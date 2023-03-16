Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Three Kings Public House - Des Peres

1,210 Reviews

$$

11925 Manchester Rd.

Des Peres, MO 63131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Smash Burger
Three Kings Wings
Three Kings Fish & Chips

Cocktails, Beer & Wine

Packaged Beer

4 Hands City Wide (4 Pack) 16oz Cans

$16.00

Bud Lt Bottles (6 Pack)

$12.00

Bud Select Bottles (6 Pack)

$12.00

Budweiser Bottles (6 Pack)

$12.00

Mich Ultra Bottles (6 Pack)

$12.00

UCBC Schnickelfritz (4 Pack) 16oz Cans

$16.00

UCBC STLIPA (4 Pack) 16oz Cans

$18.00

UCBC Zwickel (4 Pack) 16oz Cans

$16.00Out of stock

Wellbeing Hellraiser N/A Bottles (6 Pack)

$12.00

Cocktails

3 Kings Margarita w/Grand Marnier

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$11.00

Captain & Coke

$8.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Crown & Coke

$8.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Jack & Coke

$8.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Makers Mark Luxardo Manhattan

$13.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Stumpy's Moscow Mule

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Sunshine Madras

$9.00

Tanqueray & Tonic

$8.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Tito's & Club Soda

$8.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

Red Sangria

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

White Sangria

$10.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

32oz Tito's Bloody Mary

$25.00

32oz 3 Kings Margarita w/Grand Marnier

$25.00

All cocktails come ready to drink, just pour over ice at home!!

32oz Mimosas

$20.00

Wine

William Hill Chardonnay

$20.00

Geyser Peak Chard

$20.00

Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Georges Duboeuf Chardonnay

$36.00

Fleur de Mer Rose

$24.00

Ste. Michelle Chateau Riesling

$20.00

Charles & Charles Rose

$20.00

CA Locations Red Blend

$24.00

Drumheller Merlot

$20.00

Geyser Peak Cabernet

$20.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$24.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$20.00

XYZin Zinfandel

$24.00

Lamarca Prosecco (187ml)

$10.00

Chandon Rose (187ml)

$13.00

N/A Drinks

16 oz. Coke

$2.00

16 oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16 oz. Coke Zero

$2.00

16 oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16 oz. Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16 oz. Sprite

$2.00

16 oz. Pink Lemonade

$2.00

16 oz. Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Food

Curbside Options

Do Not Need Cutlery and/or Napkins

Need Plastic Cutlery

Need Napkins

Do Not Need Ketchup and/or Mustard

Need Ketchup

Need Mustard

Appetizers

Beef Toasted Ravioli

Beef Toasted Ravioli

$9.99
Brussel Sprouts App

Brussel Sprouts App

$9.99

Fresh cut and seasoned Brussels sprouts sautéed in our homemade garlic oil and topped with parmesan cheese, candied almonds and sweetened dried cranberries.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99

Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli

Captain Crunch Shrimp

Captain Crunch Shrimp

$14.99

Six jumbo shrimp breaded in Captain Crunch and spices served with Asian slaw and spicy Thai sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with marinated and seasoned chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, and carmelized onions, with lettuce, pico de gallo and Sriracha ranch on the side! Pairs great with our house made Margarita!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch

Hummus

Hummus

$10.99

Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil and fire roasted red peppers. Served with pita bread and an assortment of veggies

Kings Skins

Kings Skins

$10.99

Crispy potato skins stuffed with spinach, artichokes, toasted pine nuts and lemon spiked parmesan cream

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.

Pub Chips

Pub Chips

$6.99

A generous portion of house made crispy russet potato chips served with queso blanco or Irish cheddar rarebit

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.49
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch

Tenders App

Tenders App

$10.49

5 hand breaded tenders and your choice of dipping sauce. Does not come with a side. (Chicken Tenders Dinner located under "Entrees" now!)

Three Kings Wings

Three Kings Wings

$14.49

Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings

Soups/Salads

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.99
Bowl Lobster Bisque

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$7.99
King's House Salad

King's House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with sweet Italian herb vinaigrette topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and house made croutons.

Small King's House Salad

$4.99
Asian Kale

Asian Kale

$9.99

Finely sliced kale with red cabbage, carrots, soy glazed mushrooms, fried onions, and edamame. Served with a ginger-miso vinaigrette and crowned with a nest of crispy rice noodles.

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach tossed in our raspberry-shallot vinaigrette with sweetened dried cranberries, goat cheese and candied almonds

Kings Bistro

Kings Bistro

$9.99

Shredded romaine, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, fried red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Traditional lamb and beef gyro served over a bed of shredded romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread

Large Caesar

$8.99
Small Caeser

Small Caeser

$4.99
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.99
The Hill

The Hill

$9.99

Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, green olives, roasted red peppers, shaved red onions, chopped Genoa salami, and grated parmesan with spicy Italian vinaigrette.

Grilled Baby Romaine Caesar

Grilled Baby Romaine Caesar

$9.99Out of stock

Baby romaine lightly charred served with seasoned croutons, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and grated parmesan tossed in our house-made dressing

Small Asian Kale

$7.99

SMALL Baby Spinach

$7.99

SMALL Bistro

$7.99

SMALL Hill

$7.99

SMALL Gyro

$8.99

Burgers

Classic Smash Burger

$11.99

Two 3oz smash patties with american cheese on a brioche. Make it a triple for $3 more!

Three Kings Double Smash

Three Kings Double Smash

$12.49

Two 3.3oz patties smashed, topped with our three kings signature sauce, American cheese and pickles!

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.99

Two 3.3oz patties smashed, Smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Flamethrower Burger

Flamethrower Burger

$13.99

Two 3.3oz patties smashed, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun

Pogue Mahone

Pogue Mahone

$14.99

Two 3.3oz smashed patties, Fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Pretzel Melt

$13.99

Two 3.3oz smashed patties, Provolone cheese and caramelized onions on a freshly baked pretzel bun.

Southwest Chipotle Burger

Southwest Chipotle Burger

$13.99

Two 3.3oz patties smashed, Pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Impossible Burger 2.0

Impossible Burger 2.0

$13.99

Plant-based burger topped with fresh sliced avocado and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$11.99

Black bean burger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandwiches

BLT Supreme

$11.99
California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$13.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onions and red peppers on a hoagie with jalapeño cream cheese spread

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and lemon caper aioli on a hoagie roll

Garlic French Dip

Garlic French Dip

$14.49

King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Muffuletta-Half

Muffuletta-Half

$14.99

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Muffuletta-Quarter

Muffuletta-Quarter

$11.99

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Thinly sliced lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marbled rye

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Pan-seared salmon with smoked bacon, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and lemon caper aioli served on toasted sourdough or multigrain wheat bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll

The Big Red

The Big Red

$13.49

Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Sliders/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Tuna Sliders

Tuna Sliders

$12.99

Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade

Gyro Sliders

Gyro Sliders

$10.99

Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita bread for $1!

Hummus Wrap

$11.99

Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and baby spinach. Tossed in feta Greek vinaigrette, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccini noodles, chicken, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Cajun Combo Pasta

Cajun Combo Pasta

$19.99

Fettuccini noodles, chicken, shrimp, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccini noodles, shrimp, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Chicken Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.99

Tender chicken breast diced and stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, sweet peppers and carrots in a sweet ginger soy sauce. Served over white rice.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Grilled Miso Salmon

Grilled Miso Salmon

$21.99

Grilled salmon marinated in miso and ginger and served over edamame rice with pickled carrots, radish, and cucumber

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$23.99

A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread

Three Kings Fish & Chips

Three Kings Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fresh cod hand-dipped in beer batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of side and lemon caper aioli.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.99

Sashimi grade raw Ahi tuna, white rice, pickled radish & carrot, diced cucumber, avocado, edamame, fried brussel sprouts, & Thai sauce. Topped with sriracha mayo, sesame seeds & fried wontons

Sides

$ Side Marinara

$1.99

$ Side Queso

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99
Cauliflower Risotto

Cauliflower Risotto

$3.99

Fries

$2.99

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Pita

$1.00
Side Pub Chips

Side Pub Chips

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.99

Sautéed Spinach

$3.99
Side of Brussel Sprouts

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Hank's Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Hank's Incredible Cake

$7.99

Hank's Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Kids Menu

K- Mac N Cheese

K- Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni noodles in a creamy sauce of melted American, cheddar and Swiss cheeses

K- Tenders Breaded

K- Tenders Breaded

$7.99

Three hand-breaded chicken strips served with one dipping sauce of choice

K- Tenders Grilled

$7.99
K- Flatbread

K- Flatbread

$6.99

Cheese only. Each additional topping [+1] pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red peppers or onions. No side included.

K- Burger

K- Burger

$6.99

3.3oz angus smash burger on a brioche bun. add cheese [+1] add bacon [+1]

K- Grilled Chz

K- Grilled Chz

$6.99

Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on white bread

K- Butter Pasta

K- Butter Pasta

$6.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

Website

Location

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres, MO 63131

Directions

Gallery