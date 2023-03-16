- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- American
- /
- Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
1,210 Reviews
$$
11925 Manchester Rd.
Des Peres, MO 63131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cocktails, Beer & Wine
Packaged Beer
4 Hands City Wide (4 Pack) 16oz Cans
Bud Lt Bottles (6 Pack)
Bud Select Bottles (6 Pack)
Budweiser Bottles (6 Pack)
Mich Ultra Bottles (6 Pack)
UCBC Schnickelfritz (4 Pack) 16oz Cans
UCBC STLIPA (4 Pack) 16oz Cans
UCBC Zwickel (4 Pack) 16oz Cans
Wellbeing Hellraiser N/A Bottles (6 Pack)
Cocktails
3 Kings Margarita w/Grand Marnier
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Aperol Spritz
Blue Hawaiian
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned
Captain & Coke
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Crown & Coke
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Dark N Stormy
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Jack & Coke
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Long Island Iced Tea
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Makers Mark Luxardo Manhattan
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Stumpy's Moscow Mule
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Sunshine Madras
Tanqueray & Tonic
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Tito's & Club Soda
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Tito's Bloody Mary
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
Red Sangria
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
White Sangria
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
32oz Tito's Bloody Mary
32oz 3 Kings Margarita w/Grand Marnier
All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!
32oz Mimosas
Wine
William Hill Chardonnay
Geyser Peak Chard
Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc
Georges Duboeuf Chardonnay
Fleur de Mer Rose
Ste. Michelle Chateau Riesling
Charles & Charles Rose
CA Locations Red Blend
Drumheller Merlot
Geyser Peak Cabernet
Erath Pinot Noir
Seaglass Pinot Noir
XYZin Zinfandel
Lamarca Prosecco (187ml)
Chandon Rose (187ml)
N/A Drinks
Food
Curbside Options
Appetizers
Beef Toasted Ravioli
Brussel Sprouts App
Fresh cut and seasoned Brussels sprouts sautéed in our homemade garlic oil and topped with parmesan cheese, candied almonds and sweetened dried cranberries.
Calamari
Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli
Captain Crunch Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp breaded in Captain Crunch and spices served with Asian slaw and spicy Thai sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with marinated and seasoned chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, and carmelized onions, with lettuce, pico de gallo and Sriracha ranch on the side! Pairs great with our house made Margarita!
Fried Pickles
Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch
Hummus
Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil and fire roasted red peppers. Served with pita bread and an assortment of veggies
Kings Skins
Crispy potato skins stuffed with spinach, artichokes, toasted pine nuts and lemon spiked parmesan cream
Pretzel Sticks
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Pub Chips
A generous portion of house made crispy russet potato chips served with queso blanco or Irish cheddar rarebit
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
Tenders App
5 hand breaded tenders and your choice of dipping sauce. Does not come with a side. (Chicken Tenders Dinner located under "Entrees" now!)
Three Kings Wings
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Soups/Salads
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
King's House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with sweet Italian herb vinaigrette topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and house made croutons.
Small King's House Salad
Asian Kale
Finely sliced kale with red cabbage, carrots, soy glazed mushrooms, fried onions, and edamame. Served with a ginger-miso vinaigrette and crowned with a nest of crispy rice noodles.
Baby Spinach
Fresh baby spinach tossed in our raspberry-shallot vinaigrette with sweetened dried cranberries, goat cheese and candied almonds
Kings Bistro
Shredded romaine, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, fried red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
Gyro Salad
Traditional lamb and beef gyro served over a bed of shredded romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread
Large Caesar
Small Caeser
Small Side Salad
The Hill
Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, green olives, roasted red peppers, shaved red onions, chopped Genoa salami, and grated parmesan with spicy Italian vinaigrette.
Grilled Baby Romaine Caesar
Baby romaine lightly charred served with seasoned croutons, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and grated parmesan tossed in our house-made dressing
Small Asian Kale
SMALL Baby Spinach
SMALL Bistro
SMALL Hill
SMALL Gyro
Burgers
Classic Smash Burger
Two 3oz smash patties with american cheese on a brioche. Make it a triple for $3 more!
Three Kings Double Smash
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, topped with our three kings signature sauce, American cheese and pickles!
Bacon Jam Burger
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, Smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Flamethrower Burger
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun
Pogue Mahone
Two 3.3oz smashed patties, Fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
Pretzel Melt
Two 3.3oz smashed patties, Provolone cheese and caramelized onions on a freshly baked pretzel bun.
Southwest Chipotle Burger
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, Pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Impossible Burger 2.0
Plant-based burger topped with fresh sliced avocado and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Burger
Black bean burger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Sandwiches
BLT Supreme
California Turkey Club
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onions and red peppers on a hoagie with jalapeño cream cheese spread
Cod Sandwich
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and lemon caper aioli on a hoagie roll
Garlic French Dip
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Muffuletta-Half
Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.
Muffuletta-Quarter
Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.
Reuben
Thinly sliced lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marbled rye
Salmon BLT
Pan-seared salmon with smoked bacon, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and lemon caper aioli served on toasted sourdough or multigrain wheat bread
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll
The Big Red
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Sliders/Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Tuna Sliders
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade
Gyro Sliders
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita bread for $1!
Hummus Wrap
Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and baby spinach. Tossed in feta Greek vinaigrette, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Entrees
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Fettuccini noodles, chicken, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Cajun Combo Pasta
Fettuccini noodles, chicken, shrimp, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Cajun Pasta
Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Fettuccini noodles, shrimp, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Chicken Stir-Fry
Tender chicken breast diced and stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, sweet peppers and carrots in a sweet ginger soy sauce. Served over white rice.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Grilled Miso Salmon
Grilled salmon marinated in miso and ginger and served over edamame rice with pickled carrots, radish, and cucumber
Seafood Stew
A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread
Three Kings Fish & Chips
Fresh cod hand-dipped in beer batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of side and lemon caper aioli.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Sashimi grade raw Ahi tuna, white rice, pickled radish & carrot, diced cucumber, avocado, edamame, fried brussel sprouts, & Thai sauce. Topped with sriracha mayo, sesame seeds & fried wontons
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
K- Mac N Cheese
Macaroni noodles in a creamy sauce of melted American, cheddar and Swiss cheeses
K- Tenders Breaded
Three hand-breaded chicken strips served with one dipping sauce of choice
K- Tenders Grilled
K- Flatbread
Cheese only. Each additional topping [+1] pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red peppers or onions. No side included.
K- Burger
3.3oz angus smash burger on a brioche bun. add cheese [+1] add bacon [+1]
K- Grilled Chz
Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on white bread
K- Butter Pasta
Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres, MO 63131