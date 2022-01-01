The Hall on the Yard imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Hall on the Yard Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

1412 Alden Road

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Itzayana Chips & Dip Trio

$18.00

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Birria Nachos

$18.00

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Tostadas

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Fluffy Tacos

Pick 2

$18.00

Pick 3

$22.00

Handhelds

California Burrito

$20.00

Crunchwrap

$18.00

Adult Quesadilla

$18.00

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Specialty Entrees

Mahi Pastor

$28.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$25.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Brunch

Carne asada, papas fritas, queso, ranchero, sunny side egg

Pork Tamales

$22.00

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$22.00

Sides

Chips

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Charred Tomato Salsa

$2.00

Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Crema

$1.00

Lunch available 11a-3p tue-fri

LUNCH Chips & Queso

$6.00

LUNCH Street Corn

$6.00

LUNCH Quesadilla

$12.00

LUNCH Tostadas

$12.00

LUNCH Churros

$5.00

Shareables

Bacon Fat Brussels

$14.00Out of stock

bacon fat roasted brussel sprouts tossed with romesco, bacon lardons, and roasted shallots topped with goat cheese and grated parmesan

Crab Cake App

$16.00

our house made crab cake, cooked crispy in butter, atop locally grown arugula tossed with chorizo, corn, shaved red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes in a local honey & chile vinaigrette with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce

Seafood Corn Chowder

$16.00

house made sweet corn chowder with shrimp, mussels, and smoked salmon; served with a garlic baton and chives

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$35.00

red wine braised short ribs served with parmesan and roasted red pepper polenta and finished with crispy shallots and red wine demi glace

Crab Cake Dinner

$37.00

our house made crab cake, pan seared crispy in butter, and served over old bay ranch crispy potatoes with romesco and a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce

Quick Bites

Patty Melt

$16.00

short rib & brisket blended smash burger topped with balsamic caramelized onions, smoked cheddar & gouda cheeses and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough bread (served with crispy ranch chive potatoes)

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

short rib braised slow and low, then shredded & tossed with balsamic caramelized onions in between butter toasted sourdough with melted smoked cheddar and gouda cheeses

Crispy Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

crispy pork belly with pickled vegetables, sambal-ginger aioli served with butter toasted DF bakery hoagie roll

Desserts

Tres Leches Doughnut

$13.00Out of stock

southern style biscuit doughnut tossed in cinnamon and sugar topped with a tres leches ice cream and finished with strawberry powder and dulce de leche

White Chocolate Strawberry Creme Brulee

$10.00

a decadent white chocolate custard with a house made strawberry jam tucked away underneath and orange scented sugar bruleed on top

Chefs Ice Cream Creation

$8.00

Pumpkin Donut Sundae

$13.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Honey Chili Vinaigrette

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Plain Risotto

$8.00

Candied Nuts

$1.50

Brunch (Sat & Sun 11a-4p)

Tres Leches French Toast

$21.00

thick slices of sourdough bread marinated in a tres leches batter, browned in butter, and served over tres leches anglaise. topped with a fresh strawberry relish, and finished with dulce de leche, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and served with two bacon strips

Crab Cake Benedict

$27.00

our house made crab cake seared atop toasted locally baked herb focaccia bread with a house made lemon pickle tartar sauce, two sunny side up eggs, and finished with a chive hollandaise

Lunch

L-Arugula

$9.00

L-Caprese

$9.00

L- Chicken Sausage

$11.00Out of stock

L-Patty Melt

$12.00

L-Ice Cream

$5.00

Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-5PM

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri

Italian Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Olives, Parmesan, Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Banana Foster

$6.00

Starters

Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Prosciutto, salami, chefs choice of cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, herb oil, toasted bread

Garlic Knots

$9.00

A Dozen Bite Size Pieces of Crunchy Ciabatta & Pretzel Bread Served with Butter and Two Spreads of Your Choice.

Burrata

$18.00Out of stock

Our House Made Herb Oil, Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt, & Ciabatta Bread

Shrimp Sofrito

$19.00

Grilled Red Argentinian Shrimp, Garlic Butter, White Wine, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño, Lime, Sweet Peppers

Normas Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Beef meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with parmesan and ricotta cheese, served with garlic bread.

Truffle Bruschetta

$17.00

Toasted Crostini, ricotta cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, truffle balsamic glaze.

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.00

Cream, Parmesan Cheese, Butter, Cracked Black Pepper, Served with Warm Garlic Bread Add Chicken $5.50 Add Shrimp $6.50

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sautéed Shrimp in a Garlic-Butter & Lemon Sauce, Over Linguini, Pecorino Cheese, Served with Warm Garlic Bread

Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce with Hot Chili Peppers, Over Fettucine, Pecorino Cheese Served with Warm Garlic Bread Add Chicken $5.50 Add Shrimp $6.50

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza - 3 Cheese Blend & Pomodoro Sauce

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Build your own pizza! To start you'll get a 3-Cheese Blend with Pomodoro Sauce, then add as many toppings as you like!

Dessert

Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

EXTRAS / ADD-ONS

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$1.75

Extra Bread

$5.00

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Extra Shrimp

$7.50

Extra Butter / Garlic Butter

$2.00

Extra Balsamic

$1.75

Extra Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Birthday Candle

$1.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Specials!!

Spicy B.

