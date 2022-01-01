Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Leaf Tavern 1005 US 290

review star

No reviews yet

1005 US 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Poppa Cheese Pizza (16")
Small Cheese Pizza (10")
Garlic Knots

Teasers

Pizza Skins

Pizza Skins

$10.99

House made, garlic mashed potatoes using red skinned potatoes, onion, bacon, cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream or Ranch dressing on the side

Cheesy Sticks

Cheesy Sticks

$9.99

8" Breadstick baked with Mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce on the side

Kickin' Sticks

Kickin' Sticks

$10.99

Our cheesy sticks covered in Jalapeno slices. Served with pizza sauce on the side

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.99

10 hand tied, baked, and topped with house made garlic butter. Served with pizza sauce on the side

Cluck Dubs (6)

$9.99Out of stock

Baked jumbo wings smothered in house made hot sauce, BBQ Sauce, or naked, Served with a side of Ranch. Quantities 6 - 12 - 24

Cluck Dubs (12)

$17.99Out of stock

Baked jumbo wings smothered in house made hot sauce, BBQ Sauce, or naked, Served with a side of Ranch. Quantities 6 - 12 - 24

Healthy - ish Stuff

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mozza, Ham, Pepperoni, Oniion, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black olives, Banana Peppers. Dressings Ranch, Italian, Honey Mustard, French, Vinagrette.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Taco meat, onion, tomato, cheddar, black olives, tortillia chips. served with taco sauce and sour cream

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Mayo

Tavern Torpedos

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$12.99

8" Torpedo with Spicy Capacola ham, Genoa Salami, pizza sauce, mushrooms, onion, banana peppers, mozza, lettuce, tomato, Italian Dressing

Sexy Cow

Sexy Cow

$12.99

8" Torpedo with Sliced Steak, pizza sauce, mushrooms, onion, banana peppers, mozza, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Limerick Toastie

Limerick Toastie

$10.99

8" Torpedo with Sliced Ham, onion, mozza, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

The Grinder

The Grinder

$10.99

8" Open faced Torpedo with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozza. Add up to 2 additional toppings.

Rad Dad Specialties

BLT Pizza (10")

BLT Pizza (10")

$12.99

Mozza, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BLT Pizza(14")

BLT Pizza(14")

$19.99Out of stock

Mozza, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BLT Pizza (16")

BLT Pizza (16")

$23.99

Mozza, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Mad Mexi (10")

Mad Mexi (10")

$12.99

Mozza, taco meat, hot sauce, onion, Jalapenos, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cilantro. Served with Sour cream

Mad Mexi (14")

Mad Mexi (14")

$19.99Out of stock

Mozza, taco meat, hot sauce, onion, Jalapenos, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cilantro. Served with Sour cream

Mad Mexi (16")

Mad Mexi (16")

$23.99

Mozza, taco meat, hot sauce, onion, Jalapenos, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cilantro. Served with Sour cream

Kanaka (10")

Kanaka (10")

$13.99

House made Huli Huli Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, sliced almonds, cinnamon

Kanaka (14")

Kanaka (14")

$20.99Out of stock

House made Huli Huli Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, sliced almonds, cinnamon

Kanaka (16")

Kanaka (16")

$24.99

House made Huli Huli Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, sliced almonds, cinnamon

Urban Cowboy (10")

Urban Cowboy (10")

$13.99Out of stock

House made smoked BBQ pulled pork, onion, cheddar, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, french fried onions

Urban Cowboy (14")

Urban Cowboy (14")

$20.99Out of stock

House made smoked BBQ pulled pork, onion, cheddar, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, french fried onions

Urban Cowboy (16")

Urban Cowboy (16")

$24.99Out of stock

House made smoked BBQ pulled pork, onion, cheddar, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, french fried onions

Buff Chick (10")

Buff Chick (10")

$12.99

Shredded Buffalo chicken with house made hot sauce, onion, cheddar, carrots, celery. Served with a side of Ranch dressing

Buff Chick (14")

Buff Chick (14")

$19.99Out of stock

Shredded Buffalo chicken with house made hot sauce, onion, cheddar, carrots, celery. Served with a side of Ranch dressing

Buff Chick (16")

Buff Chick (16")

$23.99

Shredded Buffalo chicken with house made hot sauce, onion, cheddar, carrots, celery. Served with a side of Ranch dressing

Gluten Free BLT (10")

$14.49

Gluten Free Mad Mexi (10")

$14.49

Gluten Free Kanaka (10")

$15.49

Gluten Free Urban Cowboy (10")

$15.49Out of stock

Gluten Free Buff Chick (10")

$14.49

Three Leaf Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza (10")

$9.99

Pile on any or all of the 11 toppings we offer.

Large Cheese Pizza (14")

$16.99Out of stock

Pile on any or all of the 11 toppings we offer.

Big Poppa Cheese Pizza (16")

Big Poppa Cheese Pizza (16")

$19.99

Pile on any or all of the 11 toppings we offer.

Small Cheese Gluten Free (10")

$11.49

16" One Topping, Garlic Knots, 2 liter soda

16" One topping

$27.99

Sodas

16.9 oz Coke

16.9 oz Coke

$2.00
16.9 oz Sprite

16.9 oz Sprite

$2.00
16.9 oz Dr Pepper

16.9 oz Dr Pepper

$2.00
16.9 oz Diet Coke

16.9 oz Diet Coke

$2.00
12 oz Red Bull

12 oz Red Bull

$4.00

12 oz Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00
16.9 oz Water

16.9 oz Water

$1.25

Hats

Kelly green front with mesh adjustable back
Trucker hat

Trucker hat

$22.00

Black Shirts

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label
BLK-Medium

BLK-Medium

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

BLK-Large

BLK-Large

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

BLK-XLarge

BLK-XLarge

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

BLK-2XLarge

BLK-2XLarge

$27.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

Royal Shirts

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label
RYL-Medium

RYL-Medium

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

RYL-Large

RYL-Large

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

RYL-XLarge

RYL-XLarge

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

RYL-2XLarge

RYL-2XLarge

$27.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

Green Shirts

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label
GRN-Medium

GRN-Medium

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

GRN-Large

GRN-Large

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

GRN-XLarge

GRN-XLarge

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

GRN-2XLarge

GRN-2XLarge

$27.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

Silver Shirts

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label
SLV-Medium

SLV-Medium

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

SLV-Large

SLV-Large

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

SLV-XLarge

SLV-XLarge

$25.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

SLV-2XLarge

SLV-2XLarge

$27.00

3.5 oz./yd², (US), 5.8 oz./L yd (CA), 100% polyester moisture management/ antimicrobial performance fabric Self-fabric collar Double-needle stitched hem with tack Tear away label

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated business with unique offerings we have developed over several years in the pizza business.

Location

1005 US 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Evil Treats - 1005 West US Highway 290
orange starNo Reviews
1005 West US Highway 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Oak Creek Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
660 W Hwy 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Pig Pen BBQ - 301 US 290
orange starNo Reviews
301 w hwy 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Acopon Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
211 W Mercer St Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Grawlix LLC - GRAWLIX
orange starNo Reviews
330 West Mercer Street #5 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston