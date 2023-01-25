  • Home
  • /
  • Warsaw
  • /
  • Three Crowns Coffee - 941 N Detroit St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Crowns Coffee 941 N Detroit St

review star

No reviews yet

941 N Detroit St

Warsaw, IN 46580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lattes
Curry

Hot Drinks

Pour Over

$3.74+

Espresso

$3.27+

Macchiato

$2.80

2oz of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk! (Not to be confused with the Starbucks style drink)

Cortado

$3.74

Cappucino

$3.74

Americano

$3.27+

Lattes

$3.74+

Seasonal Lattes

$4.44+

Specialty Lattes

$4.44+

House Favorites

$4.67+

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

$2.57+

Tea Latte

$3.27+

Matcha Latte

$3.97

Japanese Latte

$5.47+

Chai Latte

$3.74+

Cold Drinks

Iced Pour Over

$3.74+

Iced Americano

$3.27+

Iced Latte

$3.74+

Iced Seasonal Latte

$4.44+

Iced Specialty

$4.44+

Iced House Favorites

$4.67+

Lemonade Espresso

$3.97

Iced Tea

$2.57+

Iced Tea Latte

$3.27+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.97

Iced Japanese Latte

$5.47+

Iced "Steamer"

$3.00+

Iced Espresso

$3.27+

Iced Macchiato

$2.80

Iced Cortado

$3.74

Iced Cappuccino

$3.74

Craft Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.57+

Iced Chai

$3.74+

Ramen

Comes with your choice of broth, red cabbage, carrots, bok choy, chashu (pork belly), marinated shiitake mushrooms, and fermented bamboo shoots. Feel free to add a soft boiled marinated egg for a premium experience!

Shoyu

$14.00

Savory! Light! This broth has Soy Sauce as its base with a touch of fish stock and roasted garlic to add complexity.

Tonkotsu

$14.00

Delicious and Heavy! This broth is the one-way ticket to flavor-town! This is a creamy pork broth that is nice and simple. Great to try if it is your first time at Three Crowns or your first time enjoying a bowl of authentic ramen.

Torikotsu

$14.00

Light and Creamy chicken broth! Similar in flavor to the pork broth, but it is lighter. Sweeter. A great bowl to try if you're new to Ramen!

Yasai

$14.00

This is our veggie friendly bowl! A light and creamy vegetable broth. It is not served with a meat topping. It is a go-to option for vegetarians and vegans, but feel free to add chashu (pork belly) or a soft boiled, marinated egg.

Spicy Miso

$15.00

On a scale of 1 to 10 in spice, where one is "not at all" and ten is "I will perish", the broth is a 2 of 10. Savory and a little sweet. Ask for it extra spicy if you want to feel something!

Curry

$15.00

Japanese curry packed with flavor! This broth is a house favorite. Savory with garlic and a bit of pork broth. Not at all spicy but you can ask to add a bit of a kick!

Pastries

Stroopwafel

$3.50

Bagels

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.97

Toasted bagel with cream cheese! A classic.

Lox Bagel

$7.01Out of stock

One of our house favorite bagel sandwiches. Smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese on a toasted bagel. Creamy, savory, and delicious!

Proscuitto Bagel

$7.01

A house favorite bagel sandwich. Cured meats, chopped dates, sun dried tomatoes, and cream cheese on a toasted bagel. The sweetest way to start your morning!

Whole Bean Coffee (12 Oz Bags)

Standard Coffee

$25.00

Premium

$45.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Three Crowns Coffee is dedicated to providing quality coffee, authentic ramen, and nurturing meaningful relationships. Come in and enjoy!

Location

941 N Detroit St, Warsaw, IN 46580

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw - 113 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580
orange starNo Reviews
113 E Center St Warsaw, IN 46850
View restaurantnext
ONE TEN CRAFT MEATERY
orange star4.8 • 1,143
110 N. Buffalo Street Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurantnext
Courthouse Coffee - 108 N Buffalo Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Buffalo Street Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurantnext
Light Rail Cafe
orange star4.7 • 470
1000 Park Ave Winona Lake, IN 46590
View restaurantnext
Cerulean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1101 East Canal Street Warsaw, IN 46590
View restaurantnext
Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F
orange starNo Reviews
3865 Lake City HWY #F Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warsaw

ONE TEN CRAFT MEATERY
orange star4.8 • 1,143
110 N. Buffalo Street Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warsaw
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston