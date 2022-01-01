Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Fires Pizza

414 Reviews

$$

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Full Mista
Cheese

Wood Fired Pizza-11"

Barbecue sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan bbq chicken, scallion, roasted red onion, cilantro, chive oil
800

800

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, hot sausage, roasted red pepper, chili oil, chili flake, parsley

Bianca

Bianca

$14.00

white sauce, mozzarella, green olive, basil, garlic, chili flake

Pizza Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pizza Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

buffalo sauce, mozzarella, pecorino parmesan, roasted chicken, scallion, roasted red onion, celery

Carne

Carne

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet sausage, cotto ham, bacon, oregano

Cheese

Cheese

$11.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

mayo ranch sauce, mozzarella, oregano, tomatoes, bacon, roasted chicken

Funghi

Funghi

$16.00

tomato sauce, fontina, fire roasted mushrooms, thyme, garlic oil

Half Specialty

Price varies: Combine any two of our pizzas at no additional charge (pay half the price of first pizza + half the price of second pizza) (same base sauce recommended)

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.00

tomato or bbq sauce, mozzarella, cotto ham, pineapple, roasted red onion

Margherita

Margherita

$12.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, olive oil, basil, fleur de sel

Pizza Meatball Pizza

Pizza Meatball Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino parmesan, sliced house made meatballs, roasted red onion, chili flake, basil, olive oil, toasted almond

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.75

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano

Pollo BBQ

Pollo BBQ

$16.50

bbq sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted chicken, roasted red onion, scallion, cilantro, chive oil

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$14.00

olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomato, basil, garlic, chili flake

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$16.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, provolone, gorgonzola, marjoram

Rocket

Rocket

$16.50

tomato sauce, fontina, prosciutto, garlic, arugula, olive oil

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$15.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, rosemary, garlic, olive oil

Verdure

Verdure

$16.75

white sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, zucchini, mushroom, roasted red onion, grape tomato, basil, chive oil

Vegan 800

Vegan 800

$17.50

tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan ricotta, vegan hot sausage (seasoned cauliflower), roasted red pepper, parsley, chili oil, chili flake

Vegan Thai

Vegan Thai

$18.75

Thai peanut sauce, vegan mozzarella, Thai peanut cauliflower, red cabbage, red bell pepper, julienne carrot, jalapeno, toasted peanut, cilantro, lemon juice, sweet chili sauce

Vegan Taco Pizza

Vegan Taco Pizza

$14.25Out of stock

Vegan black bean puree, vegan mozzarella, vegan taco cauliflower, scallions, diced onion, gf corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, cilantro, avocado, vegan sour cream

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni

$15.25

Pizza sauce, vegan pepperoni, vegan mozzarella, oregano

Vegan Pollo BBQ

Vegan Pollo BBQ

$14.25Out of stock

Barbecue sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan bbq chicken, scallion, roasted red onion, cilantro, chive oil

Vegan Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.25Out of stock

Starter

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.50

wood fired pane, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, parsley, garlic oil, olive oil

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.50

wood fired pane, balsamic tomato, basil pesto, shredded parmesan, olive oil

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$9.50

seasonal fire roasted vegetables

Pane Pazzo

Pane Pazzo

$10.75

mozzarella, pecorino parmesan, garlic oil, parsley, sliced garlic, served with marinara

Mtballs

Mtballs

$12.50

pork, beef, roasted red onion, tomato sauce, almond, basil, olive oil, pecorino parmesan, served with toasted bread

Squash

Squash

$10.50

butternut squash, goat cheese, arugula, candied pecans, maple sherry vinaigrette

Pirelli

Pirelli

$11.50

ring of dough stuffed with mozzarella and a center of marinara, topped with garlic oil, oregano and parsley

Provoleta

Provoleta

$11.50

sweet sausage, provolone, pecorino parmesan, roasted red pepper, chili flake, parsley, olive oil, served with toasted bread

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00

Garlic aioli, fire roasted cauliflower, toasted hazelnuts, parsley

Vegan Pane Pazzo

$10.75

Roasted Brussel

$10.00

Salad

Half Mista

Half Mista

$7.00

greens, shredded parmesan, carrot, cucumber, fennel, red onion, grape tomato, pine nuts, rice wine vinaigrette

Full Mista

Full Mista

$11.50

greens, shredded parmesan, carrot, cucumber, fennel, red onion, grape tomato, pine nuts, rice wine vinaigrette

Half Caesar

Half Caesar

$7.00

romaine, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, grape tomato, crouton, caesar dressing

Full Caesar

Full Caesar

$11.50

romaine, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, grape tomato, crouton, caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$12.50

fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomato, basil, marjoram, balsamic reduction, dressed with fleur de sel, pepper and olive oil

Chop

Chop

$9.50

romaine, provolone, pecorino parmesan, gorgonzola, pepperoncini, salami, garbanzo, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, herb vinaigrette

Buff Chx Salad

Buff Chx Salad

$10.50

romaine, provolone, red onion, buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, buffalo sauce drizzle

Pasta

Vegan Mac-n-Cheese

Vegan Mac-n-Cheese

$19.00Out of stock
Half Mac-N-Cheese

Half Mac-N-Cheese

$12.00

(Serves 1) rigatoni, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, parsley, black pepper, olive oil

Pasta Con Salsiccia

Pasta Con Salsiccia

$15.50

rigatoni, tomato sauce, sweet sausage, garlic, chili flake, basil, pecorino parmesan, olive oil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.50

spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, basil, pecorino parmesan, garlic, olive oil

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.75

spaghetti, egg-based sauce, pancetta, pecorino parmesan, garlic, parsley, black pepper

Aglio E Olio

Aglio E Olio

$12.50

spaghetti, olive oil, garlic, chili flake, parsley, pecorino parmesan

Full Mac-N-Cheese

Full Mac-N-Cheese

$20.00

(Serves 2) rigatoni, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, parsley, black pepper, olive oil

Vegan Basil Pesto Pasta

Vegan Basil Pesto Pasta

$18.00

rigatoni, vegan basil pesto, fire roasted mushroom, red pepper and zucchini, toasted hazelnuts, chili flake, parsley

Bolognese

$17.00

pappardelle, mirepoix, veal, beef, pork, tomato sauce, cream, pecorino parmesan, Italian parsley, chili flake, spices

Bambino

Bambino Pepperoni

Bambino Pepperoni

$8.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Bambino Cheese

Bambino Cheese

$7.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Bambino Sausage

Bambino Sausage

$8.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage

Bambino Buttered Noodles

Bambino Buttered Noodles

$7.00

rigatoni, butter, pecorino parmesan

Bambino Spaghetti

Bambino Spaghetti

$7.50

spaghetti, tomato sauce, pecorino parmesan

Bambino Spaghetti & Meatballs

Bambino Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, pecorino parmesan

Dessert

Chocolate Flourless Torte

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$6.00

Gluten-free decadent chocolate torte- topped with whipped cream, strawberry, almonds

Bomba

Bomba

$7.00

Tri-layer gelato (chocolate, strawberry, pistachio) coated in chocolate. Served with whipped cream and strawberry

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$6.00

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake. Crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with whipped cream and toasted almonds

Ny Cheesecake

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake, whipped cream, graham cracker crust crumble

Vegan Brownie

$6.00

Veg Oatmeal Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Vegan Cupcake

$4.25

Sides + Misc

Side BBQ

$1.00

Dough Ball

$6.25

Side Pesto

$1.75

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Vegan Ranch

$1.75

NA Beverage

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Mr. Pibb Extra

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$3.75

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.75
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Three Fires Pizza, a locally-owned pizzeria located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From our use of fresh, local ingredients to our ovens imported directly from Italy, we pride ourselves on putting the quality of your food above all else.

Location

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Directions

Three Fires Pizza image
Three Fires Pizza image

