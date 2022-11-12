Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Burgers

Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop

2,575 Reviews

$$

6307 Delmar Blvd

University City, MO 63130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Kings Wings
Classic Smash Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

To-Go Cocktails

All Cocktails Come ready to drink! Just add ice from Home!

Three Kings Margarita

$9.00

All Cocktails Come ready to drink!

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

All Cocktails Come ready to drink!

Wine Bottles

William Hill Chardonnay

$20.00

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$22.00Out of stock

Voga Italia Moscato

$22.00

DrumHeller Merlot

$20.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$24.00

Geyser Peak Cab

$20.00

Charles & Charles Rose

$20.00

N/A Beverages

16oz Coke

$2.00

16oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16oz Sprite

$2.00

16oz Barq's Rootbeer

$2.00

16oz Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

16oz Cranberry Juice

$2.50

16oz Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Carry Out Options

Do Not Need Cutlery, and/or Napkins/Condiments

Need Cutlery

Need Napkins

Need Ketchup/Mustard

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts App

Brussel Sprouts App

$9.99

Fresh cut and seasoned Brussels sprouts sautéed in our homemade garlic oil and topped with parmesan cheese, candied almonds and sweetened dried cranberries.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99

Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli

Captain Crunch Shrimp

Captain Crunch Shrimp

$14.99

Six jumbo shrimp breaded in Captain Crunch and spices served with spicy Thai sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Chipotle seasoned flour tortilla stuffed with marinated and seasoned chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, and carmelized onions, with lettuce, pico de gallo and Sriracha ranch on the side! Pairs great with our house made Margarita!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders App

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders App

$10.49

5 hand breaded tenders and your choice of dipping sauce. Does not come with a side. (Chicken Tenders Dinner located under "Entrees" now!)

Hummus

Hummus

$10.99

Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil and fire roasted red peppers. Served with pita bread and an assortment of veggies

Kings Skins

Kings Skins

$10.99

Crispy potato skins stuffed with spinach, artichokes, toasted pine nuts and lemon spiked parmesan cream

Pretzel Twists

Pretzel Twists

$8.99

Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco

Pub Chips

Pub Chips

$6.99

A generous portion of house made crispy russet potato chips served with queso blanco

Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch

Three Kings Wings

Three Kings Wings

$14.49

Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings | Three Kings Signature Buffalo Sauce / Spicy Thai Sauce

Smash Burgers

Each burger now comes standard with Two 3 oz Creekstone Farm all natural grass fed, grain finished black angus beef patties smashed to perfection!
Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$11.99

Two 3 oz Angus beef patties topped with American Cheese on a Brioche bun.

King's Signature Smash Burger

King's Signature Smash Burger

$12.49

Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.99

Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted Provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Flamethrower

Flamethrower

$13.99

Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun

Impossible Burger 2.0

Impossible Burger 2.0

$13.99

Plant-based 1/4 lb. burger comes topped with fresh sliced avocado and pico de gallo on brioche bun

Pretzel Melt

Pretzel Melt

$13.99

Two 3 oz smashed burger patties topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions on a freshly baked pretzel bun

Southwest Chipotle Burger

Southwest Chipotle Burger

$13.99

Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$11.99

House-made black bean burger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread + Chicken

Cajun Combo Pasta

Cajun Combo Pasta

$19.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread + Chicken + Shrimp + Combo

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread + Shrimp

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Three Kings Fish & Chips

Three Kings Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fresh cod hand-dipped in beer batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with natural cut fries and lemon caper aioli

Grilled Miso Salmon

Grilled Miso Salmon

$21.99

Grilled salmon marinated in miso and ginger and served over edamame rice with pickled carrots, radish, and cucumber

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$23.99

A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.99

Sashimi grade raw Ahi tuna, white rice, pickled radish & carrot, diced cucumber, avocado, edamame, fried brussel sprouts, & Thai sauce. Topped with sriracha mayo, sesame seeds & fried wontons

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

House smoked pork smothered in our bourbon BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese and sauteed onions on a brioche bun.

The Big Red

The Big Red

$13.49

Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$13.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.49

Grilled Chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, and a jalapeno cream cheese on a hoagie.

Garlic French Dip

Garlic French Dip

$14.49

King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on garlic cheese French bread with a side of au jus.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle mayo

Gyro Sliders

Gyro Sliders

$10.99

Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!

