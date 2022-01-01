Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three House

1450 West Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Fries

Starters

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade Guacamole w/ House Tortilla Chips

Avocado Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Avocado Spread, Poached Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Micro Greens

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00

8 Wings - Roasted and Fried

Empanada

Empanada

$4.25Out of stock

BBQ Braised Beef, Chicken Tinga or Potato & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar

Shirt

$33.00

Entrees

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.95

salsa verde, egg, radish, cilantro, avocado crema

Smash Burger

$14.95

w/fries - two 4oz. patties, smoked pickled onions, caramelized onions, cheddar, garlic aioli

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

belgian waffle, three fried chicken strips, hot honey syrup

Brisket Cuban

Brisket Cuban

$15.95Out of stock

w/fries - raised brisket, swiss, pickle, mustard

Ultimate Avocado Toast

Ultimate Avocado Toast

$15.95Out of stock

w/potatoes - flank steak, tomatoes, toasted garlic, chimichurri

Garden Omelet

$11.95

w/potatoes - four eggs, mushroom, tomato, onion, spinach

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

w/fries - louisiana fried chicken breast, house pickles, comeback sauce

Steak & Eggs

$15.95

w/potoates - skirt steak, two eggs

Santa fe Omelet

$11.95

w/potatoes - four eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cotija

Crunch Berry Waffle

$12.95

w/potatoes - wildberry whipped cream, powdered sugar, granola, fresh fruit

The Fat Patty

$12.95

w/fries - two burgers, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, thousand island dressing sauce

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted and Fried Potatoes with Herbs

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Eggs

Bacon (3)

$5.00

3 Slices of Bacon

Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

1 Belgium Waffle w/ Syrup

Fries

$4.50

Sauces

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$7.00

4oz. of our Bacon Onion Jam

Coffee

Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Matcha

$4.00+

Chai Tea

$3.75+

Regular Coffee (Drip)

$3.00+

Americano

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Dispenser Drinks

Cafe con Leche

$3.50+

Iced whole milk

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Slushies

Slushie

$6.00

Smoothies

Mango Madness

$7.00

frozen mango, OJ, Greek yogurt,

Stawberry Banna Peanut butter

$7.00

strawberry banna, peanutbutter, oat milk

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Mango, Apple, spinach, spirulina

Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Ponche

$6.00

Pepino

$6.00

Limon

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Strawberry Guava

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1450 West Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

