Three Bird Cafe 3062B E. Van Buren

review star

No reviews yet

3062 E Van Buren B

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Beet Reuben
Shrimp Po Boy
Turkey Sammy

Tasty Nibbles

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs (4) with Smoked Paprika and Candied Jalapenos

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Soft, Salted Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Dip

Schwarma Dip

$14.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Brussel Sprout halves roasted and tossed with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette & Parmesan Cheese *can be made Vegan

Soups

Hello Fall! Are you ready for soups because we sure are.

Colorado Pork Green Chili Cup

$7.00

Colorado Pork Green Chili Bowl

$10.00

Vegan Lentil Chili-Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Lentil Chili-Cup

$6.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$6.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Salads

Soup, Salad & Bread

Soup, Salad & Bread

$12.00

Garden Salad with Choice of Soup or Chili and Today's Bread Offering *Gluten Bread Free available for 2

Autumn Harvest Salad

Autumn Harvest Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Greens, Quinoa Salad, Butternut Squash, Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Pecans, Red Onions & Cranberry Pear Balsamic & EVOO

Smoked Beet Citrus Salad

Smoked Beet Citrus Salad

$13.00

Mixed and Micro Greens, Smoked Beets, Feta Cheese, Toasted Pistachios, & Orange Sections. We recommend the White Balsamic Dressing with this salad.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Red Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese & Toasted Chickpeas. We recommend the Greek Feta Dressing for this salad.

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Shrimp n Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Creamy Smoked Gouda Grits with Cajun Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic, & Onions

Baked Potatoes

Classic Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, & Green Onions

Sandwiches

Turkey Sammy

Turkey Sammy

$16.00

Wheat Berry Bread, Smoked Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Havarti Cheese, Spinach & Mayo toasted to perfection

Corned Beef Pretzel Sammy

Corned Beef Pretzel Sammy

$15.00

Corned Beef & Coleslaw on a Pretzel Bun with Whole Grain Mustard

Smoked Beet Reuben

Smoked Beet Reuben

$15.00

Smoked Beets with Sauerkraut & Caraway Seeds, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Marble Rye Bread; toasted to perfection

BLTA

BLTA

$14.00

Bacon, Micro Greens, Tomatoes, & Avocado on Toasted Bread

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Cajun Seasoned Shrimp Sauteed with EVOO, Tomato Slices, Fresh Herbs, Shredded Romaine & Cajun Mayo on a Buttery Toasted Bun. Lemon Wedge on the side

Rainbow Veggie Wrap

Rainbow Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Vegan wrap with house made hummus, spinach, peppers, cabbage, cucumber, tomatoes & carrots

Bread Option

Sides Only

Duo Potato Salad

$3.00

Lay's Potato Chips

$3.00

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Quinoa Salad

$3.00

Bakery

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00

ML Coconut Cake Slice

$7.00

ML Blueberry Bar

$4.50

ML Apple Fritter SLICE

$3.00

ML Pumpkin Bread Slice

$3.00
Pain du Chocolate

Pain du Chocolate

$5.00

Apple Blossom

$4.00

Blueberry Danish

$4.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Ask about today's bakery selection

ML Cherry Pie Slice

$6.00

ML Loaf Apple Fritter Bread

$15.00

ML Whole Cherry Pie

$25.00

Almond Biscotti

$1.50

Lemon Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

2 Big Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

ML Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Soft Drink

Raspberry Iced Tea-Sweet

Raspberry Iced Tea-Sweet

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00
Lemonade-16 oz

Lemonade-16 oz

$4.00
Coke-16 oz

Coke-16 oz

$4.00
Diet Coke-16 oz

Diet Coke-16 oz

$4.00
Sprite-16 oz

Sprite-16 oz

$4.00
Root Beer-16 oz

Root Beer-16 oz

$4.00

Dr. Pepper-16 oz

$4.00

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

nuJava Local Coffee-Regular 12 oz

$4.00

nuJava Local Coffee-Decaf 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate-12 oz

$4.00

Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Black Tea Sweetened Southern Style

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Black Tea Unsweetened

Raspberry Iced Tea-Sweet

$4.00

Raspberry Black Tea

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Herbal or Traditional Tea Flavors

Orange Juice

Orange Juice Large-16 oz

$5.00

Orange Juice Medium-12 oz

$3.00

SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS-local vendors/artists

NuJava 1 lb TBC Blend

$17.00

NuJava 1 lb Costa Rica

$17.00

nu Java Small Bags

$7.00

Postcards

$1.50

Jam 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Soy Candle by Whitney

$16.00

2 Soy Candles by Whitney

$30.00

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$11.00

Honey Bear

$7.00Out of stock

Artists

Spotts Blue Bird

$55.00

Spotts White Bird

$55.00

Spotts Rainbow Bird

$55.00

Spotts Black Nest

$55.00

Spotts Teal Nest

$55.00

Spotts White Nest

$55.00

Spotts Mirage

$75.00

Spotts Rear View Window

$75.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer a seasonal and locally supported menu. Three Bird Cafe is a gathering spot for people to enjoy the food they love with the people they love. Our to-go orders will feature eco friendly single use packaging as we continue to focus on leaving a softer footprint for future generations.

3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Three Bird Cafe image
Banner pic
Three Bird Cafe image
Main pic