Muffuletta-Half

Muffuletta-Half

$14.99

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Muffuletta-Quarter

Muffuletta-Quarter

$11.99

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Thinly sliced lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marbled rye

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Pan-seared salmon with smoked bacon, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and lemon caper aioli served on toasted sourdough or multigrain wheat bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

Hand-dipped beer batter. Served with house-made cajun remoulade sauce tomatoes, lettuce and red onion on a toasted hoagie roll

Tuna Sliders

Tuna Sliders

$12.99

Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.

Soups/Salads

King's House Salad

King's House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with sweet Italian herb vinaigrette topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and house made croutons.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.99
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing

Asian Kale

Asian Kale

$10.99

Finely sliced kale with red cabbage, carrots, soy glazed mushrooms, fried onions, and edamame. Served with a ginger-miso vinaigrette and crowned with a nest of crispy rice noodles.

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$9.99

Sweetened dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied almonds and raspberry-shallot vinaigrette

Chopped Bistro

Chopped Bistro

$9.99

Chopped romaine, smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, fried red onions and chunky bleu cheese dressing

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread

Large Caesar

$6.99
Large Side Salad

Large Side Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing

Lobster Bowl

Lobster Bowl

$7.99

Lobster Cup

$5.99
SMALL King's House Salad

SMALL King's House Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with sweet Italian herb vinaigrette topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and house made croutons.

SMALL Hill

$6.99
The Hill

The Hill

$9.99

Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, green olives, roasted red peppers, shaved red onions, chopped Genoa Salami and grated parmesan tossed with spicy Italian vinaigrette

Grilled Romaine Caesar

Grilled Romaine Caesar

$8.99

Baby romaine lightly charred served with seasoned croutons, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and grated parmesan with our house Caesar dressing.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99
Cauliflower Risotto

Cauliflower Risotto

$3.99
Side Pub Chips

Side Pub Chips

$2.99

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Bread

$0.50

$ Side Queso

$2.99

$ Side Hummus

$4.99

$ Side Rarebit

$2.99

Dipping Sauces

$ Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$ Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

$ Extra Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

$ Extra Dressing

$0.50

$ Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Extra Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra King's Smash Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra Lemon Caper Aioli

$0.50

$ Extra Marinara

$1.50

$ Extra Ranch

$0.50

$ Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Extra Sriracha Ketchup

$0.50

$ Extra Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

$ Extra Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

$ Extra Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

$ Extra Thai Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra Tzatziki

$1.00

$ Side Rarebit

$2.99

Kids Meal

TO-GO KID ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK
K- Burger

K- Burger

$6.99

One 3 oz smashed burger patty. TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

K- Butter Pasta

K- Butter Pasta

$6.99

Noodles with butter and Parmesan Cheese. TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

K- Flatbread

K- Flatbread

$6.99

Pizza on Flatbread Pita with marinara, cheese and your choice of topping. TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

K- Grilled Chz

K- Grilled Chz

$6.99

American cheese melted on grilled sourdough bread TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

K- Mac N Cheese

K- Mac N Cheese

$7.99

House-made classic TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

K- Tenders Breaded

K- Tenders Breaded

$7.99

Three hand-breaded chicken tenders TO-GO ORDERS DONT INCLUDE COOKIE OR DRINK

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.99
Hank's Incredible Cake

Hank's Incredible Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Sourcing our produce from nearby farms decreases our overall carbon footprint and assures you of the freshest produce picked at the peak of the season. What’s more, we serve all natural, non-GMO beef and chicken. Whether you are vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, or just plain gluttonous, our outstanding menu will surely delight you. Kings also offers more than 30 beers on tap, a one-of-a-kind beer bottle list, and an extensive cocktail and wine selection. We have won numerous local awards for our popular appetizers, burgers, and craft beers, as well as national recognition for our unique breaded chicken wings. Come in, enjoy our amazing atmosphere and see why Three Kings is a local favorite.

Website

Location

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130

Directions

Gallery
Three Kings Public House image
Banner pic
Three Kings Public House image
Three Kings Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boathouse - Forest Park
orange starNo Reviews
6101 Government Dr St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
137 Carondelet Plaza Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Hi Pointe - McCausland - 1033 McCausland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1033 McCausland Ave Saint Louis, MO 63117
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Clayton
orange starNo Reviews
8007 Maryland Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Sunny's Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
6655 Manchester Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63139
View restaurantnext
Milo's Bocce Garden
orange starNo Reviews
5201 Wilson St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in University City

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near University City
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
No reviews yet
Central West End
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston