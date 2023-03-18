  • Home
A map showing the location of Three Arrows Coffee Company and New Horizon Cafe 5413 Carlisle PikeView gallery

Three Arrows Coffee Company and New Horizon Cafe 5413 Carlisle Pike

5413 Carlisle Pike

New Oxford, PA 17350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drink Menu

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Red Eye

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso with hot water

Latte

$3.10+

espresso with frothed milk

Cappuccino

$2.75+

espresso with frothed milk

Cafe Breve

$3.70+

Cortado

$3.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

espresso & water over ice

Iced Latte

$3.50+

espresso & milk over ice

Iced Breve

$4.30+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Frappe

$5.00+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Chai

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Iced London Fog

$4.00+

Artisan Soda

$3.20+

Italian Crème Soda

$3.50+

Smoothie

$5.30+

Food

Breakfast

Sunrise Omelette

$12.50

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.99

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.50

Waffles

$8.00

Waffle with Toppings

$10.99

Maple Blast

$6.99

The Big Start

$10.99

Biscuit, Egg, & Cheese

$4.25

English Muffin, Egg, & Cheese

$4.25

Croissant, Egg, & Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$5.25

Lunch

Turkey Panini

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$12.50

Ham & Swiss Panini

$11.00

New Horizon Burger

$8.99

Farmer's Burger

$9.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$7.25

Hamburger

$7.00

On The Go Burger

$7.50

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.50

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.50

Cup Of Soup & Half Panini Combo

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$8.00

New Cobb Salad

$10.00

Horizon Specialty Salad

$10.75

House Salad

$5.00

Sides

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

Fresh Fruit Cup with Dip

$7.00

Tater Tots

$3.99

Toast

$1.25

Egg Whites (2)

$1.99

Eggs

$1.75

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Sausage Link

$3.75

Ham

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Pastries

Dawn's Homemade Donuts

Dawn Original

$1.50

Chocolate with Sprinkles

$1.75

Vanilla with Sprinkles

$1.75

Glazed Cream Filled

$2.00

Chocolate Topped Cream Filled

$2.00

Vanilla Topped Cream Filled

$2.00

Cup of Glazed Donut Holes

$3.99

Cup of Cream Filled Donut Holes

$4.50

Wildflour Confections

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.69

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.69

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$2.00

Sticky Bun

$2.25

Sticky Bun with Nuts

$2.40

Retail

Coffee

Bagged Coffee

$13.95

Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

$1.75

Teas

Tea Tin

$9.25

Tea Tin

$9.75

Tea Tin

$10.50

Tea Tin

$11.25

Tea Tin

$11.75

Tea Tin

$12.25

Tea Tin

$12.50

Tea Tin

$12.75

Tea Bag

$0.50

Apparel

T-Shirt

$17.99

Crewnecks

$39.99

Hoodies

$44.99

Youth T-Shirt

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5413 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

