Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoppy Days Diner

621 Reviews

$

931 Main St

Willimantic, CT 06226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Pancakes
Big Willie

Breakfast Favorites

1 Egg

$6.99

2 Eggs

$7.99

3 Eggs

$8.99

Big Willie

$15.49

Steak And Eggs

$15.99

Carb Conscious

$12.49

The Bennys

$11.99

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$12.49

Thread City Too

$12.99

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.99

Chicken & Waffle w/2eggs

$15.99

Little Willie

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Ultimate BEC

$12.49

Quiche Ham & Broc

$8.99

House Monte Cristo

$11.49

Quiche Spinach

$8.99

Breakfast Steak Bomb Sandwich

$11.99

Crepes with Nutella & Fruit

$9.99

Mollys Sandwich

$9.99

Sunflower Special

$11.99

Lox Asiago Bagel Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast Sliders

$12.99

Taco Breakfast Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Spicy Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Bacon Hash Pile Up

$13.99

From The Griddle

Pancakes

French Toast

Belgium Waffle

$8.49

Gluten Free Pancake

Gluten Free French Toast

Omelets

Western Omelette

$14.99

Veggie Omelette

$14.99

Plain Omelette

$8.00

Cowboy Omelette

$14.99

Benedict Omelette

$13.99

Thread City Special

$14.99

Taco Omelette

$14.99Out of stock

REUBEN OML CORNED BEEF

$14.99

REUBEN OML PASTRAMI

$14.99

GREEK

$13.99

Loaded Philly Omelette

$14.99

Chli Omlt

$13.99

Irish Omlt

$14.49

Italian Sausage omlt

$14.99

On the Lighter Side

Danish

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Yogurt with Fruit

$6.99

Yogurt ONLY

$4.00

GRITS

$4.49

OATMEAL

$4.49

Scone

$3.00

Donut

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Flavor Maple

$2.25

Real Maple

$2.00

Coffee Roll

$4.50

strawberry blueberry

$4.75

Bowl of chilli

$4.99

Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Western Sand

$10.99

Side Orders

Carmelized Onions

$1.50

Lett + Tom

$2.00

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Ital Sausage

$5.99

Side Sliced Corned Beef

$5.99

Side Grilled Tomato

$2.00

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Hash

$4.99

Side Hf

$3.50

Side Kielbasa

$5.99

Side Links

$4.99

Side Pastrami

$5.99

Side Patty

$4.99

Side Philly Steak

$5.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Turkey Ssg

$4.99

Single Egg

$1.49

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Tots

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Salsa

$1.50

Side Curly Fries

$3.50

Side Steak

$9.99

Side Strawberries

$3.50

Xtra Cheese

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.99

peanut butter

$0.75

Sweet Potato fries

$3.50

Loaded Tots

House Tots

$12.99

Western Tots

$13.99

Chili Tots

$12.99

Cowboy Tots

$13.99

Irish Tots

$13.99

Taco Tots

$14.99

PUB SANDWICHES

CHICKEN AVOCADO BLT

$12.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

GRILLED CHEESE, BACON, TOMATO

$8.49

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$11.99

TUNA MELT

$9.99

TURKEY MELT

$9.99

BLT

$11.49

REUBEN

$10.99

HOPPYS FAVORITE

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Ham, Tomato

$8.49

Hoppys Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Hot Italian Sausage Roll

$10.99

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$9.49

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

FOOT LONG DOG

$5.49

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$13.49

WESTERN BURGER

$12.99

PATTY MELT

$11.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.99

Chili CheeseDog

$8.99

HOT DOGS

FOOT LONG DOG

$5.99

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$8.99

CHICKEN

Tender basket

$9.49

Beverages

Small Milk

$1.75

Large Milk

$2.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Small Juice

$2.50

Large Juice

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milkshake

$4.50

Vanilla Chai Tea

$3.00

Red Rasberry Kombucha

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Kombucha

$3.50

Ice Cream Float

$4.50

Blue/Lav Herbal iced tea

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

spark flav water

$3.00

Tiger Seed Matcha Mint

$4.00

Bobba Tea

$4.00

Mood boost

$4.00

Hibiscus Sangria Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Organic iced tea

$3.00

Tiger Seed Ginger Lime

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew (unsweet)

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Creme Brulee Cold Brew (unsweet)

$4.00

Teatulia Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Teatulia Watermelon Iced Tea

$4.00

Teatulia Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Passion Fruit Apple Bubble Tea

$4.50

Wild Bills soda

$2.79

Specials

Ghost Pepper Ketchup

$0.50

Bac Bourbon Ketchup

$0.50

Garlic Dill Ketchup

$0.50

Donut Hole Basket w\sauce

$5.99

Habanero Brkfst Burger

$12.99

Bourbon Bacon Saus Omelet

$14.49

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$10.99

Spicy Kielbasa Platter

$12.99

Chorizo Benedict

$13.99

Bowl

1

$2.50

2

$3.00

3

$3.50

4

$4.00

Sm Sundae

$5.50

Lg Sundae

$7.50

Cookie Sundae

$8.50

Waffle Sundae

$9.00

Add Topping

$0.50

Milkshake

$4.50

Ice Cream Soda

$3.00

Banana Split

$8.50

Waffle Sundae

$8.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Candy

Cookies

$5.50

Truffles

$2.25

Large Spiral Lollipop

$2.50

Round Spin Lollipop

$3.00

Bulk 10 Truffles

$20.00

Lollipop

$3.00

Big Lollipop

$5.00

Macaroon

$2.25

Macaroon 6pc

$7.50

Macaroon 12pc

$14.00

Licorice

$1.00

Strawberry Bon Bon

$0.75

ice cream loli

$2.25

soda pop

$2.50

Fudge

$4.00

caramel apple

$3.25

Other

Mug

$7.50

Keychain

$1.00

Sunflower Loaf

$12.00

Stuffed Frog

$6.50

Chocolate Oreo 3

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Oreo 2

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Real Syrup (bottle)

$10.00

Hot Sauce

$3.50

HC Bombs

$6.00

Ghost Pepper Ketchup (bottle)

$8.00

Real Maple

$2.00

Garlic Dill Ketchup (bottle)

$8.00

Bacon Bourbon Ketchup (bottle)

$8.00

Apple Cinnamon Real Syrup (bottle)

$10.00

Salted Caramel Real Syrup (bottle)

$10.00

Strawberry Real Syrup (bottle)

$10.00

Shirts

Shirts

$20.00

Tea

Tea

$5.00

Special Mug

$6.00

Steeper

$2.00

Number

sesame bagel ham spin ev cc

$6.99

asiago lox bagel

$7.99

cinn bagl maple cc patty

$6.99

Donut

Donut

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our online ordering page. Our menu has changed so please take a look around!

Location

931 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226

Directions

Gallery
Hoppy Days Diner image
Hoppy Days Diner image
Hoppy Days Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Willimantic Brewing Co. - Willibrew
orange starNo Reviews
967 Main street Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.7 • 556
413 Pleasant Street Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.5 • 287
117 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 0502 - Mansfield Papa Gino’s & D’Angelo
orange starNo Reviews
95 Storrs Road, #95 Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Coyote Flaco Mansfield - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
50 Higgins highway Mansfield, CT, CT 06250
View restaurantnext
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
orange star3.9 • 891
50 Lake St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Willimantic

Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.7 • 556
413 Pleasant Street Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.5 • 287
117 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willimantic
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
No reviews yet
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston