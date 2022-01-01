Three Fires Pizza
414 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Welcome to Three Fires Pizza, a locally-owned pizzeria located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From our use of fresh, local ingredients to our ovens imported directly from Italy, we pride ourselves on putting the quality of your food above all else.
5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
