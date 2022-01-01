- Home
The Hall on the Yard Orlando
No reviews yet
1412 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Starters
Fluffy Tacos
Specialty Entrees
Desserts
Brunch
Sides
Lunch available 11a-3p tue-fri
Shareables
Bacon Fat Brussels
bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts tossed with romesco, bacon lardons, and roasted shallots topped with goat cheese and grated parmesan
Crab Cake App
our house made crab cake, cooked crispy in butter, atop locally grown arugula tossed with chorizo, corn, shaved red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes in a local honey & chile vinaigrette with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce
Seafood Corn Chowder
house made sweet corn chowder with shrimp, mussels, and smoked salmon; served with a garlic baton and chives
Entrees
Braised Short Rib
red wine braised short ribs served with parmesan and roasted red pepper polenta and finished with crispy shallots and red wine demi glace
Crab Cake Dinner
our house made crab cake, pan seared crispy in butter, and served over old bay ranch crispy potatoes with romesco and a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce
Quick Bites
Patty Melt
short rib & brisket blended smash burger topped with balsamic caramelized onions, smoked cheddar & gouda cheeses and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough bread (served with crispy ranch chive potatoes)
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
short rib braised slow and low, then shredded & tossed with balsamic caramelized onions in between butter toasted sourdough with melted smoked cheddar and gouda cheeses
Crispy Pork Belly
crispy pork belly with pickled vegetables, sambal-ginger aioli served with butter toasted DF bakery hoagie roll
Desserts
Tres Leches Doughnut
southern style biscuit doughnut tossed in cinnamon and sugar topped with a tres leches ice cream and finished with strawberry powder and dulce de leche
White Chocolate Strawberry Creme Brulee
a decadent white chocolate custard with a house made strawberry jam tucked away underneath and orange scented sugar bruleed on top
Chefs Ice Cream Creation
Pumpkin Donut Sundae
Sides & Extras
Brunch (Sat & Sun 11a-4p)
Tres Leches French Toast
thick slices of sourdough bread marinated in a tres leches batter, browned in butter, and served over tres leches anglaise. topped with a fresh strawberry relish, and finished with dulce de leche, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and served with two bacon strips
Crab Cake Benedict
our house made crab cake seared atop toasted locally baked herb focaccia bread with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce, two sunny side up eggs, and finished with a chive hollandaise
Lunch
Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-5PM
Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri
Starters
Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, salami, chefs choice of cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, herb oil, toasted bread
Garlic Knots
A Dozen Bite Size Pieces of Crunchy Ciabatta & Pretzel Bread Served with Butter and Two Spreads of Your Choice.
Burrata
Our House Made Herb Oil, Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt, & Ciabatta Bread
Shrimp Sofrito
Grilled Red Argentinian Shrimp, Garlic Butter, White Wine, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, Lime, Sweet Peppers
Normas Meatballs
Beef meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with parmesan and ricotta cheese, served with garlic bread.
Truffle Bruschetta
Toasted Crostini, ricotta cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, truffle balsamic glaze.
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream, Parmesan Cheese, Butter, Cracked Black Pepper, Served with Warm Garlic Bread Add Chicken $5.50 Add Shrimp $6.50
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp in a Garlic-Butter & Lemon Sauce, Over Linguini, Pecorino Cheese, Served with Warm Garlic Bread
Fra Diavolo
Spicy Marinara Sauce with Hot Chili Peppers, Over Fettucine, Pecorino Cheese Served with Warm Garlic Bread Add Chicken $5.50 Add Shrimp $6.50
Pizza
EXTRAS / ADD-ONS
Specials!!
Wabi Fried Rice
Wabi Specialties
Starters
Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri
Quick Bites
Sharable
Wraps and Pizza
Chef's Masterpiece
Dessert
Lunch Tue-Fri 11AM - 3PM
APPETIZERS & SALADS
F&H ENTREES
Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-5PM
SAUCES
Lunch available 11a-3pm tues-fri
DESSERTS
Appetizer/Shared Plates
Entree
Dessert
Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-4PM
Lunch
Mezze Style Starters
Flaming Cheese
Greek Cheese drizzled with hot honey, served with fig compote and pita
El Greco Dip Trio
Hummus, tzatziki, babbaghanoush, assorted grilled breads.
Charred Octopus
Served with Hazelnut Romesco Sauce and Marinated Chickpea Salad
Greek Fries
Red pepper Yoghurt, feta cheese, crispy capers.
Spinach Dip
Calamari
Hummus
Tzatziki
Babbaghanoush
Handhelds & Platters
Specialty Entrees
Desserts
Brunch
Extras
Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1412 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803