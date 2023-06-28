Thousand Islands Club 21952 Club Road

Restaurant info

With a River Casual, or “come as you are” theme, the Thousand Islands Club Restaurant welcomes you to dine at our famed outdoor/enclosed patio with seating up to 135, while watching the ships pass by or choose one of our newly renovated indoor dining rooms or our superb lounge area for dinner or light fare. We feature cutting edge innovative menu selections including freshly flown in fish, choice organic steak & chops, to our inviting tapas and G-free small plate specialties, there is something for everyone!