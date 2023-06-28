Main picView gallery

Thousand Islands Club 21952 Club Road

21952 Club Road

Wellesley Island, NY 13640

Food

Small Plates

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Crispy rice cakes, avocado, pickled jalapeño, cucumber, yuzu ponzu, sambal aioli

Beet Bruschetta

$14.00Out of stock

Warm Cana de Cabre, pickled red onion, pinenuts

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

confit potato, candied lemons, onion jam

Corn Arepa

$18.00Out of stock

Braised short ribs, queso fresco, demi

Portobello Fries

$14.00

horseradish aioli, curry ranch

Eggplant Burrata

$18.00Out of stock

heirloom tomato, lemon basil vinaigrette

Shrimp & Crab Fritters

$18.00

corn salad, smokey aioli

Baked Oysters

$20.00

preserved lemon aioli, sesame cabbage

Salads

Chopped Wedge

$18.00

bacon, shaved red onion, Maytag Bleu, heirloom tomato

Classic Caesar

$13.00

romaine, cornbread crumble, shaved parm

Fiesta Bowl

$18.00

corn, black beans, crispy avocado, roasted jalapeno vin.

Large Plates

Balsamic Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

caramelized onion, potato tart, demi glace

Catch Of The Day

$38.00

Chefs daily creation

Chicken Riggies

$28.00

carmelized onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, vodka cream sauce

Farro Island Salmon

$38.00

roasted potato hash, seasonal succotash, romesco

Diver Scallops

$36.00

cauliflower mash, corn sautee, pepita gremolata,golden raisin brown butter vin.

16oz Ribeye

$46.00

boursin mashed, broccolini, horseradish compound butter

8oz Filet Mignon

$43.00

boursin mashed, broccolini, horseradish compound butter

Handhelds

Barbacoa Braised Beef Taco

$14.00

grilled pineapple salsa

Fresh Catch Taco

$16.00

pico, shredded cabbage, smokey aioli

Crispy Avocado

$14.00

corn salsa, smokey aioli, shredded cabbage

Mahi Club

$18.00

cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade

TI Burger

$24.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

spicy pickles, garlic aioli, cheddar

Pizza

Hot Honey Pizza

$23.00

ricotta, red onion, hot honey, spicy soppresata

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

mornay base, goat cheese, carmelized onion, fresh herbs

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

mornay base, carmaelized onions, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, celery

Margarita Pizza

$23.00

hot cherry peppers, ricotta, motz

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Cheese

$12.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$10.00

served with garlic aioli

Heirloom Carrots

$12.00

organic seasonal veggies, sauteed

Boursin Mashed

$8.00

cheesy potatoes

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookies

$12.00

Rum Cake

$12.00

Specials

Coconut shrimp

$20.00

14 oz NY STRIP

$68.00

Beef Wellingtons

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$28.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Gingerale

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Shirley Temp

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pellegrino Large

$7.00

Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Bottled Still Water SM

$5.00

Bottle Still Water LG

$7.00

LADIES NIGHT

Food (Copy)

Street Corn

$8.00

smokey aioli, cilantro, queso fresco

Shrimp Street Tacos

$8.00

crispy bang bang shrimp, slaw, pickled onion

Tuna Tostadas

$8.00

tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango, yuzu ponzu

Corn Arepa

$8.00

HH Oysters Rockafeller

$8.00

$7 DRINK

$7.00

$6 WINE

$6.00

Brunch COCKTAILS

Painkiller

$13.00

Bloody Bolt

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

Summer Sangria

$12.00

Lemon Berry Fizz

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With a River Casual, or “come as you are” theme, the Thousand Islands Club Restaurant welcomes you to dine at our famed outdoor/enclosed patio with seating up to 135, while watching the ships pass by or choose one of our newly renovated indoor dining rooms or our superb lounge area for dinner or light fare. We feature cutting edge innovative menu selections including freshly flown in fish, choice organic steak & chops, to our inviting tapas and G-free small plate specialties, there is something for everyone!

Location

21952 Club Road, Wellesley Island, NY 13640

Directions

Main pic

