186
236 main st Yarmouth, ME 04096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yarmouth
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston