American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Three Brothers

review star

No reviews yet

7192 Fulton Dr NW

Canton, OH 44718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pub Pretzels
BBQ - 8 Boneless
Wedge Salad

Appetizers

Bases Loaded Fries

$9.00

bacon, cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream over french fries

Bases Loaded Tots

$9.00

bacon, cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream over tater tots

Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Double

$17.00

teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Single

$10.00

teriyaki chicken, chow mein noodles, roasted red peppers, lettuce cups a peanut/soy dipping sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

house made salsa and chips

Cross Check Cauliflower

$10.00

breaded and tossed in buffalo sauce. served with blue cheese dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.00

hand breaded and served with horsey sauce

Old School Nachos w/ Chicken

$12.00

chicken, cheddar, monterey jack, jalapenos, scallions, salsa and sour cream on tortilla chips

Pub Pretzels

$8.00

served with cheese sauce and house made honey mustard

State Champ Street Corn

$7.00

creamy, cheesy, corn dip + chips

The Three Peat

$8.00

The Four Peat

$9.00

Salads

3B Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$13.00

pulled chicken, honey bacon, tomatoes, scallions, 2 cheeses, chopped egg, croutons + buffalo ranch

Greek Salad

$8.00

feta, pepperoncinis, red onion, greek olives, tomatoes and greek vinaigrette

Sideliner Salad

$5.00

tomatoes, egg, croutons, red onion

Tressel Cashew Salad

$14.00

tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions and Heggy's cashews

Wedge Salad

$8.00

wedge of iceberg, honey bacon, cheddar and house ranch

Family Favorites

Father's Fish and Chips

$19.00

beer battered fish, french fries and cole slaw

MVP Mac and Cheese

$12.00

house made mac and cheese, topped with honey bacon & bread crumbs. served with a baked pretzel and a side salad

Tacos/Quesadillas

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$12.00

blackened chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion and cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa

Federal League Quesadilla

$12.00

chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa

Plain Jane Quesadilla

$10.00

grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. served with sour cream and salsa

Samantha's Fish Tacos

$13.00

blackened cod, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, lettuce & cilantro ranch. served with chips and salsa

Buffalo Quesadilla

$13.00

pulled buffalo chicken, street corn, two cheeses, scallions, tomatoes, jalapenos and buffalo ranch

Sandwiches/Wraps

Bat Boy's Catch

$10.73

beer battered fish sandwich, served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

buffalo ranch tenders, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and house made ranch. served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

chicken, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. served with fries

Redhead's Rueben

$14.00

corned beef, thousand island and kraut. served with fries

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, honey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BBQ Chicken Melt

$13.50

Grilled BBQ chicken, 3B crispy onion straws, sharp cheddar cheese, grilled bun

Burgers

3 Peat BURGER

$15.00

burger topped with american cheese and bacon. served with fries

3 Peat VEGGIE Burger

$15.00

veggie burger topped with american cheese and bacon. served with fries

All American BURGER

$13.00

burger topped with your choice of cheese. served with french fries

All American VEGGIE Burger

$13.00

veggie burger topped with your choice of cheese. served with french fries

Brother BURGER

$13.50

burger topped with bbq sauce, onion straws and cheddar cheese. served with french fries

Brother VEGGIE Burger

$13.50

veggie burger topped with bbq sauce, onion straws and cheddar cheese. served with french fries

Smother's Brothers BURGER

$14.00

burger topped with monterey jack cheese and mushrooms. served with french fries

Smother's Brothers VEGGIE Burger

$14.00

veggie burger topped with monterey jack cheese and mushrooms. served with french fries

The Patio Melt BURGER

$14.00

sauteed onions, american + swiss cheeses on grilled rye

The Patio Melt VEGGIE Burger

$14.00

sauteed onions, american + swiss cheeses on grilled rye

4 Boneless Wings

BBQ- 4 Boneless

$5.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Buffalo Ranch - 4 Boneless

$5.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Garlic Parmesan - 4 Boneless

$5.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Original - 4 Boneless

$5.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Plain - 4 Boneless

$5.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Hot -4 Boneless

$5.00

8 Boneless Wings

BBQ - 8 Boneless

$9.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Buffalo Ranch - 8 Boneless

$9.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Garlic Parmesan - 8 Boneless

$9.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Hot - 8 Boneless

$9.00

Original - 8 Boneless

$9.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Plain - 8 Boneless

$9.00

served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)

Sides

Blackened Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Salmon Filet

$14.00Out of stock

Side of Corn Chips

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Loaded Fries

$6.25

Side of Loaded Tots

$6.25

Side of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Onion Straws

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side of Veggie of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$5.00

Kids

Charlie's PBJ

$4.93Out of stock

Kid's Corn Dog

$4.33

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.93

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.93

Kid's Side of Mac & Cheese

$3.43

Lily's Chicken Little

$6.03

Nolan's Noodles

$4.93

Pint Size Salad

$2.13

Salad for Dinner

$5.23

Salad for Dinner w/ Chicken

$6.73

Side - Animal Crackers

$2.33Out of stock

Side - Applesauce

$2.33

Side - Celery & Ranch

$2.33

Side - Kid's Fries

$2.33

Side - Kid's Tots

$2.33

Side - Mandarin Oranges

$2.33

Side - Popcorn

$2.33

Slider Supper

$5.13

Extra Sauces and Dressings

BBQ Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Berry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch - 2oz

$0.50

Caesar Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Greek Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard - 2oz

$0.50

Horsey Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Hot Garlic Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50Out of stock

Hot Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

House Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Italian Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Marinara - 2oz

$0.50

Nacho Cheese - 2oz

$0.50

Original Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Queso - 4oz

$2.13

Ranch Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Salsa - 2oz

$0.50

Salsa - 4oz

$0.75

Sour Cream - 2oz

$0.50

Spicy BBQ Wing Sauce - 2oz

$0.50Out of stock

Sriracha Aioli - 2oz

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Tarter Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Thousand Island Salad Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

N/A

Diet Coke

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Fanta Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00

Wine by the Bottle

13 Celsius Sauvingnon Blanc

$16.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$16.00

Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Trim Cabernet

$17.00

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$19.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$16.00

Cocktails-*2 per meal allowed

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$7.33

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.33

Strawberry Mule

$8.33

Margarita

$7.33

Blueberry Peach Sangria

$24.00Out of stock

Beer

6 Pack Budweiser

$10.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$10.00

6 Pack Miller Light

$10.00

6 Pack Coors Light

$10.00

6 Pack Modelo

$10.00

6 Pack Sierra Nevada

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718

