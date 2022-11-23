Three Bird Cafe 3062B E. Van Buren
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a seasonal and locally supported menu. Three Bird Cafe is a gathering spot for people to enjoy the food they love with the people they love. Our to-go orders will feature eco friendly single use packaging as we continue to focus on leaving a softer footprint for future generations.
Location
3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
