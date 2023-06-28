Thousand Islands Club 21952 Club Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With a River Casual, or “come as you are” theme, the Thousand Islands Club Restaurant welcomes you to dine at our famed outdoor/enclosed patio with seating up to 135, while watching the ships pass by or choose one of our newly renovated indoor dining rooms or our superb lounge area for dinner or light fare. We feature cutting edge innovative menu selections including freshly flown in fish, choice organic steak & chops, to our inviting tapas and G-free small plate specialties, there is something for everyone!
Location
21952 Club Road, Wellesley Island, NY 13640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Riley's by the River - 46-48 James Street
No Reviews
46-48 James Street Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
View restaurant
The Clayton Yacht Club - 115 Bartlett Point Road
No Reviews
115 Bartlett Point Road Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurant
More near Wellesley Island