$25.00Out of stock

Chimichurri Tenderloin

$20.00Out of stock

4 oz Tenderloin Seared & Sliced, Topped with House-Made Chimichurri & Toasted Crostini

$10 Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Sde Caesar

$6.00

Wabi Bao Buns

Mix + Match

$12.00

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Hiosin Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Wabi Fried Rice

Chicken Karage Fried Rice

$18.00

Wabi Specialties

Dragon Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

ginger, garlic, scallion, dragon sauce, pickled cabbage, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms

Birria Ramen

$25.00

Porky Pig Ramen

$22.00

pork belly, ground pork, egg, bok choy, bean sprouts, mushrooms, sesame seeds

Starters

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Avocado Mash, spicy mayo, tobiko

Crispy Pork Pot Stickers

$12.00

Ponzo, chili crisp, pickled slaw

Sushi Fries

$15.00

Shoestring Fries, crab salad, spicy mayo, hoisin glaze, tobiko

Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri

LUNCH Potstickers

$5.00

LUNCH Crispy Tuna

$8.00

LUNCH Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

LUNCH Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

LUNCH Mochi

$5.00

Quick Bites

Tikka Masala Flat Bread

$14.00

Sharable

Two Lamb Lollipop Two chicken kabob skewers Two Tandoori Chicken Four Samosa

Feast Platter

$42.00

Pizza Combo

$30.00

Wraps and Pizza

Kathi Wrap

$18.00

Tikka Masala Pizza

$21.00

Chef's Masterpiece

Lamb Lollipop

$30.00

Dessert

Classic Indian sweet soft & spongy prepared with mango flavor.

Mango Rasmalai

$8.00

Gulab Jamun Trifle

$8.00

Lunch Tue-Fri 11AM - 3PM

LU Indo-Chinese boneless wings

$7.00

LU Samosa (Veg or Chicken)

$8.00

LU Butter chicken (rice or paratha)

$12.00

LU kathi wrap (chicken or paneer)

$9.00

LU Mango Ras malai

$6.00

APPETIZERS & SALADS

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

F&H ENTREES

Shrimp Boil

$25.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$24.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Plate

$25.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

Pimento Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Tomato BLT

$16.00

Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-5PM

Side single waffle

$9.00

Side scrabbled eggs

$5.00

Side bacon

$5.00

Bacon Egg CHZ Burger

$18.00

Biscuits and gravy

$20.00

Biscuit sandwich

$18.00

Chicken and biscuit sandwich

$18.00

SAUCES

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Hot Honey Syrup

$0.50Out of stock

FL Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

HM Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lunch available 11a-3pm tues-fri

Lunch Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$6.00

LUNCH House Salad

$6.00

LUNCH Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Lunch Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

LUNCH Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

SIDES

Coleslaw

$6.00

Red Skin Mash

$9.00

Collard Greens

$9.00Out of stock

Four Cheese Mac

$9.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chips Cookies

$9.00

Appetizer/Shared Plates

Conch Fritters

$12.00

Mini Patty Veggie

$6.00

Sweet Chili wings

$14.00

Entree

Pork shoulder marinated in jerk sauce cooked to perfection

Caribbean Beach Salad Chicken

$16.00

Caribbean Beach Salad Shrimp

$20.00

Jamaican Pepper Steak

$28.00

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Jerk Pork

$20.00

Steam Snapper Filet

$30.00

Side

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Red Velvet cake with vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

3 Layer Chocolate Cake with vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Brunch Available Saturday and Sunday 11AM-4PM

Oxtail & Grits

$24.00

Pepper Steak & Grits

$20.00

Filet Snapper Fish

$30.00

Lunch

Lunch Wings Jerk

$8.00

Lunch Wings Sweet Chile

$8.00

Lunch Wings Agave

$8.00

Lunch Curry Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Jerk Pork

$12.00

Lunch Carrot Cake

$5.00

Mezze Style Starters

Flaming Cheese

$15.00

Greek Cheese drizzled with hot honey, served with fig compote and pita

El Greco Dip Trio

$18.00

Hummus, tzatziki, babbaghanoush, assorted grilled breads.

Charred Octopus

$19.00

Served with Hazelnut Romesco Sauce and Marinated Chickpea Salad

Greek Fries

$12.00

Red pepper Yoghurt, feta cheese, crispy capers.

Spinach Dip

$18.00

Calamari

$19.00

Hummus

$8.00

Tzatziki

$8.00

Babbaghanoush

$8.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Carrot Salad

$16.00

Handhelds & Platters

Chicken Gyro

$18.00

Salmon Skewers Platter

$22.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00Out of stock

Meatball Platter

$22.00

Specialty Entrees

Lemon Chicken

$28.00

Moussaka

$25.00

Lamb Ribs

$35.00

Grilled Branzino

$38.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass, garlic crisps, capers, ladolemono.

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava

$9.00

Rolled baklava, with a pistachio and honey spread between the layers, served with chocolate ganache.

Greek Doughnuts

$9.00

Olive Oil Cakes served with seasonal berries and chantilly cream

Brunch

Greek Avocado Toast

$18.00

Tomato and Egg Scramble served over mashed avocado over grilled sourdough. Comes with side salad and crispy potatoes

Greek Quiche

$21.00Out of stock

Extras

Pita

$2.00

Sourdough

$3.00

Side tziki

$3.00

Chicken breast

$8.00Out of stock

Octopus

$8.00

Chicken thigh

$6.00

Hummus

$3.00

Side salad

$8.00

Side fries

$8.00

Lunch available 11a-3p tues-fri

Lunch Tzatziki

$6.00

Lunch Greek Fries

$6.00

Lunch Greek Meatballs

$12.00

Lunch Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Baklava

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1412 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
The Hall on the Yard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1835 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
orange star4.6 • 1,009
100 S. Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - Milkhouse
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Bumby Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Provision and Buzz Co.
orange star3.7 • 212
4868 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
933 South Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston