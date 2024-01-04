Thorsby Dari-Delite 21100 US HWY 31
LUNCH/DINNER
BURGERS
- REGULAR BURGER$5.00
A Juicy, 100% Ground Beef Patty, on a toasted bun topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce tomato, pickles and onions.
- DOUBLE REGULAR BURGER$7.00
2 Juicy, 100% Ground Beef Patties, stacked on a toasted bun, topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
- JUMBO BURGER$6.00
A Large, Juicy, 100% Ground Beef Patty, topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion, on a large toasted bun.
- DOUBLE JUMBO BURGER 12 OZ$8.00
Our biggest burger, yet! 2 JUMBO, juicy ground beef patties on a toasted bun, topped with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
- HOT HAMBURGER$10.00+
"Our famous" open face bun and juicy ground beef patty smothered in gravy, cheese, and onions. Comes with 2 classic sides, and a roll.
- HAMBURGER STEAK 3/4 LB$12.00
A classic 100% ground beef "hamburger steak" patty smothered in brown gravy and onions! Comes with 2 classic sides, and a roll.
CHICKEN
- FRIED CHICKEN SNACK$9.00+
BROASTED CHICKEN, served with 2 potato logs, slaw, and a roll.
- FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$10.00+
BROASTED CHICKEN, served with 3 potato logs, slaw, and a roll.
- FRIED HOTWINGS$8.00+
Crispy, Deep Fried, Battered HOT WINGS served with 2 sides, a roll, and your choice of 1 sauce.
- 1 PC BREAST SNACK$10.00
1 BROASTED CHICKEN BREAST, served with 2 potato logs, slaw, and a roll.
- 2 PC BREAST TREAT$12.00
2 BROASTED CHICKEN BREAST, SERVED WITH 3 POTATO LOGS, SLAW, AND A ROLL.
- FRIED WING DINNER$9.00+
BROASTED CHICKEN WINGS, served with 3 potato logs, slaw, and a roll.
- CHICKEN TENDER 4 PC DINNER$9.00
4 BROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS, served with 2 sides & a roll
- CHICKEN TENDER 3 PC SNACK$8.00
3 BROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS, served with 1 side, and a roll
- CHICKEN BURGER$6.00
CHICKEN FILET SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND PICKLES
HOTDOGS
FISH
- 2 PC CATFISH DINNER$14.00
2 Catfish Filets fried to perfection with 2 sides and hushpuppies
- POPCORN SHRIMP SNACK$8.00
our half portion of popcorn shrimp with 1 side and hushpuppies
- POPCORN SHRIMP DINNER$10.00
our largest portion of popcorn shrimp, with two sides, and hushpuppies.
- CATFISH SANDWICH$6.00
CATFISH FILET ON A TOASTED BUN WITH TARTER SAUCE
SALADS
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$6.00+
a bed of iceberg lettuce, topped with a sliced grilled chicken filet, tomatoes, and cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing and crackers.
- FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$6.00+
A bed of iceberg lettuce, topped with crispy fried chicken, tomato, and cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing and crackers.
- GREEN SALAD$3.50
a bed of iceberg lettuce, topped with tomatoes and cheese. comes with your choice of dressing and crackers.
- CHEF SALAD$6.00+
a bed of iceberg lettuce topped with crispy bacon, ham, tomatoes, and cheese. comes with your choice of dressing and crackers.
SIDES
- FRIES$3.00+
crinkle-cut french fries
- CURLY FRIES$4.00+
crispy, CURLY french fries
- TOTS$3.00+
crispy tater-tots
- 1 POTATO LOG$0.75
a potato log is a super big version of a normal potato wedge.
- SLAW$3.69+
our famous sweet-based cole slaw!!
- MASHED POTATOES$3.69+
creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, topped with or without brown gravy
- ONION RINGS$4.00
extra large, beer-battered onion rings
- CORN NUGGETS$4.00
FRIED golden, crispy nuggets filled with sweet yellow corn!
- HUSH PUPPIES$3.00+
quiet dogs!!
- FRIED OKRA$3.00+
crispy deep fried nuggets of okra!
- GREEN BEANS$3.69+
seasoned to perfection, these green beans will leave your mouth watering for more!
- MAC AND CHEESE BITES$4.50
Crispy, fried triangles filled with yummy mac and cheese!
- FRIED PICKLES$4.00+
crispy, fried dill pickle chips. serves with your choice of 1 sauce.
- GREEN SALAD$3.50
a small bed of iceberg lettuce topped with cheese and tomatoes, with your choice of dressing and crackers.
SANDWICHES
- GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$7.00
A grilled chicken filet fresh off of the grill, topped with bacon and cheese on a toasted bun, with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles!
- CLUB$8.00
Our version of a club is HOT. Grilled Ham + Cheese on one side and a BLT on the other. Separated by a piece of toasted bread in the middle. Comes with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted bread.
- HOT HAM & CHEESE$5.00
A fan fave! This sandwich is exactly what it says, grilled ham covered with gooey melted cheese, on buttery toasted bread. This comes plain, but add as may toppings/condiments as you like!
- BLT$5.00
Our mouth-watering BLT is a classic sandwich on toasted bread with fresh hot bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo!
- GRILLED CHEESE$3.50
A classic sandwich with buttery toasted bread and gooey melted cheese. Comes plain, but add as many toppings/ condiments as you like!
KID'S MEALS
- KID'S JR BURGER$6.00
The kids version of our famous BURGER. Just a smidge smaller, our Junior Burger is topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions.
- KID'S HOTDOG$6.00
A 6 inch beef frank on a warmed bun, topped with whatever your kiddo desires!
- KID'S GRILLED CHEESE$6.00
Our classic grilled cheese is toasted buttery bread with gooey melted cheese in the middle.
- KID'S 2 PC CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
Our kids chicken tender meal comes with 2 crispy, hand battered chicken tenders and your kiddos choice of sauce!
- KID'S CORNDOG$6.00
A classic corndog, ready for your kiddo to enjoy with their favorite dipping sauce!
FAMILY CHICKEN MEALS
- 8 PC BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL$20.00+
8 PIECES OF BROASTED CHICKEN WITH 1/2 PINT OF SLAW, 8 LOGS ~OR~ MASHED POTATOES, & 4 ROLLS
- 12 PC BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL$28.00+
12 PIECES OF BROASTED CHICKEN WITH A PINT OF SLAW, 12 LOGS ~OR~ MASHED POTATOES & 6 ROLLS.
- 16 PC BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL$40.00+
16 PIECES OF BROASTED CHICKEN WITH 1.5 PINT OF SLAW, 16 LOGS ~OR~ MASHED POTATOES AND 8 ROLLS.
- 20 PC BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL$44.00+
20 PIECES OF BROASTED CHICKEN, WITH A QUART OF SLAW, 20 LOGS ~OR~ MASHED POTATOES, AND 10 ROLLS.
- BROASTED CHICKEN TENDER MEALS$23.00+
BROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS, COMES WITH SLAW, LOGS OR MASHED POTATOES, AND ROLLS
Dari-Fries
- Dari- French Fries$4.00+
Dari-Fries are a bed of crinkle cut french fries covered and smothered with your choice of toppings! Choose up to 3 toppings, then .25 for each additional topping!
- Dari-Tots$4.00+
Dari-Tots are a bed of crispy tater tots covered and smothered with whatever toppings your heart desires!
- Dari-Logs$6.00+
Crispy, yummy potato logs, covered and smothered with your choice of toppings! Choose up to 3 toppings, then .25 for each additional topping!
- Dari-CURLY Fries$5.00+
Dari-CURLY Fries are a bed of seasoned curly fries, smothered in any toppings your heart desires!
- Dari-FUNNEL Fries$5.00+
A dessert twist on our famous Dari-Fries!! Choose up to 3 toppings, then .25 for each additional topping!
DESSERT
SOFT SERVE
SUNDAES & SPLITS
PARFAITS
FRIED PIES
CAKE & BROWNIE SUNDAES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Love at First Bite!
21100 US HWY 31, Thorsby, AL 35171